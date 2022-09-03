Hundreds gather at McCutchan Car Show to support East Fairmont, West Virginia, High School Foundation

Read full article on original website
West Virginia University given IDEAS grant to help more underserved students study abroad
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A joint project between West Virginia University’s Office of Global Affairs and Eberly College of Arts and Sciences aims to increase the number of WVU students from diverse and underserved backgrounds studying abroad. A poll of RISE WVU members and first-generation WVU students...
Shinnston, West Virginia, man gets prison for setting fire inside Hood Avenue dwelling
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 37-year-old Shinnston man has been sentenced to 4 years in prison for first-degree arson. Donald Paul Halpenny II, also of Fairmont, used a lighter to intentionally set fire to a mattress and box springs in the basement of a dwelling on Hood Avenue in Shinnston, the criminal complaint alleged.
Marion County, West Virginia, man indicted on attempted murder charge in Harrison
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 27-year-old Marion County man accused of stabbing a man in Stonewood last November has been indicted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, malicious assault and domestic assault. The indictment against Dalton Lee Richards was sought by Harrison County Prosecutor Rachel Romano and obtained...
Morgantown, West Virginia, police officers, firefighters, sue the city
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Lawsuits filed Wednesday allege the City of Morgantown retaliated against officers of the Morgantown Police Department and Morgantown Fire Department, violated whistleblower laws and more. Two suits — one on behalf of 43 MPD officers and one representing 48 MFD firefighters — were filed...
Dr. Carmen Burrell
Mon Commission 9-7-22
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County commissioners unanimously voted to release m…
West Virginia Council on Budget, Policy, Marion Commission speak out against Amendment 2
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Representatives from the West Virginia Council on Budget and Policy met with the Marion County Commission Wednesday morning to discuss the local and statewide implications of Amendment 2, a statewide item that will be up for vote this November that has caused concern among local officials.
Mon Health System urologist designated as UroLift Center of Excellence
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health System's Dr. Jaschar Shakuri-Rad has again been designated as the only UroLift Center of Excellence in North Central West Virginia. The award is presented by NeoTract, a wholly owned subsidiary of Teleflex Incorporated, focused on addressing unmet needs in the field of Urology.
Dr. Shakuri-Rad
Dr. Sashi Inkollu - WVU Medicine Sponsored Content
MORGANTOWN — The human aorta is about a foot long and just over an inch in diameter. Despite its small size, the aorta, the main artery that carries blood from the heart, is one of the most important components of the human body.
Rodney Stemple
EGLON, W.Va. — Rodney Blaine Stemple, 63, of Eglon, W.Va., passed away on Aug. 30, 2022. Born on Nov. 10, 1958, in Dover, Del., he was the son of the late Richard Grant and Evelena Ruth (Shrout) Stemple.
Bonnie Moats
AURORA — Bonnie Jean Moats, 92, of Aurora died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at home surrounded by family. The daughter of the late Homer Dayton and Sophia Daisy Wotring Lipscomb, she was born July 24, 1930 in Aurora and was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
100 new jobs coming to Morgantown, West Virginia, after Hope Gas sale
Hearthstone Utilities officially acquired Hope Gas from Dominion Energy on Wednesday. Hope Gas CEO Morgan O’Brien said the $690 million investment is significant and brings with it opportunities for growth with a focus on West Virginia. Hope Gas has been a small part of the much larger Dominion Energy for many years, but now West Virginia will be a key focus of Hope’s strategy moving forward.
WVU players say Pitt loss serves as motivation for season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If there is a real worry to come out of West Virginia's 38-31 emotion-sapping Backyard Brawl loss to No. 17 Pitt, it is about whether the loss could be shucked aside and the emotional gas tank upon which football teams are powered could be refilled for this week's Kansas meeting.
Elizabeth Hawkins
NEWBURG — Elizabeth Rudelle (Bolyard) Hawkins, 85 of Newburg, (Birdscreek Community) passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Preston Memorial Hospital with family by her side. She was born on March 14, 1937, in Newburg, daughter of the late Enoch and Lena (Miller) Bolyard.
Minutemen fall to Trinity, Fairmont Senior; Ladies still looking for first win
Lewis County High School’s soccer teams had a rough week, with the Minutemen dropping a heartbreaker to Trinity, 2-1, before falling to defending champions Fairmont Senior 3-0. The Lady Minutemen had two games canceled this week and dropped their only contest to the Lady Polar Bears 9-0. The Minutemen...
