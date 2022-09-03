Following the Texas A&M football team’s 31-0 blowout win against Sam Houston State, the Aggies seem to be off to a great start. With the squad facing Appalachian State, who put up over 60 points in its loss to North Carolina, there were questions surrounding the preparedness of the defense. On Monday, Sept. 5, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, sophomore defensive back Jardin Gilbert, junior defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes and sophomore wide receiver Yulkeith Brown met with the media.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO