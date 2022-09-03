(PANA) — The 88th Pana Labor Day Parade drew thousands of spectators from all over central Illinois on Monday, Sept. 5. The temperature was ideal and the overcast kept spectators from being sunburnt. The parade was led by the Pana American Legion Color Guard, followed by a giant American flag held by members of Pana Elks Lodge 1261. In the lower inset is the Taylorville High School Marching band and in the upper inset, a favorite of any parade, scooping up candy!

PANA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO