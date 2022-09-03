ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Battalion Texas AM

A&M volleyball beats Sam Houston State at home

Texas A&M volleyball traveled back home to Reed Arena for a matchup against Sam Houston State University on Tuesday, Sept. 6, following an undefeated tournament win at the Fight in the Fort Invitational hosted by TCU. A&M went head-to-head against SHSU for the first time as a program since 2017....
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Battalion Texas AM

3 takeaways from Monday’s press conference

Following the Texas A&M football team’s 31-0 blowout win against Sam Houston State, the Aggies seem to be off to a great start. With the squad facing Appalachian State, who put up over 60 points in its loss to North Carolina, there were questions surrounding the preparedness of the defense. On Monday, Sept. 5, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, sophomore defensive back Jardin Gilbert, junior defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes and sophomore wide receiver Yulkeith Brown met with the media.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Set for success

Last season was a forgetful one for the Texas A&M volleyball team. A&M finished with a 14-14 overall record and 7-11 in the SEC. Coming into this season, however, A&M’s roster looks a whole lot different. Ten new players will be donning the maroon and white in Reed Arena this fall under coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

New team ready to tackle season

The offseason of the 2022 college football season marked a season of changes for Texas A&M. Head coach Jimbo Fisher reeled in an extensive recruiting class that beat out all others, scoring the No. 1 recruiting class of all-time. A&M secured a slew of young talent including the No. 1...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

He's a running back, he's a track star

Junior running back Devon Achane: 2019 Touchdown Club of Houston Offensive Player of the Year, Orange Bowl MVP, SEC Freshman of the Year, 50th Aggie in history to rush 1000 yards in their career, Maxwell Award watch list member. Junior sprint runner Devon Achane: 2020 Gatorade Texas Boys Track &...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

'Diamonds in the rough'

In a city just east of the Mississippi River and across from downtown St. Louis, Mo., sits the home and birthplace of junior Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson. A town built by capitalists and businessmen like Andrew Carnegie and JP Morgan, East St. Louis, Ill., used to be a thriving industrial town that reached a peak population of over 82,000 in 1950.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
Battalion Texas AM

Aggie Park: Host of hosts

After two years of construction, Aggie Park is complete and ready to serve Texas A&M current and former students. Aggie Park is the newest addition to A&M’s campus. The $36 million dollar project, funded entirely by generous donations, includes features such as Wi-Fi, an outdoor amphitheater, water features, modern public restrooms and space for tailgating, recreation and entertainment.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Engineering Career fairs showcase variety of job opportunities

The Career Center is kicking off the fall semester with several engineering career fairs. Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 6, there will be consecutive events for engineering majors throughout the week. On Tuesday, the Engineering Honors Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in rooms 297 to...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

