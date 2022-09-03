ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boerne, TX

Texas Observer

Texas’ Summer from Hell

A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

'Blatant racism': Hays High School responds to alleged racial comments at volleyball game

BUDA, Texas - The Hays High School volleyball team has issued a response after allegations of racial comments at their recent game against Canyon High School in New Braunfels. Comal Independent School District's acting superintendent Mandy Epley said in a letter that at the Sept. 2 game, members of the Canyon student section allegedly made "highly inappropriate and demeaning racial comments" towards members of the Hays team.
HAYS, TX
KSAT 12

3 iconic Alamo Plaza businesses close forever

SAN ANTONIO – Three iconic Alamo Plaza businesses shuttered their doors for the final time on Labor Day to make way for an Alamo visitor center and museum. Guinness World Records Museum, Ripley’s Haunted Adventure and Tomb Rider 3D Adventure Ride & Arcade have all been permanently closed to make room for the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Reason.com

Brickbat: Should She Not Have Done That?

An arbitrator has ordered the San Antonio, Texas, police department to reinstate officer Elizabeth Montoya, who was fired after punching a handcuffed woman who was six months pregnant. Video showed Montoya dragged Kimberly Esparaza out of her car by her hair, struck her in the head seven times and forced her to sit on the ground in the rain.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
yourmileagemayvary.net

Authentic German Food In The Middle Of Texas Hill Country

We’ve been visiting New Braunfels, Texas for more than a decade. Over that time, we’ve developed our list of places we needed to visit. Sure, we found a good place for barbecue and somewhere to eat a fancier meal. But once we found those places, we fell into a comfortable trend of only visiting those places we knew we liked.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

Why city’s best shot at new ballpark may not be downtown

SAN ANTONIO – The development of a downtown ballpark could spark ancillary development in San Antonio’s urban core, but after years of discussion and at least one study exploring multiple sites, the more viable home for a baseball stadium may lie outside the center city. But even that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Gas prices in San Antonio continue to drop

SAN ANTONIO - If you're taking a quick road trip for Labor Day, there is some good news at the pump. Gas prices in the San Antonio continue to go down,. According to AAA, the average in the Alamo City is $3.173, which is almost 10 cents lower ($3.192)than last week and over 36 cents ($3.538) than last month.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Armed group says they will guard the Cenotaph

SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers with This is Texas Freedom Force say they are considering sending armed guards to stand watch at the Alamo Cenotaph, especially during overnight hours. The group has been advocating for increased protection at the monument after two graffiti attacks. One of its leaders said they...

