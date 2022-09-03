ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon, PA

When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?

SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
2 injured in shooting at rodeo event near Utah Lake

GENOLA, Utah County — Two men were shot late Sunday during a rodeo event at Utah Lake, police said, and evidence suggests both men were hit by the same shot. The shooting happened at an arena at 6767 Lincoln Beach Road on the west side of West Mountain near the town of Genola, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. Police were called about 9 p.m. Sunday.
New web app gives Utahns fresh start through criminal expungement

SALT LAKE CITY — Tech company Rasa Legal launched a new web app during a press conference Wednesday to give Utahns an easy and affordable way to determine their eligibility to potentially expunge their criminal records. The app is meant to "deliver second chances" to Utahns who have minor...
Advocates, families say there's a lack of medical care, humane treatment at new Utah prison

SALT LAKE CITY — Tears were shed, embraces freely given and electric candles flickered during the People Not Prisons vigil Tuesday night. A mother said her son hasn't received proper medical care since being stabbed in prison. Another mother said her daughter was jailed during her college years for using methamphetamine; today, that still-imprisoned daughter has grandchildren. And a daughter said her father lost 10 pounds during his first week of incarceration.
UTAH STATE

