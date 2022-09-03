Read full article on original website
ksl.com
When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?
SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
ksl.com
Local author publishes book exploring ghost stories and lore of southern Utah
ST. GEORGE — As Halloween approaches, a new book by a St. George-based author that explores the ghost stories and legends of southern Utah could help you get your spooks on early. Darren Edwards, a high school teacher, came up with the idea for Supernatural Lore of Southern Utah...
ksl.com
2 injured in shooting at rodeo event near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — Two men were shot late Sunday during a rodeo event at Utah Lake, police said, and evidence suggests both men were hit by the same shot. The shooting happened at an arena at 6767 Lincoln Beach Road on the west side of West Mountain near the town of Genola, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. Police were called about 9 p.m. Sunday.
ksl.com
New web app gives Utahns fresh start through criminal expungement
SALT LAKE CITY — Tech company Rasa Legal launched a new web app during a press conference Wednesday to give Utahns an easy and affordable way to determine their eligibility to potentially expunge their criminal records. The app is meant to "deliver second chances" to Utahns who have minor...
ksl.com
Advocates, families say there's a lack of medical care, humane treatment at new Utah prison
SALT LAKE CITY — Tears were shed, embraces freely given and electric candles flickered during the People Not Prisons vigil Tuesday night. A mother said her son hasn't received proper medical care since being stabbed in prison. Another mother said her daughter was jailed during her college years for using methamphetamine; today, that still-imprisoned daughter has grandchildren. And a daughter said her father lost 10 pounds during his first week of incarceration.
ksl.com
Musk can use whistleblower claims, but judge won't delay Twitter trial
WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware judge granted Wednesday Elon Musk's request to add whistleblower claims to his Twitter countersuit but denied the billionaire's request to delay the trial over Musk's bid to walk away from his $44 billion deal for the company, according to a court order. "I am...
