Ann Arbor, MI

Mel Tucker shows confidence in freshman kicker after Week 1 showing

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is looking to boost the kicking game with freshman Jack Stone, according to Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press. In Michigan State’s 35-13 home win over Western Michigan in Week 1, Stone was 5-for-5 on extra point kicks, but he missed a 44-yard field goal late in the 3rd quarter.
EAST LANSING, MI
B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report

If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Mel Tucker confirms season-ending injury to key defender for Spartans

Mel Tucker and Michigan State will be without one key defender for the rest of the season, the head coach of the Spartans announced Monday afternoon. According to Tucker, linebacker Darius Snow will miss the remainder of the year after sustaining an injury against Western Michigan. Snow appeared in all 13 games of the 2021 season, including 9 starts to finish the year.
EAST LANSING, MI

