ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Battalion Texas AM

A&M volleyball beats Sam Houston State at home

Texas A&M volleyball traveled back home to Reed Arena for a matchup against Sam Houston State University on Tuesday, Sept. 6, following an undefeated tournament win at the Fight in the Fort Invitational hosted by TCU. A&M went head-to-head against SHSU for the first time as a program since 2017....
HUNTSVILLE, TX
WREG

Clark leaves the Tiger football program

MEMPHIS – The Tigers losing a big piece of their running game. Rodrigues Clark, looking like the odd man out in the running back room, is no longer listed on the Memphis roster and the Starkville native didn’t play on Saturday. He didn’t even make the trip. In 2020, Clark led the Tigers in rushing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Battalion Texas AM

'G' is for goals

The Texas A&M soccer team has had many triumphs over the years. Three SEC championships, three SEC regular season championships, seven Big 12 regular season championships, five Big 12 tournament championships and numerous NCAA tournament appearances highlight the success of the team. All cards were stacked in the Aggies’ favor. However, following the worst season in program history, a new outlook on the game and strategy quickly became a priority.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
College Station, TX
College Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Memphis, TN
Sports
Battalion Texas AM

Set for success

Last season was a forgetful one for the Texas A&M volleyball team. A&M finished with a 14-14 overall record and 7-11 in the SEC. Coming into this season, however, A&M’s roster looks a whole lot different. Ten new players will be donning the maroon and white in Reed Arena this fall under coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

3 takeaways from Monday’s press conference

Following the Texas A&M football team’s 31-0 blowout win against Sam Houston State, the Aggies seem to be off to a great start. With the squad facing Appalachian State, who put up over 60 points in its loss to North Carolina, there were questions surrounding the preparedness of the defense. On Monday, Sept. 5, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, sophomore defensive back Jardin Gilbert, junior defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes and sophomore wide receiver Yulkeith Brown met with the media.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

New team ready to tackle season

The offseason of the 2022 college football season marked a season of changes for Texas A&M. Head coach Jimbo Fisher reeled in an extensive recruiting class that beat out all others, scoring the No. 1 recruiting class of all-time. A&M secured a slew of young talent including the No. 1...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
localmemphis.com

Memphis men's basketball hires Andy Borman as Assistant Coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tiger head men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway has rounded out his assistant coaching staff with the hiring of Andy Borman, who has served as Executive Director of New York Renaissance on the Nike EYBL circuit since 2014. Borman played collegiately at Duke, where he...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Tigers#Sweeps#Coastal Carolina#Texas A M#The University Of Memphis#Aggies
Battalion Texas AM

Second place finish at Carmel Cup kicks off women’s golf

The Texas A&M women’s golf team teed off its 2022-23 campaign this weekend in Pebble Beach, Calif. The three-day tournament spanned from Friday, Sept. 2, to Sunday, Sept. 4, and concluded with the Aggies placing in second behind Stanford. The Aggies finished Day 1 tied for first place with...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

'Diamonds in the rough'

In a city just east of the Mississippi River and across from downtown St. Louis, Mo., sits the home and birthplace of junior Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson. A town built by capitalists and businessmen like Andrew Carnegie and JP Morgan, East St. Louis, Ill., used to be a thriving industrial town that reached a peak population of over 82,000 in 1950.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Science Hill freshman battling rare cancer in Memphis

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A week after starting his high school career, a Science Hill freshman was in a hospital bed starting a battle with a rare form of liver cancer. Xander Pierce was diagnosed with Fibrolamellar Carcinoma, a type of liver cancer only occurs in one in five million people, according to the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Battalion Texas AM

Aggie Park: Host of hosts

After two years of construction, Aggie Park is complete and ready to serve Texas A&M current and former students. Aggie Park is the newest addition to A&M’s campus. The $36 million dollar project, funded entirely by generous donations, includes features such as Wi-Fi, an outdoor amphitheater, water features, modern public restrooms and space for tailgating, recreation and entertainment.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WREG

Memphis ranked No. 2 in rudest cities survey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South may be known for its genteel hospitality, but don’t go looking for it in Memphis, according to results of one recent survey. Memphis ranked No. 2 in a survey of the rudest cities in America — behind only Philadelphia, and slightly more rude than New York City. The survey was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

VIDEO: Bull escapes Delta Fair, seen crossing Germantown Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Angus bull managed to escape from the Delta Fair Sunday evening. Spectators sitting in traffic on South Germantown Parkway watched aghast as the brawny bovine crossed the road, heading towards Walnut Grove Road. “Well that’s not something you see every day,” said Kelly Earnheart, who...
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing

Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Faith leader discusses loss of Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The nation waited with bated breath after 34-year-old wife and mother of two Eliza Fletcher was abducted while running near the University of Memphis early Friday morning. Memphis Police confirmed Tuesday morning that a body found in South Memphis Monday did belong to Eliza Fletcher. Now...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy