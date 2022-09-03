Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Guidelines Needed for Managing MPNs in AYA Patients, Review Says
The management of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) in adolescent and young adult (AYA) patients is currently similar to that of older patients. However, comprehensive research is needed to form guidelines for this younger population. Although myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) are most commonly diagnosed in elderly adults, advancements in blood surveillance have facilitated...
ajmc.com
TAVR May Induce Early LVEF Improvement in Heart Failure
This study investigated long-term mortality outcomes following transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) among patients with a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below 50% and comorbid severe aortic stenosis. Despite having severe aortic stenosis and a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below 50%, one-third of patients who underwent transcatheter aortic valve...
ajmc.com
Neurofilament Light Chain Levels May Indicate Risk of CAR T–Related Neurotoxicity
A significant portion of patients who receive chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy experience immune effector cell–associated neurotoxicity syndrome, and this recent study suggests neurofilament light chain protein levels may hold promise as a biomarker to identify at-risk patients. The advent of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy expanded...
NFL・
ajmc.com
Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop System Helps Achieve T1D Glucose Targets in New Trial
The trial followed patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) for 6 months, evaluating outcomes in patients struggling to achieve glucose targets with the conventional treatment. Researchers of a new European study are advocating for expanded access to advanced hybrid closed-loop (AHCL) systems in patients with type 1 diabetes based on their study findings that showed that the approach could aid in achieving glycemic control.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ajmc.com
Existing SMA Scales Lack Responsiveness to Patient Changes, Study Finds
A new therapeutic paradigm has heightened the need for meaningful measures of assessing patients. As new treatments have become available for people with 5q spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a new report is highlighting the limitations of the measures used to assess motor function in this rare patient group. The authors...
ajmc.com
Understanding Mechanisms, Strategies for Secondary IDH1-Inhibitor Resistance in IHCC
The findings suggest that sequential mutant IDH inhibitor therapy might be one way to fight resistance in metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (IHCC). A new report is shedding light on how some patients with cholangiocarcinoma develop resistance to the mutant IDH1 inhibitor ivosidenib (Tibsovo), and how drug developers might be able to help solve the problem.
ajmc.com
Durvalumab With Chemo Wins FDA Approval in Treatment of Biliary Tract Cancers
An estimated 1 in 4 patients treated with durvalumab and chemotherapy (gemcitabine plus cisplatin) was alive at 2 years compared with 1 in 10 treated with chemotherapy alone, with these results contributing to the FDA's approval of the first immunotherapy to treat these cancers. The FDA has approved durvalumab in...
ajmc.com
Night Sweats Associated With Hypoxia in People With OSA
Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a study published in Sleep and Breathing. The prevalence of night sweats...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ajmc.com
More Study Needed on Melanoma Risk From Methotrexate
Quantifying the risk of malignant melanoma from methotrexate use proved difficult in this new study, with the authors calling for larger studies with longer follow-up to guide future practice in the space. Although investigators found a higher risk of incident cutaneous malignant melanoma among patients who took low-dose methotrexate compared...
ajmc.com
Screening for CKD
Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: Let’s talk about the management of CKD [chronic kidney disease] and cardiovascular [CV] disease and risk. Let’s discuss the treatment and management landscape of chronic kidney disease and explore the relationship between that and cardiovascular risk, building on the great points that Dr Pitt gave. Hopefully we can identify potential areas of opportunity for the use of novel agents in classes such as SGLT2s and mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists in chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease. To start, I’m going to pivot to Dr Agarwal. What’s the early detection of chronic kidney disease? How is it important for early intervention and the slowing of disease progression? How are patients screened for CKD in the current state, in particular those who are asymptomatic?
ajmc.com
Early-Onset AD May Affect Cognitive Functioning in Children
Pediatric patients who developed atopic dermatitis (AD) before 2 years of age had an increased risk of neurodevelopmental dysfunction, including gross and fine motor skills, at 6 years old. Incidence of atopic dermatitis (AD) before 2 years of age was associated with an increased risk of neurodevelopmental dysfunction later in...
ajmc.com
Reduced Processed Red Meat Consumption May Lower Diabetes Risk
A prospective cohort study found that women who replaced processed red meat with fatty fish, unprocessed red meat, or vegetables had reduced risks of hypertension and diabetes. Processed red meat, such as sausage, salami, ham, and bacon, is associated with a higher risk of diabetes and hypertension. However, the efficacy...
ajmc.com
Low Handgrip Strength, Obesity Associated With Increased Risk of CKD in Women
Post-menopausal women who had dynapenic-abdominal obesity, determined by hand-grip strength and waist circumference, had a higher risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) compared with controls. A study published in The Journal of The North American Menopause Society found that postmenopausal women who had low handgrip strength and a high waist...
ajmc.com
COVID-19–Related Impact on Physical, Cognitive Symptoms in PD Greater in Lower-Income Countries
Significant worsening of physical and mental symptoms of Parkinson disease was shown in a meta-analysis of diverse patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, with those of lower-income countries shown to be exceptionally vulnerable. A high prevalence of physical and mental worsening of Parkinson disease (PD) was shown during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: CVS to Acquire Home Health Care Company; Medicaid Extensions for Moms; Long COVID Affecting Labor Shortage
CVS announces its plan to buy Signify Health for $8 billion; government budgets and low reimbursement could limit the ability for new moms to stay on Medicaid for a year after childbirth; the long-lasting symptoms of COVID-19 could be keeping millions of people out of the workforce. CVS to Buy...
Comments / 0