Philadelphia, PA

FOX Sports

Braves are within reach of NL East lead. How worried are the Mets?

First place in the National League is so close, the Braves can smell it. The Mets are on their minds. After New York's second straight loss to the Nationals on Sunday, Truist Park in blasted "Narco" by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet, otherwise known as Mets closer Edwin Diaz's entrance music. At the time of that epic troll, the Braves were a couple of hours into a rain delay and paying attention to the outcome in Queens. Once play resumed in Atlanta, the Braves beat the Marlins, 7-1, and moved within one game of the first-place Mets in the National League East.
FOX Sports

St. Louis Cardinals play the Washington Nationals Wednesday

Washington Nationals (48-88, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (80-56, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -311, Nationals +252; over/under is 8...
FOX Sports

MLB Playoff Watch: Astros cruising, Yankees struggling, Mariners soaring

With less than a month to go in the regular season, there’s only one thing we know for certain when it comes to the American League playoff picture: The road to the World Series will go through Houston. Sure, it’s possible a wild-card team could knock off the mighty...
FOX Sports

Why the San Francisco Giants went from juggernaut to just OK

A year ago this month, the San Francisco Giants were soaring past 100 wins on their way to edging the Los Angeles Dodgers in a division race for the ages. This September, the Giants are out of playoff contention and instead sorting out what they have for the future. As he spoke to reporters during a series against the rival Dodgers this week in Los Angeles, manager Gabe Kapler repeatedly referenced the future as he explained his lineup, positional and pitching decisions.
FOX Sports

Counting down the 10 longest home runs of the MLB season

Milwaukee's Christian Yelich hit an absolute moon shot Tuesday night at Coors Field. The 2018 MVP's production has tailed off significantly following the 2019 season, and though he's dealt with a rash of injuries since signing an extension in 2020, Yelich turned back the clock with a gargantuan first-inning missile that landed in Coors' third deck.
FOX Sports

Houston Astros' next great star is here with the debut of top prospect Hunter Brown | Flippin' Bats

Ben Verlander talks about the recent call-up of Houston Astros' top prospect Hunter Brown. Brown dazzled in his MLB debut going six innings and striking out five while allowing just three hits. Brown got to make his first start in front of his idol and new teammate Justin Verlander. It looks like the Houston Astros have another young stud on the mound for the foreseeable future!
FOX Sports

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge stays on his historic pace & Albert Pujols chasing 700 | Flippin' Bats

Ben Verlander dives into the MVP type season that New York Yankees' Aaron Judge has been putting up as he tries to break the Yankees' franchise record for home runs set by Roger Maris. After a hot streak, Aaron Judge is back on pace to break the record and we'll see how the rest of the season plays out. Speaking of milestones, St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols is now just five home runs away from the 700 club. Pujols isn't on pace to get to 700 home runs, but Ben thinks he finds a way to get it done!
FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani not handing his AL MVP over to Yankees' Aaron Judge just yet | Flippin' Bats

Ben Verlander touches on Shohei Ohtani's recent tear at the plate including his two home run night on Monday to give him 32 homers. He finished the night three for five with two home runs and three RBIs. Ohtani doesn't seem like he wants to give up his MVP title up just yet. Aaron Judge is keeping his historic home run pace as he currently sits at 54 on the season. The end of season is going to be magical between these two and we can't wait to see who takes home the AL MVP.
FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani autographs ball Kody Clemens struck him out with

Kody Clemens will never catch his father in career strikeouts. When it comes to their first one, though, the kid has the upper hand. The Detroit Tigers' rookie utility player — and son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens — caught Shohei Ohtani looking late in Monday night's 10-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. And to sweeten the deal, Ohtani signed the keepsake for Clemens.
FOX Sports

Can Daniel Jones succeed as Giants QB in now-or-never season?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — When John Mara was overhauling his franchise this offseason, he interviewed nine prospective general managers and six potential head coaches, and he swore that "every single interview was positive" about Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. It reinforced Mara's belief that the organization had found its next...
FOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros showing no signs of letting up

With September now upon us, the playoff push has officially arrived. Of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball, 18 still realistically have a chance to grab a playoff spot. But only 12 of those 18 teams can make it. September is set to be a wild month in MLB....
FOX Sports

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts shifts into higher gear for 2022 season

Every time Jalen Hurts dropped back to make a throw this summer, it was clear something was different. His teammates noticed him throwing faster. His coaches saw him making decisions quicker. Everyone thought he looked more comfortable running the offense. That's because he was. In fact, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

