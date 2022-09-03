SALT LAKE CITY — Tears were shed, embraces freely given and electric candles flickered during the People Not Prisons vigil Tuesday night. A mother said her son hasn't received proper medical care since being stabbed in prison. Another mother said her daughter was jailed during her college years for using methamphetamine; today, that still-imprisoned daughter has grandchildren. And a daughter said her father lost 10 pounds during his first week of incarceration.

