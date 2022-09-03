The spring must flow: Skywater Group works to maintain Radium Springs' majesty for generations to come

ALBANY — Since its quiet inception in 2019 the Skywater Group has been studying, planning, research planning and forming partnerships in the pursuit of a single goal: keeping the flow at Radium Springs, well, flowing.

Pull up an item about the spring online, like this one from treehugger.com, and facts like these will be in the entry: “Radium Springs is the largest natural spring in Georgia and is fed by an underground cave that pumps 70,000 gallons of water per minute that later flows into the Flint River. The crystal-blue spring gets its name from the trace amounts of radium discovered in the water in the 1920s.”