Victorville, CA

theavtimes.com

18-year-old driver dies trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area

LANCASTER – An 18-year-old Palmdale man died Tuesday morning after he lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area, authorities said. Milton Velis Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle collision, which happened around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on Avenue J east of 150th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
LANCASTER, CA
paininthepass.info

Three Vehicle Crash On Southbound I-15 Snarls Labor Day Afternoon Traffic In Barstow

BARSTOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A crash involving three vehicles temporarily slowed the labor Day traffic on southbound Interstate 15 Monday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino Fire Department received calls of a collision on southbound I-15 just before Hodge Road offramp. The crash happened at about 3:34pm Monday on September 5, 2022.
BARSTOW, CA
paininthepass.info

Fire Crews Quickly Extinguish Vehicle Fire In The Cajon Pass On Tuesday Morning

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A pickup truck caught fire on northbound Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass Wednesday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department were getting calls of a silver Nissan Titan on fire. The vehicle was located about two miles after Kenwood Avenue, about 8:30am on Tuesday September 6, 2022.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID driver killed in Lancaster rollover crash

LANCASTER, Calif. – The coroner’s office Tuesday released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash in Lancaster that also injured a passenger. Norvell Frierson was a 42-year-old Lancaster resident. The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m. Monday on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt....
LANCASTER, CA
paininthepass.info

This Week Roadwork With New Lane Pattern On Interstate 15 In Hesperia

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will continue work on a $122 million project to rehabilitate and repave 59 miles of Interstate 15 traffic lanes and ramps and upgrade the drainage systems in the center divider on Interstate 15 in San Bernardino County.
HESPERIA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting

The Riverside County Coroner's office has released the identity of the 18-year-old killed in a shooting at a party over the weekend in Coachella. The shooting happened on Friday just before midnight on the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were originally called to respond to The post Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
vvng.com

Man found dead inside car parked on Rodeo Dr in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was found dead inside a parked car in Victorville. It happened just before 11:00 am, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, near a vacant corner house at the intersection of Victor Street and Rodeo Drive. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that someone in...
VICTORVILLE, CA
foxla.com

Riverside man arrested after pursuit, driving wrong way on freeway

FONTANA, Calif. - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after leading police on a chase through the Fontana area after he allegedly drove the wrong way on the freeway, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Cesar Rojo, 29, of Riverside, was arrested after a short police chase...
RIVERSIDE, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Man Identified in Horrific Azusa Crash

AZUSA - Authorities identified a man who died in a violent crash that ripped apart an automobile. Robert Holloway, 39, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died from multiple traumatic injuries. His death was ruled accidental. First responders were called to the crash at...
AZUSA, CA
paininthepass.info

Driver Lost Control, Crashing Into Ditch On Northbound I-15

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Two people uninjured after a single-car crash near Bear Valley Road Friday afternoon. California Highway Patrol responded to the traffic crash involving a white Acura TL at about 2pm September, 2022. The collision was located on northbound Interstate 15 just before the Bear Valley Rd. exit.
HESPERIA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Convicted murderer Kaushal Niroula killed in Riverside County Jail

A convicted murderer in a high-profile Palm Springs case has been killed during an altercation at the Cois Byrd Detention Center on Tuesday.  Kaushal Niroula According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, just after 2:30 pm, 41-year-old Kaushal Niroula was found at the jail unresponsive.  Deputies and medical staff initiated medical aid while waiting for The post Convicted murderer Kaushal Niroula killed in Riverside County Jail appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in East LA crash

LOS ANGELES – A 60-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run collision in Whittier was homeless, authorities said Sunday. He was identified as 60-year-old Alberto Northrup, according to the coroner’s office. California Highway Patrol officers were called just before 11:20 p.m. Thursday to the area of 6506 Whittier Blvd....
WHITTIER, CA
thestandardnewspaper.online

Water fatalities reported over holiday

PARKER – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office is investigating deaths on the California side of separate bodies of water that occurred Sunday, September 4. Authorities responded at 1:00 p.m. to a report of a boating collision on the Parker Strip in the area of the Sundance RV Resort.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

