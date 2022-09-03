Read full article on original website
Missing Teen Identified After 5 Years
theavtimes.com
18-year-old driver dies trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area
LANCASTER – An 18-year-old Palmdale man died Tuesday morning after he lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area, authorities said. Milton Velis Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle collision, which happened around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on Avenue J east of 150th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
paininthepass.info
Three Vehicle Crash On Southbound I-15 Snarls Labor Day Afternoon Traffic In Barstow
BARSTOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A crash involving three vehicles temporarily slowed the labor Day traffic on southbound Interstate 15 Monday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino Fire Department received calls of a collision on southbound I-15 just before Hodge Road offramp. The crash happened at about 3:34pm Monday on September 5, 2022.
L.A. Weekly
Nicole Shawn Baccarella Arrested in DUI Crash on Collett Street [Riverside, CA]
Two-Vehicle DUI Accident on Pierce Street Resulted in Serious Injuries. The two-vehicle collision occurred at around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Pierce Street and Collett Street. According to reports, while driving through the intersection, Baccarella lost control of her Range Rover and collided with a westbound 2007 Toyota Corolla....
CHP Cracks Down on Pomona Street Racers: 1 in Custody, Vehicles Towed
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The California Highway Patrol cracked down on a group of street racers, taking one into custody late Sunday night in the city of Pomona. Street racers were observed doing donuts in the cul-de-sac on the 2100 block of Pomona Boulevard, just east of South Humane Way, on Sept. 4, around 11:30 p.m.
Brush Fire Contained Near Interstate 10 in Covina Area
A vehicle crash apparently sparked a two-acre brush fire Tuesday near the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the Covina area.
paininthepass.info
This Week Roadwork With New Lane Pattern On Interstate 15 In Hesperia
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will continue work on a $122 million project to rehabilitate and repave 59 miles of Interstate 15 traffic lanes and ramps and upgrade the drainage systems in the center divider on Interstate 15 in San Bernardino County.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID driver killed in Lancaster rollover crash
LANCASTER, Calif. – The coroner’s office Tuesday released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash in Lancaster that also injured a passenger. Norvell Frierson was a 42-year-old Lancaster resident. The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m. Monday on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt....
Authorities identify Riverside man killed in Palm Springs crash
Authorities today identified a 21-year-old Riverside man who died after he lost control of and was ejected from his vehicle in Palm Springs. Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash at Garnet Avenue by Interstate 10 around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Officer Jason Montez with the California Highway Patrol told City News Service. They The post Authorities identify Riverside man killed in Palm Springs crash appeared first on KESQ.
signalscv.com
Four people transported to hospital after Highway 14 rollover
A traffic collision on the southbound side of Highway 14 resulted in four of five people involved in the incident being transported to a nearby hospital and caused a short delay for commuters Tuesday afternoon, according to emergency personnel. Craig Little, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire...
vvng.com
Man found dead inside car parked on Rodeo Dr in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was found dead inside a parked car in Victorville. It happened just before 11:00 am, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, near a vacant corner house at the intersection of Victor Street and Rodeo Drive. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that someone in...
orangecountytribune.com
Boy, 7, fatally struck by auto
A 7-year-old boy died after being struck by a car as he was walking along a street in Santa Ana Sunday night. According to the SAPD, police received a call of a pedestrian down in the roadway at 8:50 p.m. Officers and Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded and found the child, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.
sgvcitywatch.com
Man Identified in Horrific Azusa Crash
AZUSA - Authorities identified a man who died in a violent crash that ripped apart an automobile. Robert Holloway, 39, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died from multiple traumatic injuries. His death was ruled accidental. First responders were called to the crash at...
Hemet Wildland Fire Day 2: Fire Tornado Caught on Camera
Hemet, Riverside County, CA: On Sept. 6, day 2 of the Hemet wildland fire dubbed the “Fairview Fire” by firefighters, the fire crossed Bautista Canyon Road. Key News Network caught a brief fire tornado on camera at the location while covering additional video of the flames. Video: Eric...
Firefighters Extricate Motorist From Sedan Wreckage In Irvine
Firefighters and paramedics extricated a motorist from a single-vehicle crash Monday in Irvine, authorities said.
L.A. Weekly
Barbara Chavez Dead, Shannon Gene Milligan Arrested after Red Light Crash on Maple Avenue [San Bernardino, CA]
Fleeing Driver Strikes and Kills Fontana Woman near Foothill Boulevard. The crash happened around 2:47 p.m., near Foothill Boulevard on August 21st. According to reports, Shannon Gene Milligan was fleeing the scene of a previous collision when he ran a red light at the intersection. There, he struck a Honda...
Fontana Herald News
Suspect in stolen vehicle allegedly drives on wrong side of I-10 Freeway and later crashes through fence
A suspect in a stolen vehicle was arrested after he allegedly drove on the wrong side of the Interstate 10 Freeway and later crashed through a chain link fence, causing property damage, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Sept. 4 at about 2:44 a.m., deputies from...
1 Ejected in 14 Freeway Vehicle Rollover Crash, 2 Hospitalized
Acton, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was ejected and another injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a 14 Freeway off-ramp Saturday night, Sept. 3, in the Acton neighborhood of Los Angeles County. At approximately 9:43 p.m., California Highway Patrol, AMR ambulance and rescue helicopter 15 were dispatched to...
Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting
The Riverside County Coroner's office has released the identity of the 18-year-old killed in a shooting at a party over the weekend in Coachella. The shooting happened on Friday just before midnight on the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were originally called to respond to The post Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Water fatalities reported over holiday
PARKER – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office is investigating deaths on the California side of separate bodies of water that occurred Sunday, September 4. Authorities responded at 1:00 p.m. to a report of a boating collision on the Parker Strip in the area of the Sundance RV Resort.
Fontana Herald News
Man who was standing in traffic lanes is arrested for allegedly resisting officer in Fontana
A 37-year-old man who was standing in traffic lanes was arrested for allegedly resisting a peace officer in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Sept. 3 at about 5 a.m., a deputy sheriff from the Fontana Station observed a pedestrian standing in traffic lanes on...
