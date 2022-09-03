Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Plans To Attend This Seafood Festival in Myrtle Beach This MonthKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Is an Event That BBQ Lovers Don’t Want To Miss in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Plans To Honor This Former Legendary Coach This MonthKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Are Three Events in September That You Can't Miss in Myrtle Beach!Kennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
The Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival Will Return for Its Sixth YearKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Battalion Texas AM
A&M volleyball beats Sam Houston State at home
Texas A&M volleyball traveled back home to Reed Arena for a matchup against Sam Houston State University on Tuesday, Sept. 6, following an undefeated tournament win at the Fight in the Fort Invitational hosted by TCU. A&M went head-to-head against SHSU for the first time as a program since 2017....
Battalion Texas AM
3 takeaways from Monday’s press conference
Following the Texas A&M football team’s 31-0 blowout win against Sam Houston State, the Aggies seem to be off to a great start. With the squad facing Appalachian State, who put up over 60 points in its loss to North Carolina, there were questions surrounding the preparedness of the defense. On Monday, Sept. 5, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, sophomore defensive back Jardin Gilbert, junior defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes and sophomore wide receiver Yulkeith Brown met with the media.
Battalion Texas AM
Set for success
Last season was a forgetful one for the Texas A&M volleyball team. A&M finished with a 14-14 overall record and 7-11 in the SEC. Coming into this season, however, A&M’s roster looks a whole lot different. Ten new players will be donning the maroon and white in Reed Arena this fall under coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn.
Battalion Texas AM
New team ready to tackle season
The offseason of the 2022 college football season marked a season of changes for Texas A&M. Head coach Jimbo Fisher reeled in an extensive recruiting class that beat out all others, scoring the No. 1 recruiting class of all-time. A&M secured a slew of young talent including the No. 1...
Battalion Texas AM
He's a running back, he's a track star
Junior running back Devon Achane: 2019 Touchdown Club of Houston Offensive Player of the Year, Orange Bowl MVP, SEC Freshman of the Year, 50th Aggie in history to rush 1000 yards in their career, Maxwell Award watch list member. Junior sprint runner Devon Achane: 2020 Gatorade Texas Boys Track &...
Battalion Texas AM
'Diamonds in the rough'
In a city just east of the Mississippi River and across from downtown St. Louis, Mo., sits the home and birthplace of junior Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson. A town built by capitalists and businessmen like Andrew Carnegie and JP Morgan, East St. Louis, Ill., used to be a thriving industrial town that reached a peak population of over 82,000 in 1950.
Battalion Texas AM
Aggie Park: Host of hosts
After two years of construction, Aggie Park is complete and ready to serve Texas A&M current and former students. Aggie Park is the newest addition to A&M’s campus. The $36 million dollar project, funded entirely by generous donations, includes features such as Wi-Fi, an outdoor amphitheater, water features, modern public restrooms and space for tailgating, recreation and entertainment.
Battalion Texas AM
Engineering Career fairs showcase variety of job opportunities
The Career Center is kicking off the fall semester with several engineering career fairs. Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 6, there will be consecutive events for engineering majors throughout the week. On Tuesday, the Engineering Honors Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in rooms 297 to...
