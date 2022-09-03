ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Hundreds gather at McCutchan Car Show to support East Fairmont, West Virginia, High School Foundation

By John Mark Shaver FAIRMONT NEWS EDITOR
WVNews
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Morgantown, West Virginia, police officers, firefighters, sue the city

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Lawsuits filed Wednesday allege the City of Morgantown retaliated against officers of the Morgantown Police Department and Morgantown Fire Department, violated whistleblower laws and more. Two suits — one on behalf of 43 MPD officers and one representing 48 MFD firefighters — were filed...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasant Valley, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Fairmont, WV
WVNews

Dr. Carmen Burrell

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A West Virginia University student tested positive for monkeyp…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Mon Health System urologist designated as UroLift Center of Excellence

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health System's Dr. Jaschar Shakuri-Rad has again been designated as the only UroLift Center of Excellence in North Central West Virginia. The award is presented by NeoTract, a wholly owned subsidiary of Teleflex Incorporated, focused on addressing unmet needs in the field of Urology.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#High School Foundation#Wv News#The Efhs Foundation
WVNews

Dr. Shakuri-Rad

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health System's Dr. Jaschar Shakuri-Rad has again been des…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Dr. Sashi Inkollu - WVU Medicine Sponsored Content

MORGANTOWN — The human aorta is about a foot long and just over an inch in diameter. Despite its small size, the aorta, the main artery that carries blood from the heart, is one of the most important components of the human body.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Rodney Stemple

EGLON, W.Va. — Rodney Blaine Stemple, 63, of Eglon, W.Va., passed away on Aug. 30, 2022. Born on Nov. 10, 1958, in Dover, Del., he was the son of the late Richard Grant and Evelena Ruth (Shrout) Stemple.
EGLON, WV
WVNews

Bonnie Moats

AURORA — Bonnie Jean Moats, 92, of Aurora died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at home surrounded by family. The daughter of the late Homer Dayton and Sophia Daisy Wotring Lipscomb, she was born July 24, 1930 in Aurora and was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
AURORA, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
WVNews

100 new jobs coming to Morgantown, West Virginia, after Hope Gas sale

Hearthstone Utilities officially acquired Hope Gas from Dominion Energy on Wednesday. Hope Gas CEO Morgan O’Brien said the $690 million investment is significant and brings with it opportunities for growth with a focus on West Virginia. Hope Gas has been a small part of the much larger Dominion Energy for many years, but now West Virginia will be a key focus of Hope’s strategy moving forward.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU players say Pitt loss serves as motivation for season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If there is a real worry to come out of West Virginia's 38-31 emotion-sapping Backyard Brawl loss to No. 17 Pitt, it is about whether the loss could be shucked aside and the emotional gas tank upon which football teams are powered could be refilled for this week's Kansas meeting.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Elizabeth Hawkins

NEWBURG — Elizabeth Rudelle (Bolyard) Hawkins, 85 of Newburg, (Birdscreek Community) passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Preston Memorial Hospital with family by her side. She was born on March 14, 1937, in Newburg, daughter of the late Enoch and Lena (Miller) Bolyard.
NEWBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy