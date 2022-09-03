Read full article on original website
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Division of Fire Safety Continues to Encourage Fire Safety as Summer Winds DownMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
FC Motown Crowned 2022 NPSL National ChampionsMorristown MinuteMontclair, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ, may have to forfeit entire varsity football season
The future of the Asbury Park High School football season remains in doubt due to a lack of players being academically eligible to play. Asbury Park had to forfeit their first game at Weequahic last Friday when they didn't have enough eligible players. With the first home game scheduled for...
NJ.com Top 50 football analytics: Does North or South Jersey have more talent? Which schools lead the way? Who made the Next 25?
Last week, we released the new NJ.Com Top 50 list of New Jersey’s top high school football recruits regardless of grade. Now that the state’s recruiting king has been crowned, let’s break down the latest trends throughout the Garden State gridiron. Rutgers leads the way with five...
Two Newtown natives are Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders
Emily Rae Aita and Ashley Hillis have fond memories of growing up together in Newtown. Not only did they attend the same dance classes, but their two families lived right around the corner from one another. As adults, Aita and Hillis are still by each other’s side performing routines. The...
HS football Top 20 for Sept. 5: Out-of-state games, showcases cause early havoc
When it comes to the changes in this week’s NJ.com Football Top 20 — the rises, the falls, the comings and the goings — it starts right at the tippy top. Just two weekends — a total of seven game days — into the 2022 season and there is a new No. 1 team in the state. In a corresponding move, there is also a new No. 2.
Jake Eldridge, the country’s top long snapper from its most talented high school football program, picks Rutgers
Due to the success that Billy Taylor had at Rutgers, Greg Schiano has used another scholarship on a long snapper — this one from IMG Academy in Bradenton. Fla. Jake Eldridge is ranked five stars and is the former No. 1 ranked long snapper in the country, who is now ranked No. 2. He says his “athleticism and consistency” separate him from most long snappers in the country, and has earned him a Big Ten scholarship — something most long snappers only dream of.
SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25: Bergen Catholic (NJ) moves up to No. 9, St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania) debuts in national football rankings
Jesuit (Florida) and Bellevue (Washington) dropped out of this week's rankings
Catholic schools, religious ed get a boost with new vicar | Faith Matters
When Cardinal Joseph Tobin, the archbishop of Newark, appointed the Rev. Stephen Fichter to be his episcopal vicar for education, he must have been thinking of this line from the Gospel of Matthew: “For to all those who have, more will be given, and they will have an abundance.”
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Bensalem
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the Bucks County area. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, will be expanding into Bucks...
Top 4 BBQ joints in New Jersey and an honorable mention
It's certainly not a secret that I appreciate a great meal. I love to eat and feel bad for people who don't take the time to enjoy food and instead opt to shove a protein bar down their throat while driving to work. Certainly, in our fast-paced world, there isn't...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast
A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
Box Truck Spins, Lands On Route 287 At State Line
A box truck ended up on the median on Route 287, clogging post-Labor Day traffic at the state line, authorities said. No injuries were reported in the mishap in Mahwah shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Three men were in the truck, which apparently was carrying exercise equipment for...
College student from NJ charged with making threat to community
A Penn State student from Monmouth County was charged with making a bomb threat against the downtown area of State College on social media. Henry Hyduke, 20, of Fair Haven, was arrested and charged after making a bomb threat on the social media app Yik Yak against the school on Aug. 24, according to Penn State.
N.J. school principal charged with drunken driving no longer overseeing middle school, district says
A new principal is no longer in charge of a West Orange middle school following her recent arrest on drunk driving charges. Aretha Dooley-Malloy will not be serving as principal at Liberty Middle School as the school year begins, according to a note sent to the school community on Friday.
wrnjradio.com
3 injured, 1 extricated after Morris County crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Three people were sent to the hospital, one of which was extricated, following a crash in Washington Township Tuesday afternoon, according to a post on the Long Valley First Aid Squad’s Facebook page. The crash happened at the intersection of Schooleys Mountain...
My secret N.J. food obsession revealed: Bowling alley pizza!
During a woefully mediocre game of bowling in Elmwood Park last weekend, I turned to my friends and asked a question that surprised even myself. “ ... Should I order a pizza?” I questioned the group, nervous I’d be laughed out of the alley. Not because they are pizza snobs, but because I am. I don’t just judge people who order Domino’s — I disown them. I scrutinize every slice choice. Naysay Neapolitan preferences. Some would call it insufferable. But after you’ve painstakingly ranked the 99 best pizzas in New Jersey — the country’s best pizza state — it sort of comes with the territory.
These are the best pizzerias in Mercer County, NJ
One of the greatest parts about living in New Jersey is how amazing every pizza place is. Even if you order takeout from your least favorite shop, it’s still a million times better than any pizza you’ll get anywhere else!. Being from the New Jersey and New York...
morristowngreen.com
Mystery solved? Archaeologists dig into Morristown’s Acorn Hall
Three archeologists from Hunter Research in Trenton recently dug and screened two excavation units in a 13-by-20-foot plot next to Acorn Hall’s recently restored carriage house in search of an answer. Joshua Butchko, principal investigator and field boss at Hunter, explained the three-day process that mapped, photographed, excavated, and...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle suffers ‘extensive’ injuries, cops say
A woman suffered extensive injuries, including to her head, when she was struck by an SUV early Monday in Ocean County, police said. The 21-year-old woman from Oakland, in Bergen County, was with a group of friends attempting to cross Route 72 at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township around 12:45 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Harvey Cedars woman who was traveling east on 72 in the right lane, according to township police.
5 seriously injured, including 2 children, in SUV crash in N.J. town
Five people were seriously hurt — including two children — when an SUV crashed into a fence and a tree after veering off a road in Burlington County on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A 48-year-old Mount Holly woman was driving south on the Mount Holly Bypass in Westampton...
Prepare Your Tastebuds For A Delicious New Restaurant Coming To New Jersey
Are you always trying to keep track of what's popular in the culinary world while also checking out all of the latest spots opening around the Garden State?. I feel like New Jersey is experiencing an explosion of new restaurants, chains, and eateries. I'm really excited about some, like the...
