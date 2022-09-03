Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman’s medical issue revealed
Sam Hartman has been cleared to make his return to the field. Hartman missed Wake Forest’s opener against VMI, which the Demon Deacons won 41-10 last Thursday. Mitch Griffis started at quarterback and went 21/29 for 288 yards and three touchdowns. Hartman missed the game as he was recovering...
North Carolina high school football game canceled early due to several fights
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to fights at a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. Dispatch officials tell FOX8 officers were called to the game around 9 p.m. The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham. There is no word on injuries or charges […]
Longtime Greensboro Grasshopper host 'Spaz' leaving team after 18 years
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dan Mackey has brought laughs and smiles to thousands of fans during his 18-year tenure as an on-field host for the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The nearly two-decade run ended Sunday night. Mackey, better known as "Spaz," hosted his final game at First National Bank Field. Mackey's alter-ego...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington NC You Must Try!
Have you been searching for the best restaurants in Wilmington, North Carolina to try for an upcoming trip? We have got you covered! Here we have made an extensive list of all the best dining in Wilmington to help keep your belly full during your adventure!. The port city is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One juvenile charged after multiple fights end Dudley-Hillside football game at halftime
Greensboro, N.C. — One juvenile faces criminal charges after multiple fights ended the Dudley-Hillside football game at halftime on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Guilford County Schools said spectators were involved in a fight during the football. The fight involved multiple clusters of people, police said....
Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The annual Central Carolina Fair will return to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex beginning Friday, September 9. There will be rides, carnival food and games, and attractions for all ages to enjoy. Regular admission is $6. Children under 42", seniors, valid college and military ID are all...
wraltechwire.com
Bank to add more than 200 $100K jobs in Wilmington
WILMINGTON – Live Oak Bank will add 204 jobs in Wilmington, and employees who fill those jobs will earn six figures annually, on average, under the terms of a deal made between the company and the state of North Carolina. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials...
carolinianuncg.com
The North Carolina Folk Festival Is Almost Here
As the year draws closer to an end, we approach the September dates for the Fifth Annual North Carolina Folk Festival. The venue features many local artisans, food trucks, music and community. For newcomers, it may seem like an expensive, difficult experience to navigate, but the reality is more welcoming than many may realize. Here’s what to know going into the North Carolina Folk Festival.
IN THIS ARTICLE
soultracks.com
"Mockingbird" hitmaker Inez Foxx dies at age 79
(September 6, 2022) We’ve just learned of the death of singer Inez Foxx, one-half of the brother-sister duo Inez & Charlie Foxx, in West Compton, California. She was 79. Inez & Charlie Foxx were best known for the top 10 hit “Mockingbird” in 1963, but had a string of additional moderate hits running to the mid-70s.
fox46.com
Here’s everything being filmed in NC
(WGHP) — Lights! Camera! Action! Three movies and two TV shows are currently filming in North Carolina. Lauded actor Michael Shannon makes his directorial debut with “Eric Larue.” The film is being made in the Wilmington area and tells the story of a mother of a teen who killed three of his classmates during a shooting. Alexander Skarsgard, Judy Greer and Alison Pill star.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum makes list of most endangered historic places
GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A group of dormitory buildings at the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum have been named on the list of America's 11 most endangered historic places. The campus is a museum and state historic site that allows visitors to explore a unique environment where African American youth lived and learned during the 20th century.
wfmynews2.com
Suicide attempt forces Greensboro road to close
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said the exit ramp from I-40 eastbound onto US 220 South is closed due to a suicide attempt. Drivers are to avoid this area until further notice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UNCG students get real-world experience by helping a small town in Walnut Cove
WALNUT COVE, N.C. (WGHP) — The University of North Carolina at Greensboro is taking a unique approach to helping students get some real-world experience. It involves the town of Walnut Cove, an empty lot and a group of 18 interior architecture students. Students will work on the project from the beginning of the semester until […]
Young North Carolina woman now missing 5 years; FBI renews plea for info in case
The FBI said they have been able to use electronic devices to track Abby Patterson's activities the day she vanished.
Greensboro city officials demolishing vacant homes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For years, people living in some Greensboro neighborhoods have been forced to look at vacant and abandoned homes. The homes are an eyesore that reduces property values and creates a danger for members of the community and first responders. A boarded-up home in the 2400 block of Fleming Road is scheduled […]
Memorial honors High Point woman Heddie Dawkins after 1-week search ends in tragedy
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Flowers and a cross with the word “Love” mark the area where a search team found the body of Heddie Dawkins in High Point. Dawkins, an 81-year-old woman with severe dementia, disappeared in the early morning hours of Aug. 24 on the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court. On Aug. 30, […]
Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in Greensboro
Greensboro is a haven for a variety of cuisines from around the world with a lot of wonderful options, especially if you love Vietnamese food. One big reason for that influence here is that outside of Vietnam, Greensboro has the largest Montagnard (hilltribe people from Vietnam) community in the world. You can read more about that history and their resettlement in North Carolina here. Whether you're partial to Asian cuisine or prefer other options like Peruvian or African, there is something on this list for everyone!
Greensboro’s cheapest gas falls to $3 per gallon, among best prices in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The cheapest gas in Greensboro has hit a magic number — $3 a gallon — and the better news is that prices continue to fall. That’s what we learned this week from GasBuddy, the fuel price monitoring service that examines hundreds of fuel outlets in the area and millions nationwide. GasBuddy […]
WXII 12
Shots fired at Winston-Salem home with mother and 6 kids inside
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WSPD responded around 11 p.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired at a home on Fitch Street in Winston-Salem. Mother of 6, Katie Thomas said her children were inside and the bullets just missed them. “My children came running in and told me they’re shooting, they’re...
Shopping carts creating hazards in North Carolina city
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city council members have heard your complaints and witnessed the problem of shopping carts in the middle of streets and on sidewalks for themselves. Now they are talking about changing the ordinance to get this problem under control. It didn’t take FOX8 crews long to find carts from your favorite […]
Comments / 0