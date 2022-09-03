ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoRiverHawks.com

Boekhorst Named AE Defensive Player of the Week

BOSTON, Mass. – UMass Lowell field hockey junior goalkeeper Eleonore Boekhorst (Bilthoven, Netherlands) has been named America East Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Wednesday. Boekhorst totaled 10 saves while posting a 1.50 GAA in a 1-1 week for the River Hawks. Against...
LOWELL, MA
GoRiverHawks.com

River Hawks Host Holy Cross, Visit Merrimack This Week

LOWELL, Mass. – The UMass Lowell Men's soccer team (1-1-1, 0-0-0 AE) returns home to take on the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-3-0, 0-0-0 Patriot League) at Cushing Field on Tuesday, September 6 before a quick road trip to take on the Merrimack Warriors (1-2-0, 0-0-0 NEC) on Saturday, September 10.
LOWELL, MA
GoRiverHawks.com

River Hawks Claw Out 2-1 Victory against Wagner

LOWELL, Mass. – Graduate student Hannah Keefe (Westford, Mass.) scored the game-winner with less than four minutes left in regulation to lift the UMass Lowell field hockey team (2-2) to a 2-1 victory against Wagner (2-1) on Monday afternoon. Following a pair of third quarter goals, the teams were...
LOWELL, MA
GoRiverHawks.com

Holy Cross (1-3-0, 0-0-0)-VS-UMass Lowell (1-2-1, 0-0-0)

GOAL by HCC Jones, Evan Assist by Williams, Jake. Clock HCC Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score UML Score Play. 01:03 Offside against Holy Cross. 05:22 Shot by UML Miklic, Borna, out left. 07:12 Foul on Frances Poquet, Guillermo. 08:23 Shot by HCC Klein, Jon, bottom left, saved...
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy