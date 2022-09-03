ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Millcreek’s new homeless shelter brings concern for some

SALT LAKE CITY — The city of Millcreek is getting a new winter overflow homeless shelter causing some residents to voice their concerns. Mayor Jeff Silvestrini said the state gave the city the go-ahead to put the shelter in the vacant Calvin Smith Library located at 810 E. and 3300 S. The shelter will be open between October and April. The new site is part of the state’s plan to shoulder some of the load of caring for the homeless from Salt Lake City.
MILLCREEK, UT
ksl.com

Sandy police now linking 12 churches in vandalism investigation

SANDY — The number of Latter-day Saint churches that police believe were vandalized by the same person or people last month in Salt Lake County now stands at a dozen. Sometime between 5 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 16, a person or group of people spray-painted similar messages on 12 meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in mainly the southeast end of Salt Lake County.
SANDY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
ABC4

Salt Lake City to redevelop former Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City has released an ambitious planned redevelopment of the former Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site, located by Glendale Regional Park. The Vision Plan for Glendale Regional Park is a community-informed effort based on extensive feedback from the public, according to a press release. Officials with Salt Lake […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Calls#Social Workers#Medical Emergency#Emt
Gephardt Daily

South Salt Lake PD seeks help with bank robber ID

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept.5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. South Salt Lake police posted photos Sept. 1 on social media from security camera video of the suspect in the robbery two days earlier of the America First Credit Union at 3499 South State Street.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ksl.com

Advocates, families say there's a lack of medical care, humane treatment at new Utah prison

SALT LAKE CITY — Tears were shed, embraces freely given and electric candles flickered during the People Not Prisons vigil Tuesday night. A mother said her son hasn't received proper medical care since being stabbed in prison. Another mother said her daughter was jailed during her college years for using methamphetamine; today, that still-imprisoned daughter has grandchildren. And a daughter said her father lost 10 pounds during his first week of incarceration.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Update: Hiker, 22, dead in Neffs Canyon fall

NEFFS CANYON, Salt Lake County, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who fell about 30 feet Monday while hiking in Neffs Canyon has died from his injuries. Unified Police Detective Arlan Bennett told Gephardt Daily Monday morning that an attempted rescue operation was underway for the 22-year-old victim, who had suffered head injuries.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Ogden residents evacuated due to fire are allowed to return home

OGDEN — Residents who were evacuated due to a 9-acre fire in the mouth of Ogden Canyon near the Rainbow Gardens gift shop and restaurant were allowed to return home on Tuesday night, according to information from the Ogden Fire Department and Utah Fire Info. Thirty homes along Valley...
OGDEN, UT
KPCW

Old Town restaurant closed after fire

Early Wednesday morning firefighters were called to a fire at Grappa restaurant at 151 Main Street in the historic part of Park City. According to Michelle Anderson, spokesperson for the Park City Fire District, the cause of the fire is under investigation. She added that witnesses told firefighters a pan with oil in it caught fire.
PARK CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

One of a kind beer festival comes to Salt Lake City

If the current heat wave has you reaching for liquid refreshment for the suds, I’m guessing this unique event might be for for you. The inaugural Utah Brewers Guild Collab Fest is a one of a kind opportunity to taste some seriously intriguing collabs between some of Utah’s best brewers. As Teri Mumm of the UBG writes, “Chances are the collab brew kegs won’t outlast the festival.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Heber City Police Department Shift Reports: September 4 and 5

HEBER CITY, Utah-The Heber City Police Department has also published its shift reports for September 4 and 5 as of Tuesday:. Case 2209-0264/A juvenile officer observed three juveniles at Lee’s Market, 890 S. Main, Heber City, after hours and turned them over to their parents. Case 2209-0266/A suspicious officer...
HEBER CITY, UT
ksl.com

2 injured in shooting at rodeo event near Utah Lake

GENOLA, Utah County — Two men were shot late Sunday during a rodeo event at Utah Lake, police said, and evidence suggests both men were hit by the same shot. The shooting happened at an arena at 6767 Lincoln Beach Road on the west side of West Mountain near the town of Genola, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. Police were called about 9 p.m. Sunday.
GENOLA, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy