The Oswego State men’s soccer team heads back on the road this afternoon for another nonconference contest. The Lakers head down Interstate 90 to faceoff against the Hamilton College of the NESCAC. The Continentals start their 2022 season today while the Lakers look to head on a win streak. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. from Love Field in Clinton, New York.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO