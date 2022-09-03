ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sun-Sky semifinals series heads to Connecticut

By DOUG FEINBERG
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tSzNN_0hhFZGpb00

The Connecticut Sun are finally returning home after spending almost two weeks on the road.

The Sun will host the Chicago Sky for the next two games of their WNBA playoffs semifinal series, which is tied 1-1. Game 3 is Sunday and the fourth game is Tuesday.

Connecticut went to Dallas in the first round and beat the Wings in the decisive Game 3 to advance to the semifinals. Instead of coming home, the Sun flew to Chicago to get ready for the series with the Sky. Connecticut won the opener before falling 85-77 in Wednesday's Game 2.

Now, the team has had a chance to sleep in their own beds and will play in front of their home fans Sunday.

“It’s a huge game, opportunity for us.” Sun head coach Curt Miller said. “We understand what Game 3s look like around our league.”

For the Sun to be successful, they'll have to figure out a way to slow down Candace Parker, who has been dominant on both ends of the court during the first two games of the series — averaging 20.5 points, 11 rebounds, 4.5 blocks and 2.5 steals.

“She’s had so many different great games. Even when she’s having less stats, she’s still doing so many great things on the court like being a great leader," Chicago’s Emma Meesseman said of Parker. "I don’t think there’s enough words. I think that’s your job to find them.

“To just describe what she’s been doing on the court, she’s everywhere. Defense, offense. Off-court, she has been very vocal. I’m happy to be with her in this series because going against her is not fun, I think.”

Here are a few other storylines for Game 3:

AWARD WINNER

Brionna Jones was honored as the league's Sixth Player of the Year on Thursday. She received 53 of 56 votes from a national media panel. Chicago forward Azura Stevens got two votes and Washington's Myisha Hines-Allen the other one. Jones came off the bench in 29 of the Sun’s 36 games and averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

TURNNG BACK TIME

Parker knows how difficult it is to win a championship — she got her first title in 2016 with Los Angeles and won her second with Chicago last season.

“It took me nine years to get to the Finals,” she said. “You have an opportunity. This team has an opportunity so we can’t not seize the opportunity. If we’re not going to do it, let’s not do it because they’re just way better than us. And so let’s go out and just play basketball. And I think that’s the way that we lead is that we just have to have the right mindset coming in and we have to be the ones that set the tone.”

The 36-year-old forward is trying to lead the Sky to a repeat — something that hasn't been done in 20 years. She scoffed at the idea that she's playing better now than when she was younger.

“I don’t think so,” Parker said after the Game 2 win. “I think younger CP in the playoffs was more dominant. But I think just mentally understanding moments and things that I didn’t understand when I was fighting to get to the Finals or fighting to win in the playoffs.”

___

AP freelance writer Gavin Good contributed to this report.

___

More WNBA playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-playoffs and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

A'ja Wilson earns WNBA MVP honors for 2nd time

A'ja Wilson earned WNBA MVP honors for the second time in her young career Wednesday. The 26-year-old Las Vegas Aces forward received 31 of 56 first-place votes from a media panel. Seattle forward Breanna Stewart was second, garnering 23 first-place votes and finishing 32 points behind Wilson, who had 478 points.
LAS VEGAS, NV
960 The Ref

Sue Bird plays final WNBA game

SEATTLE — Sue Bird said her goodbyes to fans Tuesday night as the Seattle Storm lost to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Semifinals. The 97-92 loss marked the end of the 41-year-old guard’s legendary two-decade career in Seattle. She wrapped up the night with eight points and eight assists.
SEATTLE, WA
960 The Ref

Appreciation: Sue Bird gives basketball lasting assist

Sue Bird just knows how to win. That's what she does. It's what she has always done. Few in sports can rival the success the point guard has had in women's basketball. Bill Russell and Serena Williams come to mind. Still, despite decades of success the G-O-A-T narrative is relatively...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
960 The Ref

Tua, Jones together again as Pats visit Miami in Week 1

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa didn’t seem to celebrate this stat. Bill Belichick certainly isn’t, either. Tagovailoa hears all the time about the things he supposedly can’t do — can’t throw the deep ball, can’t stay healthy, can’t get to the playoffs, things of that nature.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brionna Jones
Person
Curt Miller
Person
Candace Parker
960 The Ref

Mets place Scherzer on 15-day IL with left oblique injury

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — The New York Mets placed pitcher Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with what the club described as “left oblique irritation.”. The move is retroactive to Sept. 4, the day after Scherzer left his start against Washington following five innings with discomfort in his left side. The 38-year-old missed nearly two months earlier in the season with a left oblique strain. Scherzer said this injury is different and not as severe.
QUEENS, NY
960 The Ref

Serena Williams' goodbye to U.S. Open a ratings boon to ESPN

NEW YORK — (AP) — Serena Williams' long goodbye to the U.S. Open proved a boon to ESPN. Facing down the possibility of a first-round knockout, Williams instead gave the sports network four nights of prime-time programming last week, with her eventual loss to Ajla Tomljanovic reaching the largest audience of any tennis match in ESPN's 43-year history.
TENNIS
960 The Ref

Olson HR vs former team, surging Braves top A's, catch Mets

OAKLAND, Calif. — (AP) — When their ace struggled, the Atlanta Braves kept slugging — right back into first place after all these months chasing the Mets. Matt Olson hit a three-run homer against his former club and the Braves won their sixth in a row, outswinging the Oakland Athletics 10-9 on Tuesday night and finally catching New York atop the NL East.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnba Playoffs#The Connecticut Sun#The Chicago Sky#Wi
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
77K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy