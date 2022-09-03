ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

WAFF

UPDATE: Man wanted in deadly Blount Co. shooting captured

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted in a deadly shooting Monday has been captured. Walker County Sheriff’s Office deputies, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and Cordova Police Department captured Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, September 7. He was found in the...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

18-year-old charged with murder in Huntsville slaying

A Huntsville teen has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting death last week. Huntsville police said Jerry Tate Ingram, 18, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Jaylen Hill, 18, on Friday, Sept. 2. According to police, investigator believe Ingram and Hill...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Alabama 36 back open in Morgan Co. after crash

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday morning blocked both lanes on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The wreck was near Cotaco Florette Road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the roadway will is back open as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - According to HEMSI, someone was killed in a car accident in Limestone County. Officers and emergency teams responded to the scene after a call at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday. The accident happened on Highway 72 east and Brian Hill Road, it is unknown how many cars...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Alabama 36 in Morgan County reopens after 2-vehicle crash

UPDATE: At 12:36 p.m., troopers reported the roadway is open. Both lanes of Alabama 36 near Cotaco-Florette Road in Morgan County are closed until further notice, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A two-vehicle crash that happened there about 8:56 a.m. Tuesday caused the closure, troopers said. The road...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Pulaski Police Warn Residence of Criminal Activity

OFFICIALS WITH THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA OVER THE WEEKEND TO ALERT RESIDENTS OF CRIMINAL ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF ABERNATHY DRIVE, RACKLEY DRIVE AND MURRAY DRIVE. OVER THE WEEKEND, OFFICERS WORKED SEVERAL VEHICLE BURGLARIES AND TWO VEHICLE FIRES. ANYONE THAT LIVES IN THESES AREAS AND HAVE ANY SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS AROUND THEIR HOMES, PLEASE REVIEW TO SEE IF YOU HAVE ANY SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON VIDEO. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 931-424-4404.
PULASKI, TN

