Wilmington, NC

southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington NC You Must Try!

Have you been searching for the best restaurants in Wilmington, North Carolina to try for an upcoming trip? We have got you covered! Here we have made an extensive list of all the best dining in Wilmington to help keep your belly full during your adventure!. The port city is...
WILMINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The annual Central Carolina Fair will return to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex beginning Friday, September 9. There will be rides, carnival food and games, and attractions for all ages to enjoy. Regular admission is $6. Children under 42", seniors, valid college and military ID are all...
GREENSBORO, NC
wraltechwire.com

Bank to add more than 200 $100K jobs in Wilmington

WILMINGTON – Live Oak Bank will add 204 jobs in Wilmington, and employees who fill those jobs will earn six figures annually, on average, under the terms of a deal made between the company and the state of North Carolina. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials...
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinianuncg.com

The North Carolina Folk Festival Is Almost Here

As the year draws closer to an end, we approach the September dates for the Fifth Annual North Carolina Folk Festival. The venue features many local artisans, food trucks, music and community. For newcomers, it may seem like an expensive, difficult experience to navigate, but the reality is more welcoming than many may realize. Here’s what to know going into the North Carolina Folk Festival.
GREENSBORO, NC
soultracks.com

"Mockingbird" hitmaker Inez Foxx dies at age 79

(September 6, 2022) We’ve just learned of the death of singer Inez Foxx, one-half of the brother-sister duo Inez & Charlie Foxx, in West Compton, California. She was 79. Inez & Charlie Foxx were best known for the top 10 hit “Mockingbird” in 1963, but had a string of additional moderate hits running to the mid-70s.
GREENSBORO, NC
fox46.com

Here’s everything being filmed in NC

(WGHP) — Lights! Camera! Action! Three movies and two TV shows are currently filming in North Carolina. Lauded actor Michael Shannon makes his directorial debut with “Eric Larue.” The film is being made in the Wilmington area and tells the story of a mother of a teen who killed three of his classmates during a shooting. Alexander Skarsgard, Judy Greer and Alison Pill star.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum makes list of most endangered historic places

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A group of dormitory buildings at the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum have been named on the list of America's 11 most endangered historic places. The campus is a museum and state historic site that allows visitors to explore a unique environment where African American youth lived and learned during the 20th century.
GIBSONVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro city officials demolishing vacant homes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For years, people living in some Greensboro neighborhoods have been forced to look at vacant and abandoned homes. The homes are an eyesore that reduces property values and creates a danger for members of the community and first responders. A boarded-up home in the 2400 block of Fleming Road is scheduled […]
GREENSBORO, NC
The Planking Traveler

Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in Greensboro

Greensboro is a haven for a variety of cuisines from around the world with a lot of wonderful options, especially if you love Vietnamese food. One big reason for that influence here is that outside of Vietnam, Greensboro has the largest Montagnard (hilltribe people from Vietnam) community in the world. You can read more about that history and their resettlement in North Carolina here. Whether you're partial to Asian cuisine or prefer other options like Peruvian or African, there is something on this list for everyone!
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Shots fired at Winston-Salem home with mother and 6 kids inside

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WSPD responded around 11 p.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired at a home on Fitch Street in Winston-Salem. Mother of 6, Katie Thomas said her children were inside and the bullets just missed them. “My children came running in and told me they’re shooting, they’re...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Shopping carts creating hazards in North Carolina city

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city council members have heard your complaints and witnessed the problem of shopping carts in the middle of streets and on sidewalks for themselves. Now they are talking about changing the ordinance to get this problem under control. It didn’t take FOX8 crews long to find carts from your favorite […]
GREENSBORO, NC

