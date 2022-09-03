Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy hints at potential favorite target during Week 2 start for Michigan
Just a few short weeks ago, head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that QB Cade McNamara would start the season opener against Colorado State and that JJ McCarthy would start in Week 2 against Hawaii. Week 1 is in the bag with a 51-7 routing over Colorado State, and although he...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Hart humorously explains why he's not a fan of Blake Corum's hurdle vs. Colorado State
Blake Corum had some impressive moves on Saturday in Michigan’s blowout over Colorado State 51-7. The Wolverine took a running leap over a Colorado State defender, easily clearing the would-be tackler to make it across midfield. Although he was carrying a football, it looked more like the RB was competing in hurdles.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains 'bandaid performance' Michigan fans should hope to see from JJ McCarthy in Week 2
Joel Klatt had an interesting take on Michigan’s quarterback battle for Week 2. QB Cade McNamara had previously been announced as the starter in Week 1 but completed just half his passes in the first half. Ultimately, he was pulled from the game in favor of backup QB JJ McCarthy.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker shows confidence in freshman kicker after Week 1 showing
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is looking to boost the kicking game with freshman Jack Stone, according to Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press. In Michigan State’s 35-13 home win over Western Michigan in Week 1, Stone was 5-for-5 on extra point kicks, but he missed a 44-yard field goal late in the 3rd quarter.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker, Michigan State land transfer commitment from ex-B1G East prospect
Mel Tucker continues to hit the transfer portal, and he landed another transfer commitment Wednesday. This time, it comes from Ken Talley, a former 4-star prospect who began his career at Penn State. Talley revealed his commitment on social media. Talley was a key piece of Penn State’s 2022 recruiting...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report
If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh updates injury status of 3 key players ahead of Hawaii game
Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media about the status of 3 of his players. Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News posted his comments on Twitter. Michigan was without OL Ryan Hayes and LB Nikhai Hill-Green for the season opener. Hayes missed the opener with an undisclosed injury, but Harbaugh expects him to be back. Hill-Green is dealing with a soft-tissue injury and more about his status will come out closer to game time.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Michigan State guard lands assistant coaching job, per report
News out of the basketball coaching ranks. Former Michigan State guard Tum Tum Nairn is set to be the next assistant coach at Southern Utah per a report from Jeff Goodman with Stadium. Nairn, who played at Michigan State from 2014-2018, joins the staff led by head coach Todd Simon.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker explains why Michigan State's Week 1 performance was 'unacceptable'
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker thinks the performance from the No. 15 team in the nation was ‘unacceptable’ against Western Michigan Friday. The Spartans won 35-13, but that’s not good enough for Tucker. Winning a B1G championship at the end of the season takes more than a 22-point victory in a heavily favored contest and missed opportunities galore.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker confirms season-ending injury to key defender for Spartans
Mel Tucker and Michigan State will be without one key defender for the rest of the season, the head coach of the Spartans announced Monday afternoon. According to Tucker, linebacker Darius Snow will miss the remainder of the year after sustaining an injury against Western Michigan. Snow appeared in all 13 games of the 2021 season, including 9 starts to finish the year.
