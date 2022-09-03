ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

theavtimes.com

18-year-old driver dies trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area

LANCASTER – An 18-year-old Palmdale man died Tuesday morning after he lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area, authorities said. Milton Velis Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle collision, which happened around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on Avenue J east of 150th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
LANCASTER, CA
paininthepass.info

Three Vehicle Crash On Southbound I-15 Snarls Labor Day Afternoon Traffic In Barstow

BARSTOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A crash involving three vehicles temporarily slowed the labor Day traffic on southbound Interstate 15 Monday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino Fire Department received calls of a collision on southbound I-15 just before Hodge Road offramp. The crash happened at about 3:34pm Monday on September 5, 2022.
BARSTOW, CA
L.A. Weekly

Nicole Shawn Baccarella Arrested in DUI Crash on Collett Street [Riverside, CA]

Two-Vehicle DUI Accident on Pierce Street Resulted in Serious Injuries. The two-vehicle collision occurred at around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Pierce Street and Collett Street. According to reports, while driving through the intersection, Baccarella lost control of her Range Rover and collided with a westbound 2007 Toyota Corolla....
RIVERSIDE, CA
paininthepass.info

This Week Roadwork With New Lane Pattern On Interstate 15 In Hesperia

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will continue work on a $122 million project to rehabilitate and repave 59 miles of Interstate 15 traffic lanes and ramps and upgrade the drainage systems in the center divider on Interstate 15 in San Bernardino County.
HESPERIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID driver killed in Lancaster rollover crash

LANCASTER, Calif. – The coroner’s office Tuesday released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash in Lancaster that also injured a passenger. Norvell Frierson was a 42-year-old Lancaster resident. The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m. Monday on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt....
LANCASTER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities identify Riverside man killed in Palm Springs crash

Authorities today identified a 21-year-old Riverside man who died after he lost control of and was ejected from his vehicle in Palm Springs. Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash at Garnet Avenue by Interstate 10 around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Officer Jason Montez with the California Highway Patrol told City News Service. They The post Authorities identify Riverside man killed in Palm Springs crash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
signalscv.com

Four people transported to hospital after Highway 14 rollover

A traffic collision on the southbound side of Highway 14 resulted in four of five people involved in the incident being transported to a nearby hospital and caused a short delay for commuters Tuesday afternoon, according to emergency personnel. Craig Little, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Man found dead inside car parked on Rodeo Dr in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was found dead inside a parked car in Victorville. It happened just before 11:00 am, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, near a vacant corner house at the intersection of Victor Street and Rodeo Drive. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that someone in...
VICTORVILLE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Boy, 7, fatally struck by auto

A 7-year-old boy died after being struck by a car as he was walking along a street in Santa Ana Sunday night. According to the SAPD, police received a call of a pedestrian down in the roadway at 8:50 p.m. Officers and Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded and found the child, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.
SANTA ANA, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Man Identified in Horrific Azusa Crash

AZUSA - Authorities identified a man who died in a violent crash that ripped apart an automobile. Robert Holloway, 39, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died from multiple traumatic injuries. His death was ruled accidental. First responders were called to the crash at...
AZUSA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting

The Riverside County Coroner's office has released the identity of the 18-year-old killed in a shooting at a party over the weekend in Coachella. The shooting happened on Friday just before midnight on the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were originally called to respond to The post Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
thestandardnewspaper.online

Water fatalities reported over holiday

PARKER – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office is investigating deaths on the California side of separate bodies of water that occurred Sunday, September 4. Authorities responded at 1:00 p.m. to a report of a boating collision on the Parker Strip in the area of the Sundance RV Resort.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

