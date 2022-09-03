Read full article on original website
Madison County Sheriff’s Office utilizing app to watch crime
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is joining the neighborhood. A virtual neighborhood, anyway.
Hartselle rapist, burglar found months after search on Barkley Ridge Rd
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals and Decatur Police Department found and arrested Trenton Turner Reed, 27. Reed was found on a property on Barkley Bridge Road near Hartselle on Wednesday after starting a search for him in March 2022. Reed was accused...
2 arrested amid search for Limestone County wanted man
Two men who authorities say are "known associates" of another man wanted were arrested last week, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Trials set for three charged in Huntsville toddler’s shooting death
30-year-old Martin Arrendondo Evenes was one of three charged with capital murder in the death of 3-year-old "Sweet Livia" Robinson. The toddler was killed when a bullet intended for a woman who was involved in a dispute with the suspects struck her in the head while she slept on the couch.
UPDATE: Man wanted in deadly Blount Co. shooting captured
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted in a deadly shooting Monday has been captured. Walker County Sheriff’s Office deputies, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and Cordova Police Department captured Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, September 7. He was found in the...
2 women charged with public intoxication while working in Hollywood
Two women were arrested in Jackson County after authorities say they were using drugs while on the job.
8 suspects indicted in multiple Morgan County murder cases
A grand jury returned indictments for eight different people in connection with six different murder investigations in Morgan County.
18-year-old charged with murder in Huntsville slaying
A Huntsville teen has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting death last week. Huntsville police said Jerry Tate Ingram, 18, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Jaylen Hill, 18, on Friday, Sept. 2. According to police, investigator believe Ingram and Hill...
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office searching for man last seen in Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing in the Guntersville area. According to a Sheriff’s Office release, James Tracy Denson was last seen in Guntersville on August 1, 2022. Denson has access to a 2008 blue Chevy truck and a 1999 silver BMW 323i.
Alabama 36 back open in Morgan Co. after crash
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday morning blocked both lanes on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The wreck was near Cotaco Florette Road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the roadway will is back open as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - According to HEMSI, someone was killed in a car accident in Limestone County. Officers and emergency teams responded to the scene after a call at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday. The accident happened on Highway 72 east and Brian Hill Road, it is unknown how many cars...
Gadsden woman charged with chemical endangerment of a child
A 31-year-old Gadsden woman is charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
New status hearing set for one suspect in 2021 Guntersville Taco Bell shooting
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kevon Williams, who is suspected of shooting and killing Elias Gaspar Lopez, 19, and Enrique Fernando Rodriguez Alvardo, 17 in September 2021 at a Guntersville Taco Bell, had a status hearing on Tuesday. Williams was charged with Capital Murder in October of 2021 and was taken...
Jackson County man charged with assaulting law enforcement officer
A Pisgah man is facing multiple charges, one of which includes second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, according to recent arrest records.
UPDATE: Alabama 36 in Morgan County reopens after 2-vehicle crash
UPDATE: At 12:36 p.m., troopers reported the roadway is open. Both lanes of Alabama 36 near Cotaco-Florette Road in Morgan County are closed until further notice, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A two-vehicle crash that happened there about 8:56 a.m. Tuesday caused the closure, troopers said. The road...
Huntsville police respond to barricade situation after domestic dispute
Huntsville Police Department responded to a barricade situation in Huntsville on Monday afternoon.
Huntsville Police identify man killed in Monday morning crash on University Drive
The Huntsville Police Department has released the identity of the person killed in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning on University Drive. Nicolas John Browning, 20, died in the crash that happened about 2 a.m. near the Family Dollar, police said. Investigators believe he lost control of the vehicle, which...
Pulaski Police Warn Residence of Criminal Activity
OFFICIALS WITH THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA OVER THE WEEKEND TO ALERT RESIDENTS OF CRIMINAL ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF ABERNATHY DRIVE, RACKLEY DRIVE AND MURRAY DRIVE. OVER THE WEEKEND, OFFICERS WORKED SEVERAL VEHICLE BURGLARIES AND TWO VEHICLE FIRES. ANYONE THAT LIVES IN THESES AREAS AND HAVE ANY SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS AROUND THEIR HOMES, PLEASE REVIEW TO SEE IF YOU HAVE ANY SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON VIDEO. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 931-424-4404.
One dead in Madison County wreck
Authorities confirm one person has died and a second was seriously injured in a crash on Cherry Tree Road in Madison County.
Road closure to affect some Guntersville residents
Some Guntersville residents will have to use a different route to get to their houses next week due to maintenance work for drainage repair, according to the police department.
