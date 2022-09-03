Read full article on original website
I Love A Parade!
(PANA) — The 88th Pana Labor Day Parade drew thousands of spectators from all over central Illinois on Monday, Sept. 5. The temperature was ideal and the overcast kept spectators from being sunburnt. The parade was led by the Pana American Legion Color Guard, followed by a giant American flag held by members of Pana Elks Lodge 1261. In the lower inset is the Taylorville High School Marching band and in the upper inset, a favorite of any parade, scooping up candy!
ISU names Grand Marshal for 2022 homecoming parade
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University has announced Freda Luers will be the Grand Marshal for this year's homecoming parade. The university says she touched the lives of countless students during her 27 years on campus. Most recently, she served as the director of the Office of Campus...
Over 100 people lace-up for Labor Day run in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Labor Day race brought many runners to Sullivan. It went away for a while, but now it's back, and that's all thanks to Sullivan Middle and High School's cross country teams. On Labor Day, runners of all ages hit the pavement to race through the...
Terre Haute organization announces name change
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Arc of Vigo County has a big change to share. It's changing its name to show how its mission has grown. Now, it's the Arc of the Wabash Valley, as the organization serves people in Clay, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion and Fountain counties as well.
James “Danny” Fuller, 68
James “Danny” Fuller, 68, of Mattoon, Illinois, passed away at 2:02 PM in the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, Illinois. James was born December 6, 1953 in Mattoon, Illinois the son of James Harold and Marilyn (Barr) Fuller. He was a truck driver for Boswell Farms and worked at RR Donnelly for many years. He was a former member of the Mattoon Eagles Club in Mattoon, Illinois and he enjoyed gardening.
Several deer found dead in Urbana park
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After several deer were recently found dead in Urbana’s Meadowbrook Park, officials with the Urbana Park District believe they know what caused the deaths. The Park District worked with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the University of Illinois’s Vet Med Wildlife Division to investigate the deaths. They suspect a […]
Rare squirrel spotted on University of Illinois campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at the University of Illinois got the chance to see a rare species. Albino squirrels are well known, but what about the piebald squirrel? It is a completely healthy animal, it just has some extra white patches on its fur. Wildlife experts said that they are not very common. The […]
Calling all history lovers - The Time Traveler's Club is back in action
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all history lovers!. The Time Traveler's Club is back with a unique opportunity! The Vigo County History Center and the Indiana Landmarks is hosting a special tour this week!. It'll be at the Terre Haute First National Bank building on September 7th from 6...
Terre Haute restaurant reopens near 12 Points
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A long-time eatery in Terre Haute has moved back to its former neighborhood. Oy Vey Jewish Bakery and Deli is now open in the 12 Points area. It's on Lafayette Avenue at the old Royal Mandarin restaurant - near Union Hospital. You can grab sandwiches...
Popular Terre Haute restaurant reopens under new ownership
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular restaurant is celebrating its re-opening in downtown Terre Haute. J Gumbo's is under new ownership. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday. The menu offers authentic Louisiana specialties. You can stop in for lunch Monday thru Thursday and...
Illinois athletic dept. announces gameday changes
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that it will be implementing a series of changes in gameday operations at Illini football games in order to improve fan experience. These changes come after thousands of fans were left waiting in long lines to enter Memorial Stadium and get concessions […]
As many celebrate Labor Day - here's a look at the history behind the holiday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After the holiday parades, the collecting of candy, and spending time with the family, most people head home to enjoy their day off work on Labor Day. While you might think that is all the day is for, it is rooted in a movement that dates back to the 1800's.
SBA offers loans to businesses impacted by summer drought
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's help available for people in some local counties after drought conditions earlier this summer. The US Small Business Administration has announced federal economic injury disaster loans are available. The loans can be used to help recover economic losses from the early-July drought. This impacts...
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 29 to September 2
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 29, 2022 to September 2, 2022. Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4400 S. US Hwy 41 (2 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed spilling and adulterated food on walk-in shelves. Observed accumulated debris in soda nozzles and inside of ice machine.
Autism Rocks and Rolls Corp. gears up for busy fall season - find out what's coming up
GREENE COUNTY Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization has multiple events coming up that you won't want to miss!. We've told you about "Autism Rocks and Rolls Corp." before. It's a podcast hosted by Sam Mitchell -- he is a teenager living with autism. Mitchell uses his platform to take the stigma off of autism and create an inclusive environment for all.
Sidney Dairy Barn gets new owner
, Ill. (WCIA) -- We've reported on the selling of the beloved Sidney Dairy Barn. Today, we caught up with the old and new owner. They say many people questioned the future of the ice cream shop, but outgoing owner, Dennis Riggs, says it's in good hands.
Vincennes man sentenced to federal prison time for trafficking drugs from California to Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes man was sentenced to federal prison time after he was convicted of drug trafficking. The Department of Justice says 54-year-old Christopher Wrought will spend over 11 years in prison. Wrought entered a guilty plea after he was busted for trafficking meth. Police in...
DNR launches investigation after drowning in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a death in Sullivan County. This is after a man drowned at Sullivan Park and Lake. Divers were called to the beach area shortly before 4:00 Monday afternoon. Officials say a swimmer went underwater but failed to return to the...
Knox County Parks Department hopes to use ARPA Funds to make upgrades
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Parks Department has some big plans for it's park if awarded American Rescue Plan Act funds. The parks department presented it's proposal to the county commissioners on Tuesday morning. Park Board Members are asking for $1.75 million. "We really seek the 1.75 million...
Bike ride coming to Kickapoo Rail Trail
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The annual River to Rail bike ride is returning to Vermilion County this Saturday. Hosted by the Vermilion County Conservation District, the ride will feature four routes along the Kickapoo Rail Trail, each a different length – 63, 37, 30 and 7.5 miles. The three longest routes will take cyclists […]
