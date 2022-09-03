Read full article on original website
thecharlottepost.com
Winless teams clash when Charlotte 49ers women take on Coastal Carolina
Winless teams clash when Charlotte 49ers women take on Coastal Carolina. New head coach Brandi Fontaine is 0-4-1 at Charlotte. Charlotte women's soccer will try to win its first game of the season when the 49ers play Coastal Carolina Thursday at Transamerica Field. Charlotte 49ers women’s soccer is still looking...
cbs17
NC Central head coach speaks after big win over rival NC A&T in Duke’s Mayo Classic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — North Carolina Central University knocked off rival North Carolina A&T State University, 28-13, in the Duke’s Mayo Classic inside Bank of America Stadium. Jordan Crammer caught up with Eagles coach Trei Oliver on the right after the game’s final. Watch the video to hear...
thecharlottepost.com
Charlotte 49ers in need of turnaround with Terrapins coming to campus
Charlotte 49ers in need of turnaround with Terrapins coming to campus. Xavier Williams passed for 201 yards and ran for a pair of touchdowns in Charlotte’s 41-27 loss last week to William & Mary. The 49ers host Maryland Saturday at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The Charlotte 49ers are at a...
thecharlottepost.com
'We had a chip on our shoulder:' Determined NCCU whips rival NC A&T
'We had a chip on our shoulder:' Determined NCCU whips rival NC A&T. QB Davius Richard leads Eagles with four total touchdowns in Duke's Mayo Classic. North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard accounted for four touchdowns and 253 yards total offense in the Eagles' 28-13 win Saturday against North Carolina A&T in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium.
City of Oak Hill mourns the loss of beloved coach
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Over the Labor Day weekend 2022, a beloved member of Oak Hill passed away. Coach Ron Lewis was a basketball coach and retired teacher. Those who knew him spoke highly of the late coach and who he was to the community, especially the players he coached throughout the years. The Athletic […]
Man sentenced for damage to West Virginia mine
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man will spend one year in prison for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine in Boone and Lincoln counties. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised release. […]
West Virginia man sentenced for equipment theft from coal mine
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing equipment from a coal mine. Danny Griffy of Sylvester, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Charleston for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. Prosecutors say Griffy helped steal specialized mine equipment from the mine in 2018, resulting […]
Metro News
Statewide non-profit supports energy storage concept developed by WVU grad
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Country Roads Angel Network has announced an $80,000 investment in a start-up battery technology company established by a WVU finance graduate. Parthian Battery Solutions, developed by Auggie Chico, is a low-cost eco-friendly method of repurposing electric vehicle batteries for use as residential and commercial solar energy storage systems. At the end of the battery life in a car, the system is still capable of storing 85-percent of the original capacity. The technology prevents batteries and thousands of pounds of toxic battery materials from entering landfills.
WVDNR announces opening of early bear hunting
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that four West Virginia counties will be open to early black bear gun hunting from Sept. 3-11 and five additional counties from Oct. 1-7.
WBTV
Dunbar High (Rowan Co.) plans mass reunion and parade this weekend
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Former students of Rowan County’s Dunbar High in East Spencer will gather this weekend for a mass reunion and parade. Originally named the East Spencer Negro School, which opened in 1900, the school changed its name to Dunbar High School in 1958. This weekend’s...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.
$2 million will help support jobs for those recovering from substance abuse in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) — A total of more than $2 million was announced last week to support businesses that help find jobs for people recovering from drug addiction. According to a release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), nine businesses, including one in Morgantown, will receive $225,000 to work with Jobs & […]
WBTV
Chase ends with crash in downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A pursuit in the middle of the day in the middle of downtown Salisbury ended with a crash on Wednesday. Officials say it began around noon in the Long Street area of East Spencer. Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office initiated the pursuit. Salisbury Police were called to deploy stop sticks as the driver continued on Long St. into Salisbury.
Mercer County Schools responds to low assessment scores
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One local school system is responding to the Assessment Achievement statistics sent out by the West Virginia Board of Education. According to the achievement levels during the pandemic, Mercer County Schools test scores fell, especially math and reading scores. One spokesperson for the school, Dr. Ashley Vaughn, a Coordinator for Virtual […]
Math, reading testing assessments data shows decline in two West Virginia counties
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The National Center for Education Statistics reported a major decline in both reading and mathematics assessments during the pandemic. Between 2020 and 2022, reading scores saw the largest drop since 1990, and math scores dropped for the first time. Two areas of focus in a report from Nexstar’s WVNS were McDowell and […]
Charlotte Stories
New Lake Norman Power Plant Now The Most Powerful In The World
The Lincoln Combustion Turbine Station is located near Denver, NC, about 25 miles north of Charlotte and can generate enough energy to power more than 300,000 homes. Siemens Energy’s SGT6-9000HL is designed to run longer between maintenance cycles and will be the most efficient of its type in Duke Energy’s fleet (about 34% more efficient than the existing combustion turbines at the Lincoln site).
Man charged with murder also connected to previous shootings, Rowan County deputies say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man previously charged in two different shootings is now charged with allegedly killing a man in Salisbury nearly a year ago, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. John Pierre Jandrew, 34, was arrested Friday and charged with the killing of Timothy James Long.
Several Raleigh County schools to remain closed Tuesday due to water issues
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nearly half a dozen schools in the Raleigh County area will be closed Tuesday due to water issues as announced by Raleigh County Schools on Monday. The announcement follows reports of several areas in Western Raleigh County experiencing water issues as early as Sunday. Schools...
Metro News
Parkways will use accelerated replacement process to fix 3 Turnpike bridges this fall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Parkways Authority has plans to replace three bridge decks this fall by using a process that speeds up the work. Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller said the the Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement process is a little more expensive to do but it’s worth it when you consider the number of construction days that it saves.
UPDATE: Missing 10 year old in Raleigh County found safe
UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The ten year old reported missing in Raleigh County Monday afternoon has been found and is reported to be safe. Concerned residents in the Beckley and Mabscott areas of Raleigh County joined authorities in searching for the missing boy, who was said to have last been seen in the Mabscott area.
