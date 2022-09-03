ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, NJ

NJ.com

Jake Eldridge, the country’s top long snapper from its most talented high school football program, picks Rutgers

Due to the success that Billy Taylor had at Rutgers, Greg Schiano has used another scholarship on a long snapper — this one from IMG Academy in Bradenton. Fla. Jake Eldridge is ranked five stars and is the former No. 1 ranked long snapper in the country, who is now ranked No. 2. He says his “athleticism and consistency” separate him from most long snappers in the country, and has earned him a Big Ten scholarship — something most long snappers only dream of.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast

A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Box Truck Spins, Lands On Route 287 At State Line

A box truck ended up on the median on Route 287, clogging post-Labor Day traffic at the state line, authorities said. No injuries were reported in the mishap in Mahwah shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Three men were in the truck, which apparently was carrying exercise equipment for...
MAHWAH, NJ
NewsBreak
Sports
wrnjradio.com

3 injured, 1 extricated after Morris County crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Three people were sent to the hospital, one of which was extricated, following a crash in Washington Township Tuesday afternoon, according to a post on the Long Valley First Aid Squad’s Facebook page. The crash happened at the intersection of Schooleys Mountain...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

My secret N.J. food obsession revealed: Bowling alley pizza!

During a woefully mediocre game of bowling in Elmwood Park last weekend, I turned to my friends and asked a question that surprised even myself. “ ... Should I order a pizza?” I questioned the group, nervous I’d be laughed out of the alley. Not because they are pizza snobs, but because I am. I don’t just judge people who order Domino’s — I disown them. I scrutinize every slice choice. Naysay Neapolitan preferences. Some would call it insufferable. But after you’ve painstakingly ranked the 99 best pizzas in New Jersey — the country’s best pizza state — it sort of comes with the territory.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Mystery solved? Archaeologists dig into Morristown’s Acorn Hall

Three archeologists from Hunter Research in Trenton recently dug and screened two excavation units in a 13-by-20-foot plot next to Acorn Hall’s recently restored carriage house in search of an answer. Joshua Butchko, principal investigator and field boss at Hunter, explained the three-day process that mapped, photographed, excavated, and...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle suffers ‘extensive’ injuries, cops say

A woman suffered extensive injuries, including to her head, when she was struck by an SUV early Monday in Ocean County, police said. The 21-year-old woman from Oakland, in Bergen County, was with a group of friends attempting to cross Route 72 at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township around 12:45 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Harvey Cedars woman who was traveling east on 72 in the right lane, according to township police.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

