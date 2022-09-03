ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

heraldcourier.com

UVA, Va. Tech get opposite results in openers | Teel and Barber podcast

UVA and Virginia Tech got opposite results in their openers under new coaches. David and Mike talk about college football's wild opening weekend. Richmond Times-Dispatch's Virginia Tech, UVA and ACC sports podcast, hosted by Virginia Sports Hall of Fame reporter David Teel and ACC beat writer Mike Barber.
BLACKSBURG, VA

