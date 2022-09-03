Read full article on original website
Leila M. Harshaw-Moon
Funeral service for Leila M. Harshaw-Moon, age 95, will be Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Oakview Cemetery in Bells, TN. Mrs. Harshaw-Moon died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Bells Nursing Home. Visitation for Mrs. Harshaw-Moon will...
Linda Jan Harper Duncan
Linda Jan Harper Duncan, age 68, resident of Collierville, Tennessee and wife of Jimmy L. Duncan, departed this life Friday evening, September 2, 2022 at her home. Linda was born September 27, 1953 in Kennett, Missouri, the daughter of the late Earnest Franklin Harper and Alma Mae Davis Harper. She was employed as a nurse for many years.
TN Soybean Festival parade attracts crowds to downtown Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — One local festival brings out hundreds for its annual parade. The 29th Annual Tennessee Soybean Festival Parade got underway Tuesday evening as it wound its way through the streets of Martin. The parade included floats, marching bands, local dignitaries, first responders, as well as Grand Marshal...
Enjoying one last day of summer fun at Beech Lake
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Many people got out on this Labor Day to enjoy the last day of the holiday weekend..and the unofficial end of summer. Hundreds of people converged on Beech Lake to enjoy a variety of activities including swimming, boating, grilling, and more. Many say they were glad...
Kendrick Brothers discuss new inspirational film ‘Lifemark’
JACKSON, Tenn. — You might want to grab your popcorn and your favorite drink for an inspirational new film. “Lifemark” tells the journey of a young man’s search as he sets out to meet his birth parents. Based on a true story, the film is a reminder...
Events this week in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Tennessee Soybean Festival (Martin – through September 10) East Madison County BBQ Fundraiser (Jackson) Labor Day Cool Cars Cruise-In (Lexington) Tuesday, September 6. Planetarium Show (Jackson) Soybean...
Three Jackson schools uniting for RIFA’s Student Food Drive
JACKSON, Tenn. — Three Jackson schools are uniting to tackle one problem alongside of a local nonprofit. University School of Jackson, Trinity Christian Academy and Jackson Christian School are uniting to collect food donations for RIFA to continue feeding their community. This is the 11th year RIFA has hosted...
2022 Tennessee Soybean Festival kicks off in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — The 2022 Tennessee Soybean Festival is underway in Martin. Since 1994, the festival is held annually featuring a variety of activities, events and entertainment, all in the spirit of agriculture. This year features events such as the Soybean Parade, Puppy Pals dog shows, and numerous musical...
City of Jackson launches ‘Neighborhood Academy’ to inform citizens and spark change
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is launching a new program called Neighborhood Academy, focused on empowering and teaching the citizens of Jackson about their local government. “Attendees will attend a session a month,” said City of Jackson Community Development Coordinator Claire Pierson. “It’ll be a two-hour session...
Free dental services to be offered at 2-day event in Henderson
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical (RAM) is hosting a free two-day dental clinic in Henderson. The event will take place on September 30 & October 1 at the National Guard Armory located at 753 East Main Street. Free services available include dental cleanings, fillings, extractions and dental X-rays....
Jackson police investigate shooting, stabbing near Casey Jones Motel
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting and stabbing in Jackson early Monday morning. The Jackson Police Department says officers responded to shots fired in the area of Casey Jones Motel around 3:45 a.m. When they arrived, officers discovered a man with...
4th annual BBQ fundraiser held to support East Madison County Community Center
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ready, set, eat!. The 4th Annual Pig Roast & BBQ Chicken Fundraiser took place Monday at the East Madison County Community Center. The event started at 7 a.m. and will go until all food is gone. The menu included pulled pork sandwiches, BBQ plates with trimmings,...
Officials search for suspects in shooting and stabbing incident in west Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.–Officials are searching for suspects involved in a shooting and stabbing that occurred Monday morning. The Jackson Police Department responded to shots fired in the area of the Casey Jones Motel just off of the Highway 45 Bypass around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, officers found two victims,...
Newly elected Madison County Mayor AJ Massey takes office
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A.J. Massey won the Madison County mayor’s race a little over a month ago. Since taking office September 1, Mayor Massey says he’s excited and ready to get the work started. “Work has steadily increased really everyday as we met with department heads,...
Jackson Madison Prevention Coalition to host 2nd Prevention Summit
JACKSON, Tenn. — An event that brings awareness to youth mental health is returning to Jackson for the second year. The Jackson Madison Prevention Coalition will host the second annual Prevention Summit at Jackson State Community College on September 15 & 16. The Prevention Summit features a variety of...
33 animals rescued from ‘desperate conditions’ in Hardeman County
POCAHONTAS, Tenn. — Animal Rescue Corps rescued 33 animals from desperate conditions at a property in Pocahontas, Tennessee. The rescue came after Hardeman County Animal Control responded to a tip that multiple dogs exhibiting signs of mange and poor health were being kept in a trailer. When ARC responders...
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/06/22 – 09/07/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/06/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/07/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Gibson EMC board resolves to sign long-term contract with TVA
TRENTON, Tenn. — The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation Board resolved to sign a long-term contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority at a special-called meeting Tuesday night. Gibson EMC President and CEO Dan Rodamaker says the decision was made after a full evaluation of the marketplace for power supply. The...
Mayor Conger talks potential changes to waste pick-up in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council met Tuesday for their monthly meeting. Among items discussed on the agenda were a consideration and approval to amend the City of Jackson’s special collection trash pick-up. Mayor Scott Conger says since the pandemic, there has been an increase of around 300 tons of bulk waste a year.
Jackson Symphony new season to kick off with ‘Latin Romance’ Saturday
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson, get ready for the power of passion!. The Jackson Symphony is ushering in its 62nd season with music, donations, and healing. The September Classical, titled “Latin Romance,” is set to kick off this Saturday, September 10 in downtown Jackson. This will be the...
