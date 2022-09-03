Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
local21news.com
Coroner: Punxsy man suffers medical emergency prior to crashing into home in Ringgold Twp.
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Jefferson County coroner Brenda Shumaker confirmed that 66-year-old David Hepler suffered a medical emergency prior to crashing into a home in Ringgold Township Monday morning. ORIGINAL |. State police in Jefferson County say a Punxsutawney man was pronounced dead after crashing his truck into...
local21news.com
Police: 15-year-old behind wheel when car crashed into trees
WESTMONT, Pa. (WJAC) — Police said a 15-year-old was behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed in Cambria County. It happened on Shelburne Place near Goucher Street in Westmont around 7:00 p.m. Sunday. West Hills Police said the passenger of the SUV let the 15-year-old drive. They were...
local21news.com
NJ man accused of raping fellow Penn State student inside dorm room, campus police say
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Penn State University police say a New Jersey man is facing charges after being accused of raping a fellow student inside her dorm room earlier this year. Authorities say 20-year-old Jacob Tillman allegedly admitted to assaulting the victim while also claiming that he had...
local21news.com
Tubapalooza brings attention to local water levels
Tubapalooza is back again for another day of fun in the water but that isn't the case for everyone. A year of droughts and unfavorable weather has impacted the water levels of local lakes and rivers which in turn makes certain recreational activities in the water impossible. “Today is Tubapalooza,"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
local21news.com
Christmas Tree Drought?
Johnstown, PA — In 2019 the Mytrysak family purchased their 60 acre Christmas tree farm in Indiana County. Brandon Mytrysak is the Co Owner of Mytrysak Family Tree Farm. He shared, “I'm the third generation tree farmer in the Mytrysak family.”. Brandon and his wife Stacey already have...
Comments / 0