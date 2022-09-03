ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
ajmc.com

Guidelines Needed for Managing MPNs in AYA Patients, Review Says

The management of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) in adolescent and young adult (AYA) patients is currently similar to that of older patients. However, comprehensive research is needed to form guidelines for this younger population. Although myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) are most commonly diagnosed in elderly adults, advancements in blood surveillance have facilitated...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

TAVR May Induce Early LVEF Improvement in Heart Failure

This study investigated long-term mortality outcomes following transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) among patients with a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below 50% and comorbid severe aortic stenosis. Despite having severe aortic stenosis and a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below 50%, one-third of patients who underwent transcatheter aortic valve...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Neurofilament Light Chain Levels May Indicate Risk of CAR T–Related Neurotoxicity

A significant portion of patients who receive chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy experience immune effector cell–associated neurotoxicity syndrome, and this recent study suggests neurofilament light chain protein levels may hold promise as a biomarker to identify at-risk patients. The advent of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy expanded...
NFL
ajmc.com

Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop System Helps Achieve T1D Glucose Targets in New Trial

The trial followed patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) for 6 months, evaluating outcomes in patients struggling to achieve glucose targets with the conventional treatment. Researchers of a new European study are advocating for expanded access to advanced hybrid closed-loop (AHCL) systems in patients with type 1 diabetes based on their study findings that showed that the approach could aid in achieving glycemic control.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Disease#Liver Transplantation#Evidence Based Management#Nutrition#Diseases#General Health#Cns
ajmc.com

Existing SMA Scales Lack Responsiveness to Patient Changes, Study Finds

A new therapeutic paradigm has heightened the need for meaningful measures of assessing patients. As new treatments have become available for people with 5q spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a new report is highlighting the limitations of the measures used to assess motor function in this rare patient group. The authors...
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Understanding Mechanisms, Strategies for Secondary IDH1-Inhibitor Resistance in IHCC

The findings suggest that sequential mutant IDH inhibitor therapy might be one way to fight resistance in metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (IHCC). A new report is shedding light on how some patients with cholangiocarcinoma develop resistance to the mutant IDH1 inhibitor ivosidenib (Tibsovo), and how drug developers might be able to help solve the problem.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Durvalumab With Chemo Wins FDA Approval in Treatment of Biliary Tract Cancers

An estimated 1 in 4 patients treated with durvalumab and chemotherapy (gemcitabine plus cisplatin) was alive at 2 years compared with 1 in 10 treated with chemotherapy alone, with these results contributing to the FDA's approval of the first immunotherapy to treat these cancers. The FDA has approved durvalumab in...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Night Sweats Associated With Hypoxia in People With OSA

Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a study published in Sleep and Breathing. The prevalence of night sweats...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
ajmc.com

More Study Needed on Melanoma Risk From Methotrexate

Quantifying the risk of malignant melanoma from methotrexate use proved difficult in this new study, with the authors calling for larger studies with longer follow-up to guide future practice in the space. Although investigators found a higher risk of incident cutaneous malignant melanoma among patients who took low-dose methotrexate compared...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Screening for CKD

Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: Let’s talk about the management of CKD [chronic kidney disease] and cardiovascular [CV] disease and risk. Let’s discuss the treatment and management landscape of chronic kidney disease and explore the relationship between that and cardiovascular risk, building on the great points that Dr Pitt gave. Hopefully we can identify potential areas of opportunity for the use of novel agents in classes such as SGLT2s and mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists in chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease. To start, I’m going to pivot to Dr Agarwal. What’s the early detection of chronic kidney disease? How is it important for early intervention and the slowing of disease progression? How are patients screened for CKD in the current state, in particular those who are asymptomatic?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Early-Onset AD May Affect Cognitive Functioning in Children

Pediatric patients who developed atopic dermatitis (AD) before 2 years of age had an increased risk of neurodevelopmental dysfunction, including gross and fine motor skills, at 6 years old. Incidence of atopic dermatitis (AD) before 2 years of age was associated with an increased risk of neurodevelopmental dysfunction later in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Reduced Processed Red Meat Consumption May Lower Diabetes Risk

A prospective cohort study found that women who replaced processed red meat with fatty fish, unprocessed red meat, or vegetables had reduced risks of hypertension and diabetes. Processed red meat, such as sausage, salami, ham, and bacon, is associated with a higher risk of diabetes and hypertension. However, the efficacy...
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Low Handgrip Strength, Obesity Associated With Increased Risk of CKD in Women

Post-menopausal women who had dynapenic-abdominal obesity, determined by hand-grip strength and waist circumference, had a higher risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) compared with controls. A study published in The Journal of The North American Menopause Society found that postmenopausal women who had low handgrip strength and a high waist...
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy