Oxford, OH

Redhawks represent final nonconference home matchup for women's soccer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's soccer team will welcome Miami (Ohio) at 7 p.m. (ET) Thursday to Owsley B. Frazier Stadium in the Knights' final nonconference home game of the regular season. ASUN play is nearing for Bellarmine (0-2-3), which follows its hosting gig against Miami (2-2-1)...
LOUISVILLE, KY
ASUN honors men's basketball with Beam Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--In recognition of the Bellarmine Men's Basketball Team winning the league's tournament title last year as a re-classifying NCAA member, the ASUN Conference has honored the Knights with the ASUN Beam Award. The conference office bestows the Beam Award to a school program when it breaks new ground in...
LOUISVILLE, KY

