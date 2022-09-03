Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Battalion Texas AM
A&M volleyball beats Sam Houston State at home
Texas A&M volleyball traveled back home to Reed Arena for a matchup against Sam Houston State University on Tuesday, Sept. 6, following an undefeated tournament win at the Fight in the Fort Invitational hosted by TCU. A&M went head-to-head against SHSU for the first time as a program since 2017....
Clark leaves the Tiger football program
MEMPHIS – The Tigers losing a big piece of their running game. Rodrigues Clark, looking like the odd man out in the running back room, is no longer listed on the Memphis roster and the Starkville native didn’t play on Saturday. He didn’t even make the trip. In 2020, Clark led the Tigers in rushing […]
Demoralized in opener, Navy meets Memphis in AAC kickoff
Navy’s season got off to the most discouraging start possible: a lost fumble on the first play from scrimmage and
Battalion Texas AM
'G' is for goals
The Texas A&M soccer team has had many triumphs over the years. Three SEC championships, three SEC regular season championships, seven Big 12 regular season championships, five Big 12 tournament championships and numerous NCAA tournament appearances highlight the success of the team. All cards were stacked in the Aggies’ favor. However, following the worst season in program history, a new outlook on the game and strategy quickly became a priority.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Battalion Texas AM
Set for success
Last season was a forgetful one for the Texas A&M volleyball team. A&M finished with a 14-14 overall record and 7-11 in the SEC. Coming into this season, however, A&M’s roster looks a whole lot different. Ten new players will be donning the maroon and white in Reed Arena this fall under coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn.
Battalion Texas AM
3 takeaways from Monday’s press conference
Following the Texas A&M football team’s 31-0 blowout win against Sam Houston State, the Aggies seem to be off to a great start. With the squad facing Appalachian State, who put up over 60 points in its loss to North Carolina, there were questions surrounding the preparedness of the defense. On Monday, Sept. 5, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, sophomore defensive back Jardin Gilbert, junior defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes and sophomore wide receiver Yulkeith Brown met with the media.
Battalion Texas AM
New team ready to tackle season
The offseason of the 2022 college football season marked a season of changes for Texas A&M. Head coach Jimbo Fisher reeled in an extensive recruiting class that beat out all others, scoring the No. 1 recruiting class of all-time. A&M secured a slew of young talent including the No. 1...
localmemphis.com
Memphis men's basketball hires Andy Borman as Assistant Coach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tiger head men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway has rounded out his assistant coaching staff with the hiring of Andy Borman, who has served as Executive Director of New York Renaissance on the Nike EYBL circuit since 2014. Borman played collegiately at Duke, where he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TUCKER CARLSON: The murder of Eliza Fletcher and the fall of Memphis, law and order
The most important thing to keep in mind in a period of intense change is that things are, in fact, changing. Things weren't always this way so memory, history, is your best defense against manipulation. When you remember the way things were, you can fight to preserve them. When you...
Battalion Texas AM
Second place finish at Carmel Cup kicks off women’s golf
The Texas A&M women’s golf team teed off its 2022-23 campaign this weekend in Pebble Beach, Calif. The three-day tournament spanned from Friday, Sept. 2, to Sunday, Sept. 4, and concluded with the Aggies placing in second behind Stanford. The Aggies finished Day 1 tied for first place with...
Memphis, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Memphis. The Whitehaven High School football team will have a game with Memphis University School on September 06, 2022, 15:30:00. The Whitehaven High School football team will have a game with Memphis University School on September 06, 2022, 16:00:00.
Battalion Texas AM
'Diamonds in the rough'
In a city just east of the Mississippi River and across from downtown St. Louis, Mo., sits the home and birthplace of junior Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson. A town built by capitalists and businessmen like Andrew Carnegie and JP Morgan, East St. Louis, Ill., used to be a thriving industrial town that reached a peak population of over 82,000 in 1950.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Southern Heritage Classic | Here's a walk down memory lane ahead of the 33rd game
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For 32 years, the Southern Heritage Classic has brought continuous smiles to Memphis. “You’re always going to see smiles at the heritage classic,” Jones said. Southern Heritage Classic founder Fred Jones Jr. says now for the 33rd year, they’re expecting 45,000 people to show...
Science Hill freshman battling rare cancer in Memphis
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A week after starting his high school career, a Science Hill freshman was in a hospital bed starting a battle with a rare form of liver cancer. Xander Pierce was diagnosed with Fibrolamellar Carcinoma, a type of liver cancer only occurs in one in five million people, according to the […]
Battalion Texas AM
Aggie Park: Host of hosts
After two years of construction, Aggie Park is complete and ready to serve Texas A&M current and former students. Aggie Park is the newest addition to A&M’s campus. The $36 million dollar project, funded entirely by generous donations, includes features such as Wi-Fi, an outdoor amphitheater, water features, modern public restrooms and space for tailgating, recreation and entertainment.
Former Munford HS football player from Atoka killed in crash
An investigation is underway after a crash left one man dead and four others injured early Sunday morning in Murfreesboro.
Memphis ranked No. 2 in rudest cities survey
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South may be known for its genteel hospitality, but don’t go looking for it in Memphis, according to results of one recent survey. Memphis ranked No. 2 in a survey of the rudest cities in America — behind only Philadelphia, and slightly more rude than New York City. The survey was […]
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Bull escapes Delta Fair, seen crossing Germantown Parkway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Angus bull managed to escape from the Delta Fair Sunday evening. Spectators sitting in traffic on South Germantown Parkway watched aghast as the brawny bovine crossed the road, heading towards Walnut Grove Road. “Well that’s not something you see every day,” said Kelly Earnheart, who...
10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing
Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
actionnews5.com
Faith leader discusses loss of Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The nation waited with bated breath after 34-year-old wife and mother of two Eliza Fletcher was abducted while running near the University of Memphis early Friday morning. Memphis Police confirmed Tuesday morning that a body found in South Memphis Monday did belong to Eliza Fletcher. Now...
Comments / 0