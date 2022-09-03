Read full article on original website
It's a disease that can cause big loss in corn yields called tar spot and it's been found in samples taken now in 3 corn samples in 2 Missouri counties. I saw this report from Morning Ag Clips regarding a University of Missouri extension study that took corn samples from numerous Missouri counties. The study said that "University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30".
A federal report released this month shows Arkansas life expectancy is among the lowest of the states, and getting lower.
The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America over a five-year period.
According to the CDC there are now 11 cases in Indiana and one in Kentucky. This is out of at least 97 illnesses and 43 hospitalizations tied to the outbreak.
This is sadly a sign of the times that is becoming way too common for many businesses. A Missouri bakery has announced they will be closing after 27 years to due the limitations of available workforce and rising costs to do business. Heaven Scent Bakery in O'Fallon, Missouri made the...
(WTVO) — Illinois is expected to receive more than half a million doses of the new COVID-19 booster as soon as Tuesday. The new vaccines are designed to target the non-dominant omicron subvariants. The FDA approved emergency-use authorization for the two updated vaccines last week. Adults 18 and older can get the Moderna booster, while […]
Gov. J.B. Pritzker resisted, but did not rule out, a call to close Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in southern Illinois after we found widespread problems.
Illinois State Representative Amy Elik and the Wood River Police Department will host a drive-through prescription drug drop-off event Wednesday, September 7.
Nexstar stations in Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield and Joplin are planning an hourlong, primetime debate for Missouri US Senate candidates.
A small earthquake Wednesday morning rattled parts of southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, a magnitude 2.2 quake was reported about 3 miles east northeast of Steele, Missouri, or 18.3 miles east southeast of Kennett. A quake of 2.5 is the threshold of...
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a public health alert for Milwaukee County on Wednesday after a spike in suspected drug overdose activity. Between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3, DHS identified 26 reports of overdoses in hospital emergency rooms, which is higher than normal, according to the department's Facebook post.
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
(KFVS) - Registration is open for an earthquake drill on Oct. 20. This is part of the 2022 Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” that involves 14 states in the central U.S. “Last year’s 4.0 earthquake reminded us that Missouri is home to a large and active seismic zone,” State Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Remillard said. “Earthquakes occur without warning, so it’s important to participate in the ShakeOut drill and practice now, so you know exactly what to do when an earthquake occurs.”
CHICAGO - More than a dozen states are deciding whether to follow California’s plan to ban sales of new gas cars by 2035. California is requiring all new vehicles to be either hydrogen or electric powered by that year. Their rules are the strictest in the U.S. Last month,...
(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
We all misspell goofy things. If you've read enough of my stories I'm sure there's a typo somewhere that I've missed. It happens. But Google Trends came out with the most misspelled word in each state and some are kind of embarrassing. Let's look at Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa's most misspelled words and a few others that I just find funny.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Photo provided by Eric Schmitt. (MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s attorney general has won the latest legal battle against the Biden Administration. Joey Parker has details.
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 8,626 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 31. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. That is 675 or 8.4 percent more than the number of new cases reported...
