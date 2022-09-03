ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aledo, TX

TaxBuzz

Texas City Council Member Fights Back Against Property Tax Increases

A Fort Worth, Texas city council member is fighting back against property tax increases that will impact residents of the metropolitan area. Credit: Bo Zaunders (Getty Images) Council member Alan Blaylock is pushing for a "no-new-revenue tax rate" that would, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, "which would generate the same revenue in 2023 from properties that were on the tax rolls in 2022."
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Parker County City of Reno Debates Whether It Should Exist

The small Parker County city of Reno is debating whether it should exist or dissolve itself and turn over essential services to the county. Reno, near Azle, doesn’t have a single traffic light. No gas stations, no stores, not even a post office. The 13-square-mile country town of about...
RENO, TX
The Community News

It’s time to find water solutions

A recent Dallas Morning News article titled “ Water Woes — a Deepening Crisis” by Annette Nivens, special contributor, addresses the water problems facing citizens of Parker County. It is one of a series of articles from a year-long project by the Denton Record-Chronicle and the University of North Texas graduate journalism students regarding the water problems of the DFW area. I recommend a full reading of the article.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Hiland Dairy buys Borden's Texas holdings

Pat Boyle, president of Borden, has said that the acquisition will not affect the employment of those working for its Texas operations. Borden filed for bankruptcy protection in 2020, citing increasing debt and consumer spending habits for their financial slump. According to the USDA, Americans have been consuming less milk...
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Why a Republican county judge just endorsed the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor

In a move that surprised many political observers, GOP Tarrant County Judge Glenn Whitley recently endorsed Democrat Mike Collier in the race for Texas lieutenant governor, over incumbent Dan Patrick, a fellow Republican. Carlos Huerta is a professor of political science at Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi. He told Texas Standard that at least some of Whitley’s beef with Patrick has to do with a perceived erosion in local control. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

County Judge Jenkins Allegedly Flirts With Ethical Violations

Throughout his career, Judge Clay Jenkins, head of the Dallas County Commissioners Court, has allegedly walked a tightrope over ethical gray areas, raising concerns about his ethical integrity. Yet, after all these years they are still only allegations. After taking office, Jenkins convened the Elections Committee, which had not met...
WFAA

Gas prices dip below $3/gallon at some North Texas stations

ARLINGTON, Texas — Gas prices in the United States have fallen 12 weeks in a row and in Dallas, prices are now at a seven-month low. On South Cooper Street in Arlington, a couple gas stations became the first in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to dip below $3/gallon, with prices showing $2.95 Monday.
ARLINGTON, TX
voiceofdenton.com

Denton’s Annual Arts & Autos Revs Up for 2022

If you love classic and custom vehicles, chalk art, and just an all-around fun time, then you’re in luck as the 23rd Annual Arts & Autos Extravaganza takes place on Saturday, September 10th from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm in downtown Denton. Cars, Trucks & Motorcycles. According to Christine...
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
PLANO, TX
The Community News

Aledo tennis still perfect in district

The Aledo team tennis squad improved to 3-0 (9-2 overall) in District 5-5A after easily disposing of Saginaw 18-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 6. In boys doubles, the No. 1 duo of Hogan Posey/Will Beyer won 6-1, 6-0, as did Craig Mason/Ben Farmer (6-0, 6-0) and Jacob Heckathorn/Francois Britz (6-0, 6-1).
ALEDO, TX
CBS DFW

ATF and North Texas police ask public for help IDing suspects in gun store burglaries

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and two North Texas police departments are asking the public to help them identify multiple people suspected of burglarizing several firearm dealers last week.The North Richland Hills and Fort Worth Police Departments are working with the ATF to capture the four people responsible for stealing 11 guns from firearms dealers between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31.In each case, four masked individuals drove up to the stores in a dark-colored pickup truck and tried to break in through a window. One of the suspects wore a particularly distinctive mask during...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX

