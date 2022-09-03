Read full article on original website
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
Texas’ Summer from Hell
A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
fox7austin.com
'Blatant racism': Hays High School responds to alleged racial comments at volleyball game
BUDA, Texas - The Hays High School volleyball team has issued a response after allegations of racial comments at their recent game against Canyon High School in New Braunfels. Comal Independent School District's acting superintendent Mandy Epley said in a letter that at the Sept. 2 game, members of the Canyon student section allegedly made "highly inappropriate and demeaning racial comments" towards members of the Hays team.
How Does the Poorest City in Texas Compare to the Richest?
I was looking up some weird facts about Texas trying to find some good content fodder when I stumbled upon a list of the poorest towns and richest cities in Texas. I decided I'd compare both sides of the spectrum. For starters, the poorest city in Texas is Prairie View....
Final section of SH 45 Southwest enters engineering and design phase
The two-lane-per-direction toll road would connect the SH 45 loop at FM 1626 with Interstate 35 in Buda.
KSAT 12
3 iconic Alamo Plaza businesses close forever
SAN ANTONIO – Three iconic Alamo Plaza businesses shuttered their doors for the final time on Labor Day to make way for an Alamo visitor center and museum. Guinness World Records Museum, Ripley’s Haunted Adventure and Tomb Rider 3D Adventure Ride & Arcade have all been permanently closed to make room for the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
Dollar General's home goods chain to build $1.5M Kerrville store
The home goods store set to begin construction next month.
Barbacoa & Big Red Festival lineup announced
SAN ANTONIO — The lineup of performers has been announced for the 10th Annual Barbacoa & Big Red Festival presented by H-E-B, which will be held the weekend of October 8 and 9. The 2-day music festival will be at the R&J Music Pavilion located at 18086 Pleasanton Road,...
Brickbat: Should She Not Have Done That?
An arbitrator has ordered the San Antonio, Texas, police department to reinstate officer Elizabeth Montoya, who was fired after punching a handcuffed woman who was six months pregnant. Video showed Montoya dragged Kimberly Esparaza out of her car by her hair, struck her in the head seven times and forced her to sit on the ground in the rain.
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
yourmileagemayvary.net
Authentic German Food In The Middle Of Texas Hill Country
We’ve been visiting New Braunfels, Texas for more than a decade. Over that time, we’ve developed our list of places we needed to visit. Sure, we found a good place for barbecue and somewhere to eat a fancier meal. But once we found those places, we fell into a comfortable trend of only visiting those places we knew we liked.
Driver identified in deadly weekend rollover on I-37, at-fault driver still at large
SAN ANTONIO — The name of the driver killed in a rollover on I-37 south over the weekend is now being released. The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified him as 59-year-old Henry Stevenson of San Antonio. San Antonio police said Stevenson died when a driver of a truck sped...
Massive, 204-acre pirate themed play park coming to the north side
SAN ANTONIO — The Mitchell Chang Foundation updated the timeline for a massive pirate-themed park coming to the north side. The organization's Facebook page Friday said the new park, called Michell's Landing, will be open in seven months, or around April 2023. The park will be named after Michell...
Evidence found near area where Lakehills woman went missing
LAKEHILLS, Texas — There are new clues and evidence in the case of a missing woman. 25-year-old Jordan Tompkins was last seen April 22 in Lakehills, a town 40 minutes northwest of San Antonio in Bandera County. Search teams were out Saturday morning near a bar where Tompkins hung...
Family-focused entertainment center set to open at San Antonio's Wonderland of the Americas
Houston-based AR's Entertainment Hub says the new location will feature mini-golf, bumper cars, laser tag and virtual reality games.
KSAT 12
Why city’s best shot at new ballpark may not be downtown
SAN ANTONIO – The development of a downtown ballpark could spark ancillary development in San Antonio’s urban core, but after years of discussion and at least one study exploring multiple sites, the more viable home for a baseball stadium may lie outside the center city. But even that...
KENS 5
‘I thank God’ | Mother reacts to teenage son surviving violent carjacking at Seguin Walmart
SAN ANTONIO — A high school teenager was carjacked at a Seguin Walmart on his 16th birthday, leading to a manhunt by police for five suspects. The stolen car was later found in Port Arthur, Texas. The family of the teenage driver spoke to KENS 5. His mother, Alicia,...
foxsanantonio.com
Gas prices in San Antonio continue to drop
SAN ANTONIO - If you're taking a quick road trip for Labor Day, there is some good news at the pump. Gas prices in the San Antonio continue to go down,. According to AAA, the average in the Alamo City is $3.173, which is almost 10 cents lower ($3.192)than last week and over 36 cents ($3.538) than last month.
texasstandard.org
Texas study finds ‘massive amount’ of toxic wastewater with few options for reuse
This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin of arid West Texas is expected to produce some 588 million...
Armed group says they will guard the Cenotaph
SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers with This is Texas Freedom Force say they are considering sending armed guards to stand watch at the Alamo Cenotaph, especially during overnight hours. The group has been advocating for increased protection at the monument after two graffiti attacks. One of its leaders said they...
HDRC approves Hemisfair's 17-story San Antonio hotel tower
The hotel will have space for retail and a restaurant.
