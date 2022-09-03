ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Ravens made new contract offer to Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are running out of time to negotiate a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, and they may be increasing their efforts to get a deal done. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the Ravens have made an “improved offer” to Jackson. The star quarterback is said to be seeking a deal that is comparable to the $230 million fully guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. Anderson notes that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti would never sign off on that.
BALTIMORE, MD
Ravens Defender Makes A Bold Super Bowl Claim

Things didn’t go the Baltimore Ravens‘ way last season. They had an 8-3 record at one point but lost their remaining six games to bow out of the playoffs. It didn’t help that injuries on their key players, especially quarterback Lamar Jackson, started to pile up. But...
BALTIMORE, MD
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett reportedly set to make $1 million in NIL money

Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way. Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.
ATHENS, GA
Torry Holt
Report: Seahawks believed Russell Wilson was declining before trade

ESPN's Brady Henderson reported Wednesday in a thorough examination of Russell Wilson's split from the Seahawks that many in Seattle's front office believed Wilson was declining as a player before trading him to Denver. Henderson's report details the Seahawks' concern about Wilson's reduced mobility and whether he would be able...
SEATTLE, WA
Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult

JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
NBA
Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Byron Scott Says Chris Paul Told Him LeBron James Was Leaving The Cavaliers Before 'The Decision': "He's Gone, Coach"

There is almost nothing over the past couple of decades that shook the NBA world as much as "The Decision" did. After a lot of speculation, on July 8th, 2010, LeBron James finally revealed on a televised segment on ESPN that he was taking his talents to South Beach. James became public enemy No. 1 thanks not only to his decision to leave his hometown Cavaliers but also because he was teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a super team.
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL
Football
Sports
Za'Darius Smith says he signed with Vikings to get payback on Packers

Talk about holding a grudge. Former Green Bay Packers pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith admitted this week that he didn't sign a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings because of money or someone on the team he wanted to play with. A main reason he signed with them is that they are a close rival to the Packers -- and Smith wants to face them twice a year to exact revenge.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game

I feel like there’s an unspoken rule in stadium fights that simply can’t be ignored… If you’re going to get into a stadium fight and you have the higher ground on your opponent, you can’t get your ass whooped by a teenager wearing Crocs with a Justin Bieber haircut. Didn’t even have the Crocs in sport mode💀 pic.twitter.com/O5wxY7dLXs — Jesse Heinrichs (@JesseHeinrichs1) September 6, 2022 I mean c’mon, there’s absolutely no reason why a dude who is sitting nearly two […] The post Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CLEMSON, SC
Lamar Jackson Should Accept His Fortune At This Point

Time is ticking away on the Baltimore Ravens and their contract offer to Lamar Jackson. The 2022 offseason has been a battle between the two during contract negotiations. However, neither side is getting an offer they want. Jackson is looking for fully-guaranteed money, much like Deshaun Watson got in Cleveland.
BALTIMORE, MD
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan explains QB Trey Lance not being a captain

Those associated with the San Francisco 49ers seemingly never even considered holding a quarterback competition at any point this spring or summer. 2021 rookie Trey Lance served as QB1 throughout offseason workouts as veteran Jimmy Garoppolo recovered from March shoulder surgery and as general manager John Lynch attempted to trade the 30-year-old signal-caller before his base salary for 2022 became guaranteed. No team offered anything of note for Garoppolo's services, and he ultimately accepted a pay cut to remain with the 49ers as their backup.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

