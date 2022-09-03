Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Teen Identified After 5 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)San Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Bernardino, CA
Highland, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorHighland, CA
Cracker Barrel's Vegan Sausage Is Under Fire By Angry Meat EatersLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
theavtimes.com
18-year-old driver dies trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area
LANCASTER – An 18-year-old Palmdale man died Tuesday morning after he lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area, authorities said. Milton Velis Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle collision, which happened around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on Avenue J east of 150th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
paininthepass.info
Three Vehicle Crash On Southbound I-15 Snarls Labor Day Afternoon Traffic In Barstow
BARSTOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A crash involving three vehicles temporarily slowed the labor Day traffic on southbound Interstate 15 Monday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino Fire Department received calls of a collision on southbound I-15 just before Hodge Road offramp. The crash happened at about 3:34pm Monday on September 5, 2022.
L.A. Weekly
Barbara Chavez Dead, Shannon Gene Milligan Arrested after Red Light Crash on Maple Avenue [San Bernardino, CA]
Fleeing Driver Strikes and Kills Fontana Woman near Foothill Boulevard. The crash happened around 2:47 p.m., near Foothill Boulevard on August 21st. According to reports, Shannon Gene Milligan was fleeing the scene of a previous collision when he ran a red light at the intersection. There, he struck a Honda...
paininthepass.info
Fire Crews Quickly Extinguish Vehicle Fire In The Cajon Pass On Tuesday Morning
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A pickup truck caught fire on northbound Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass Wednesday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department were getting calls of a silver Nissan Titan on fire. The vehicle was located about two miles after Kenwood Avenue, about 8:30am on Tuesday September 6, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID driver killed in Lancaster rollover crash
LANCASTER, Calif. – The coroner’s office Tuesday released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash in Lancaster that also injured a passenger. Norvell Frierson was a 42-year-old Lancaster resident. The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m. Monday on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt....
paininthepass.info
This Week Roadwork With New Lane Pattern On Interstate 15 In Hesperia
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will continue work on a $122 million project to rehabilitate and repave 59 miles of Interstate 15 traffic lanes and ramps and upgrade the drainage systems in the center divider on Interstate 15 in San Bernardino County.
Fontana Herald News
Suspect in stolen vehicle allegedly drives on wrong side of I-10 Freeway and later crashes through fence
A suspect in a stolen vehicle was arrested after he allegedly drove on the wrong side of the Interstate 10 Freeway and later crashed through a chain link fence, causing property damage, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Sept. 4 at about 2:44 a.m., deputies from...
Hemet Wildland Fire Day 2: Fire Tornado Caught on Camera
Hemet, Riverside County, CA: On Sept. 6, day 2 of the Hemet wildland fire dubbed the “Fairview Fire” by firefighters, the fire crossed Bautista Canyon Road. Key News Network caught a brief fire tornado on camera at the location while covering additional video of the flames. Video: Eric...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting
The Riverside County Coroner's office has released the identity of the 18-year-old killed in a shooting at a party over the weekend in Coachella. The shooting happened on Friday just before midnight on the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were originally called to respond to The post Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Man found dead inside car parked on Rodeo Dr in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was found dead inside a parked car in Victorville. It happened just before 11:00 am, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, near a vacant corner house at the intersection of Victor Street and Rodeo Drive. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that someone in...
Fontana Herald News
Man who was standing in traffic lanes is arrested for allegedly resisting officer in Fontana
A 37-year-old man who was standing in traffic lanes was arrested for allegedly resisting a peace officer in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Sept. 3 at about 5 a.m., a deputy sheriff from the Fontana Station observed a pedestrian standing in traffic lanes on...
foxla.com
Riverside man arrested after pursuit, driving wrong way on freeway
FONTANA, Calif. - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after leading police on a chase through the Fontana area after he allegedly drove the wrong way on the freeway, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Cesar Rojo, 29, of Riverside, was arrested after a short police chase...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sgvcitywatch.com
Man Identified in Horrific Azusa Crash
AZUSA - Authorities identified a man who died in a violent crash that ripped apart an automobile. Robert Holloway, 39, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died from multiple traumatic injuries. His death was ruled accidental. First responders were called to the crash at...
paininthepass.info
Driver Lost Control, Crashing Into Ditch On Northbound I-15
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Two people uninjured after a single-car crash near Bear Valley Road Friday afternoon. California Highway Patrol responded to the traffic crash involving a white Acura TL at about 2pm September, 2022. The collision was located on northbound Interstate 15 just before the Bear Valley Rd. exit.
Teen girl from Pico Rivera dies after becoming trapped under capsized boat in Lake Havasu
A 17-year-old girl from Pico Rivera died after she became trapped underneath a capsized boat in Lake Havasu over Labor Day weekend, authorities announced.
Convicted murderer Kaushal Niroula killed in Riverside County Jail
A convicted murderer in a high-profile Palm Springs case has been killed during an altercation at the Cois Byrd Detention Center on Tuesday. Kaushal Niroula According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, just after 2:30 pm, 41-year-old Kaushal Niroula was found at the jail unresponsive. Deputies and medical staff initiated medical aid while waiting for The post Convicted murderer Kaushal Niroula killed in Riverside County Jail appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in East LA crash
LOS ANGELES – A 60-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run collision in Whittier was homeless, authorities said Sunday. He was identified as 60-year-old Alberto Northrup, according to the coroner’s office. California Highway Patrol officers were called just before 11:20 p.m. Thursday to the area of 6506 Whittier Blvd....
thestandardnewspaper.online
Water fatalities reported over holiday
PARKER – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office is investigating deaths on the California side of separate bodies of water that occurred Sunday, September 4. Authorities responded at 1:00 p.m. to a report of a boating collision on the Parker Strip in the area of the Sundance RV Resort.
1 Ejected in 14 Freeway Vehicle Rollover Crash, 2 Hospitalized
Acton, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was ejected and another injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a 14 Freeway off-ramp Saturday night, Sept. 3, in the Acton neighborhood of Los Angeles County. At approximately 9:43 p.m., California Highway Patrol, AMR ambulance and rescue helicopter 15 were dispatched to...
Comments / 0