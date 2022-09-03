Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Texas City Council Member Fights Back Against Property Tax Increases
A Fort Worth, Texas city council member is fighting back against property tax increases that will impact residents of the metropolitan area. Credit: Bo Zaunders (Getty Images) Council member Alan Blaylock is pushing for a "no-new-revenue tax rate" that would, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, "which would generate the same revenue in 2023 from properties that were on the tax rolls in 2022."
keranews.org
Rolling Hills redevelopment proposal returns after Arlington officials criticize plan's 'unknowns'
The reprise comes half a month after more than 20 homeowners said they did not have enough input—and planning and zoning commissioners criticized the lack of details surrounding Provident Realty Advisor's plans. Commissioner Cameron Atkins told Provident representatives and their consultants on Aug. 17 that he was uncomfortable approving...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parker County City of Reno Debates Whether It Should Exist
The small Parker County city of Reno is debating whether it should exist or dissolve itself and turn over essential services to the county. Reno, near Azle, doesn’t have a single traffic light. No gas stations, no stores, not even a post office. The 13-square-mile country town of about...
The Community News
It’s time to find water solutions
A recent Dallas Morning News article titled “ Water Woes — a Deepening Crisis” by Annette Nivens, special contributor, addresses the water problems facing citizens of Parker County. It is one of a series of articles from a year-long project by the Denton Record-Chronicle and the University of North Texas graduate journalism students regarding the water problems of the DFW area. I recommend a full reading of the article.
A popular republican will back a democrat for one of Texas’ top jobs
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — You won’t get far in Tarrant County politics without knowing County Judge Glen Whitley. He’s been in that role since 2007, after having previously served as a County Commissioner since 1997. And the Republican stalwart told us when he votes in November, he...
WFAA
Second Republican leader announces endorsement of Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor
TEXAS, USA — A second Republican leader is backing the Democratic candidate for Texas lieutenant governor, as the race continues to heat up across party lines ahead of the November election. Republican State Senator Kel Seliger announced Tuesday he was joining Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley in endorsing Democrat...
ktoy1047.com
Hiland Dairy buys Borden's Texas holdings
Pat Boyle, president of Borden, has said that the acquisition will not affect the employment of those working for its Texas operations. Borden filed for bankruptcy protection in 2020, citing increasing debt and consumer spending habits for their financial slump. According to the USDA, Americans have been consuming less milk...
KWTX
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
KELLER, Texas (CBS NEWSPATH) - North Texas School Districts that accepted donated signs with the nation’s motto, “In God We Trust”, to display in their schools could be hit with lawsuits. A group of parents sent a cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll and...
fox4news.com
Nationwide parts shortage leaves Frisco man with new, undrivable car
An industry-wide shortage of car parts is leaving some drivers defenseless when they need repairs. One North Texas man says he's out thousands of dollars because his only choice was to sell back his brand-new car after a wreck.
texasstandard.org
Why a Republican county judge just endorsed the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor
In a move that surprised many political observers, GOP Tarrant County Judge Glenn Whitley recently endorsed Democrat Mike Collier in the race for Texas lieutenant governor, over incumbent Dan Patrick, a fellow Republican. Carlos Huerta is a professor of political science at Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi. He told Texas Standard that at least some of Whitley’s beef with Patrick has to do with a perceived erosion in local control. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
dallasexpress.com
County Judge Jenkins Allegedly Flirts With Ethical Violations
Throughout his career, Judge Clay Jenkins, head of the Dallas County Commissioners Court, has allegedly walked a tightrope over ethical gray areas, raising concerns about his ethical integrity. Yet, after all these years they are still only allegations. After taking office, Jenkins convened the Elections Committee, which had not met...
Gas prices dip below $3/gallon at some North Texas stations
ARLINGTON, Texas — Gas prices in the United States have fallen 12 weeks in a row and in Dallas, prices are now at a seven-month low. On South Cooper Street in Arlington, a couple gas stations became the first in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to dip below $3/gallon, with prices showing $2.95 Monday.
voiceofdenton.com
Denton’s Annual Arts & Autos Revs Up for 2022
If you love classic and custom vehicles, chalk art, and just an all-around fun time, then you’re in luck as the 23rd Annual Arts & Autos Extravaganza takes place on Saturday, September 10th from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm in downtown Denton. Cars, Trucks & Motorcycles. According to Christine...
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
natureworldnews.com
Golf Ball-Sized Hail, Strong Winds Leave Texas with Property Damage, Power Outage
North Texas experienced some property damage Monday night as a result of powerful thunderstorms that produced golf ball-sized hail coupled with strong winds. Other areas also experienced a power outage. Texas resident Tyler Baccus posted pictures of hail the size of golf balls in the Saginaw region. He claimed it...
North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
The Community News
Aledo tennis still perfect in district
The Aledo team tennis squad improved to 3-0 (9-2 overall) in District 5-5A after easily disposing of Saginaw 18-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 6. In boys doubles, the No. 1 duo of Hogan Posey/Will Beyer won 6-1, 6-0, as did Craig Mason/Ben Farmer (6-0, 6-0) and Jacob Heckathorn/Francois Britz (6-0, 6-1).
ATF and North Texas police ask public for help IDing suspects in gun store burglaries
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and two North Texas police departments are asking the public to help them identify multiple people suspected of burglarizing several firearm dealers last week.The North Richland Hills and Fort Worth Police Departments are working with the ATF to capture the four people responsible for stealing 11 guns from firearms dealers between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31.In each case, four masked individuals drove up to the stores in a dark-colored pickup truck and tried to break in through a window. One of the suspects wore a particularly distinctive mask during...
