Bells, TN

WBBJ

Leila M. Harshaw-Moon

Funeral service for Leila M. Harshaw-Moon, age 95, will be Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Oakview Cemetery in Bells, TN. Mrs. Harshaw-Moon died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Bells Nursing Home. Visitation for Mrs. Harshaw-Moon will...
BELLS, TN
WBBJ

Linda Jan Harper Duncan

Linda Jan Harper Duncan, age 68, resident of Collierville, Tennessee and wife of Jimmy L. Duncan, departed this life Friday evening, September 2, 2022 at her home. Linda was born September 27, 1953 in Kennett, Missouri, the daughter of the late Earnest Franklin Harper and Alma Mae Davis Harper. She was employed as a nurse for many years.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WBBJ

TN Soybean Festival parade attracts crowds to downtown Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — One local festival brings out hundreds for its annual parade. The 29th Annual Tennessee Soybean Festival Parade got underway Tuesday evening as it wound its way through the streets of Martin. The parade included floats, marching bands, local dignitaries, first responders, as well as Grand Marshal...
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

Enjoying one last day of summer fun at Beech Lake

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Many people got out on this Labor Day to enjoy the last day of the holiday weekend..and the unofficial end of summer. Hundreds of people converged on Beech Lake to enjoy a variety of activities including swimming, boating, grilling, and more. Many say they were glad...
LEXINGTON, TN
City
Bells, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
WBBJ

Events this week in West Tennessee

Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Tennessee Soybean Festival (Martin – through September 10) East Madison County BBQ Fundraiser (Jackson) Labor Day Cool Cars Cruise-In (Lexington) Tuesday, September 6. Planetarium Show (Jackson) Soybean...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Three Jackson schools uniting for RIFA’s Student Food Drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three Jackson schools are uniting to tackle one problem alongside of a local nonprofit. University School of Jackson, Trinity Christian Academy and Jackson Christian School are uniting to collect food donations for RIFA to continue feeding their community. This is the 11th year RIFA has hosted...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

2022 Tennessee Soybean Festival kicks off in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — The 2022 Tennessee Soybean Festival is underway in Martin. Since 1994, the festival is held annually featuring a variety of activities, events and entertainment, all in the spirit of agriculture. This year features events such as the Soybean Parade, Puppy Pals dog shows, and numerous musical...
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

Free dental services to be offered at 2-day event in Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical (RAM) is hosting a free two-day dental clinic in Henderson. The event will take place on September 30 & October 1 at the National Guard Armory located at 753 East Main Street. Free services available include dental cleanings, fillings, extractions and dental X-rays....
HENDERSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson police investigate shooting, stabbing near Casey Jones Motel

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting and stabbing in Jackson early Monday morning. The Jackson Police Department says officers responded to shots fired in the area of Casey Jones Motel around 3:45 a.m. When they arrived, officers discovered a man with...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Newly elected Madison County Mayor AJ Massey takes office

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A.J. Massey won the Madison County mayor’s race a little over a month ago. Since taking office September 1, Mayor Massey says he’s excited and ready to get the work started. “Work has steadily increased really everyday as we met with department heads,...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson Madison Prevention Coalition to host 2nd Prevention Summit

JACKSON, Tenn. — An event that brings awareness to youth mental health is returning to Jackson for the second year. The Jackson Madison Prevention Coalition will host the second annual Prevention Summit at Jackson State Community College on September 15 & 16. The Prevention Summit features a variety of...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Gibson EMC board resolves to sign long-term contract with TVA

TRENTON, Tenn. — The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation Board resolved to sign a long-term contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority at a special-called meeting Tuesday night. Gibson EMC President and CEO Dan Rodamaker says the decision was made after a full evaluation of the marketplace for power supply. The...
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Mayor Conger talks potential changes to waste pick-up in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council met Tuesday for their monthly meeting. Among items discussed on the agenda were a consideration and approval to amend the City of Jackson’s special collection trash pick-up. Mayor Scott Conger says since the pandemic, there has been an increase of around 300 tons of bulk waste a year.
JACKSON, TN

