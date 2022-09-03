When the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees at the trade deadline, he was lost at the plate and on the verge of being designated for assignment. But just one season earlier, Gallo was one of the top players traded when the Texas Rangers sent him to New York for a package of four prospects. The Dodgers took a chance on the upside of the two-time All-Star, and so far the results have been paying off.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO