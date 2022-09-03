A 7-year-old boy died after being struck by a car as he was walking along a street in Santa Ana Sunday night. According to the SAPD, police received a call of a pedestrian down in the roadway at 8:50 p.m. Officers and Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded and found the child, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO