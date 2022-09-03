ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield, PA

local21news.com

Police: 15-year-old behind wheel when car crashed into trees

WESTMONT, Pa. (WJAC) — Police said a 15-year-old was behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed in Cambria County. It happened on Shelburne Place near Goucher Street in Westmont around 7:00 p.m. Sunday. West Hills Police said the passenger of the SUV let the 15-year-old drive. They were...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Tubapalooza brings attention to local water levels

Tubapalooza is back again for another day of fun in the water but that isn't the case for everyone. A year of droughts and unfavorable weather has impacted the water levels of local lakes and rivers which in turn makes certain recreational activities in the water impossible. “Today is Tubapalooza,"...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
local21news.com

Christmas Tree Drought?

Johnstown, PA — In 2019 the Mytrysak family purchased their 60 acre Christmas tree farm in Indiana County. Brandon Mytrysak is the Co Owner of Mytrysak Family Tree Farm. He shared, “I'm the third generation tree farmer in the Mytrysak family.”. Brandon and his wife Stacey already have...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

