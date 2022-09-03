Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Millcreek’s new homeless shelter brings concern for some
SALT LAKE CITY — The city of Millcreek is getting a new winter overflow homeless shelter causing some residents to voice their concerns. Mayor Jeff Silvestrini said the state gave the city the go-ahead to put the shelter in the vacant Calvin Smith Library located at 810 E. and 3300 S. The shelter will be open between October and April. The new site is part of the state’s plan to shoulder some of the load of caring for the homeless from Salt Lake City.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City eyes landscaping regulation changes amid ongoing confusion, drought
SALT LAKE CITY — Darin Mano says he knows how confusing Salt Lake City's landscaping ordinance can be even as a member of the Salt Lake City Council. There are plenty of rules in place, that now seemingly contradict recent efforts to conserve water, inside a large document that isn't easy to read.
KUTV
Valley Fire forces more evacuations overnight, hours after previous ones lifted
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Utah Fire Info released its morning report on the overnight efforts to contain the Valley Fire, previously the Rainbow Fire, that sparked near the mouth of Ogden Canyon. Authorities previous report stated all evacuations were lifted as of 9 p.m., and the fire was...
ksl.com
Sandy police now linking 12 churches in vandalism investigation
SANDY — The number of Latter-day Saint churches that police believe were vandalized by the same person or people last month in Salt Lake County now stands at a dozen. Sometime between 5 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 16, a person or group of people spray-painted similar messages on 12 meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in mainly the southeast end of Salt Lake County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City to redevelop former Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City has released an ambitious planned redevelopment of the former Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site, located by Glendale Regional Park. The Vision Plan for Glendale Regional Park is a community-informed effort based on extensive feedback from the public, according to a press release. Officials with Salt Lake […]
ksl.com
Salt Lake City reaches all-time heat record again; wildfire smoke heads toward Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's capital city has once again matched its all-time hottest temperature ever recorded. The temperature at the Salt Lake City International Airport reached a sweltering 107 degrees shortly before 3:30 p.m., matching four previous times in city history dating back to 1874, including July 17 this year, the National Weather Service reports.
buildingsaltlake.com
Street project in the Granary shows what SLC could do with its wide streets
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. A proposal to dramatically alter the design of a street in the heart of...
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUTV
Hillside fire in Weber County near base of Ogden Canyon now 25% contained
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The grassfire burning near the base of the Ogden Canyon is now 25% contained, according to fire crews. Weber County residents were being evacuated as a precaution due to the high heat and dry fuels around the area. Utah Fire announced that no structures were...
ksl.com
$1M donation for teen centers in Davis County addresses 'silent, pervasive problem'
FARMINGTON — Gail Miller remembers what it was like growing up in a household that had "a lot of kids and very little money." She told a story about when her father was selling home improvement items and let her use the leftover scraps from some drapes she had made.
Crews battle fire overnight in abandoned Salt Lake City building
Fire crews worked overnight to battle a fire that sparked in an abandoned building in Salt Lake City.
Gephardt Daily
South Salt Lake PD seeks help with bank robber ID
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept.5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. South Salt Lake police posted photos Sept. 1 on social media from security camera video of the suspect in the robbery two days earlier of the America First Credit Union at 3499 South State Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Advocates, families say there's a lack of medical care, humane treatment at new Utah prison
SALT LAKE CITY — Tears were shed, embraces freely given and electric candles flickered during the People Not Prisons vigil Tuesday night. A mother said her son hasn't received proper medical care since being stabbed in prison. Another mother said her daughter was jailed during her college years for using methamphetamine; today, that still-imprisoned daughter has grandchildren. And a daughter said her father lost 10 pounds during his first week of incarceration.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Hiker, 22, dead in Neffs Canyon fall
NEFFS CANYON, Salt Lake County, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who fell about 30 feet Monday while hiking in Neffs Canyon has died from his injuries. Unified Police Detective Arlan Bennett told Gephardt Daily Monday morning that an attempted rescue operation was underway for the 22-year-old victim, who had suffered head injuries.
ksl.com
Ogden residents evacuated due to fire are allowed to return home
OGDEN — Residents who were evacuated due to a 9-acre fire in the mouth of Ogden Canyon near the Rainbow Gardens gift shop and restaurant were allowed to return home on Tuesday night, according to information from the Ogden Fire Department and Utah Fire Info. Thirty homes along Valley...
Old Town restaurant closed after fire
Early Wednesday morning firefighters were called to a fire at Grappa restaurant at 151 Main Street in the historic part of Park City. According to Michelle Anderson, spokesperson for the Park City Fire District, the cause of the fire is under investigation. She added that witnesses told firefighters a pan with oil in it caught fire.
ksl.com
Police arrest suspected shooter in killing outside Salt Lake convention center
SALT LAKE CITY — Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the shooting and killing of a man involved in a shell game at a sneaker convention in downtown Salt Lake City over the weekend. Salt Lake police arrested Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug, 18, on Tuesday. Kug is...
gastronomicslc.com
One of a kind beer festival comes to Salt Lake City
If the current heat wave has you reaching for liquid refreshment for the suds, I’m guessing this unique event might be for for you. The inaugural Utah Brewers Guild Collab Fest is a one of a kind opportunity to taste some seriously intriguing collabs between some of Utah’s best brewers. As Teri Mumm of the UBG writes, “Chances are the collab brew kegs won’t outlast the festival.”
hebervalleyradio.com
Heber City Police Department Shift Reports: September 4 and 5
HEBER CITY, Utah-The Heber City Police Department has also published its shift reports for September 4 and 5 as of Tuesday:. Case 2209-0264/A juvenile officer observed three juveniles at Lee’s Market, 890 S. Main, Heber City, after hours and turned them over to their parents. Case 2209-0266/A suspicious officer...
ksl.com
2 injured in shooting at rodeo event near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — Two men were shot late Sunday during a rodeo event at Utah Lake, police said, and evidence suggests both men were hit by the same shot. The shooting happened at an arena at 6767 Lincoln Beach Road on the west side of West Mountain near the town of Genola, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. Police were called about 9 p.m. Sunday.
Comments / 2