(MEMPHIS) The body found in the 1600 block of Victor Street has been identified by Memphis Police as 34-year-old Eliza “Liza” Fletcher. She was found in a dumpster 7-miles away from where she was abducted. The dumpster was located in South Memphis, TN one-day after police confirmed the arrest of 38-year-old Cleotha Abston. The suspect has been charged with first degree murder.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO