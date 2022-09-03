ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WJLA

New COVID-19 booster shots available in DMV | Here's what to know

WASHINGTON (7News) — The new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot, also known as the Omicron booster, and annual flu vaccine will be available at pharmacies and COVID centers in all eight D.C. wards beginning Wednesday, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. There are many opportunities to get your primary series or...
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of New COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that state health officials have formally authorized new single-dose bivalent boosters for COVID-19 following approval by both the FDA and the CDC. As part of the state’s COVIDReady plan, Marylanders are encouraged to get this new shot for maximum protection against the virus and circulating Omicron variants. “This new bivalent booster shot […]
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Who’s paid the best in DC? It’s not IT professionals

A home buying affordability study ranks the D.C. metro area No. 1 among the highest-paying areas where IT professionals can afford to buy a home, but that IT professionals are not the highest-paid workers in the region. The report by real estate data firm Yardi Matrix was designed to see...
REAL ESTATE
Person
Muriel Bowser
WSET

Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Unions are gaining steam in Virginia, a state that has typically been unfriendly to them

As Americans celebrate Labor Day, organized labor in Virginia is working hard for better pay and working conditions. Virginia is often viewed as a state that's hostile to labor unions. But right now there are ongoing campaigns by unionized workers here in Virginia. Steelworkers are pushing for better contracts, Kroger employees are demanding pandemic protections and airport workers are seeking paid sick days.
VIRGINIA STATE
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state

How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Virginia among best for retirement

A new list of best places in the country to retire list three cities in Virginia among the top 100, but you’d have to move out of the Valley. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Youngkin outlines steps to address teacher shortage in executive directive

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive directive on Thursday that aims to address teacher shortages in Virginia through strategies that include hiring retired educators and targeting recruitment and retention efforts toward communities most in need. His directive comes as the nation and Virginia face shortages of teachers due to such...
VIRGINIA STATE
PWLiving

New I-66 Express Lanes Planned to Open on or About the Weekend of Sept. 10

Provided by Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the Commonwealth’s private partner, I-66 Express Mobility Partners (EMP), and the design-build contractor, FAM Construction, announced plans to open the western-most segment of the new 66 Express Lanes during the weekend of Sept. 10. The exact opening date will be announced in the coming days, as crews work to complete weather-dependent final preparations.
GAINESVILLE, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Maryland county enforcing curfew in response to gun violence after ‘deadliest month’ in county’s history

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At a news conference Monday, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that curfew enforcement would be used to address a spike in gun violence, noting that August was the “deadliest month” in Prince George’s County’s history. “Something is not working,” Alsobrooks stated, saying that police are arresting and […]
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Passengers can ride VRE for free in September

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from April 2022. Riders of the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) can hop on board and travel fare-free during the month of September. VRE's Operation Board proposed an initiative in June to increase ridership and provide cost-saving solutions by providing free rides...

