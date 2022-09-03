Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: Let’s talk about the management of CKD [chronic kidney disease] and cardiovascular [CV] disease and risk. Let’s discuss the treatment and management landscape of chronic kidney disease and explore the relationship between that and cardiovascular risk, building on the great points that Dr Pitt gave. Hopefully we can identify potential areas of opportunity for the use of novel agents in classes such as SGLT2s and mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists in chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease. To start, I’m going to pivot to Dr Agarwal. What’s the early detection of chronic kidney disease? How is it important for early intervention and the slowing of disease progression? How are patients screened for CKD in the current state, in particular those who are asymptomatic?

