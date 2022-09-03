Read full article on original website
Marvel fans mourn the impending departure of Nick Fury
Although he may not be as flamboyant as the members of the superhero team he helped form, there’s no arguing that the lynchpin of the first two phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the author of The Avengers Initiative himself, Nick Fury. And while the character hasn’t been as omnipresent in the last or current phase, he’s set to come roaring back as the principal star of the upcoming Secret Invasion. But will it be Fury’s swan song in the MCU?
Marvel fans name their dream roster for the MCU’s Thunderbolts team
Thunderbolts is confirmed to be crashing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, set to round out Phase Five during the summer of 2024. Even now, the film is already looking like an MCU standout, given its unique focus on the plight of a pack of reformed villains, effectively serving as a black ops equivalent to the Avengers.
‘Secret Invasion’ merch offers first official glimpse at Nick Fury’s new look
Sadly, Secret Invasion won’t be landing on Disney Plus this year as we initially thought it would, but if we just sit tight and be patient, some updates for the Marvel show should come our way eventually. Case in point, our first official glimpse at Nick Fury’s new look in the series has now been revealed, thanks to the unveiling of a fresh Funko POP! figure.
Bloodthirsty Marvel lovers delight in gory ‘The Avengers’ moment we never noticed
It’s been a decade since the very first Avengers flick released, and in that time the film has become an all-time favorite for fans of the MCU. The film has its flaws, as does pretty much anything, but it persists as one of Marvel’s best releases. It marks the first time the MCU brought its various heroes together as a team, and scenes and dialogue from the film continue to be heavily referenced by fans — and even by other corners of the MCU. The film also sports some pretty gory moments, as pointed out by Reddit user ParameciaAntic.
Move over, Young Avengers: MCU fan theory predicts another teen superteam is coming
Although we’ve yet to receive news that a Young Avengers project is officially on the docket, it’s no secret that the MCU is building up to the formation of Marvel’s most recognizable teenage team of superheroes. Phase Four has gone into overdrive trying to introduce as many of their roster as possible. And yet, at the same time, the franchise has also been sowing the seeds for another adolescent counterpart to the Avengers in a much subtler way.
‘House of the Dragon’ fans react with glee over rumors of Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen joining the cast
Just as fans were recovering from all the breath-catching moments in the third House of the Dragon episode, the rumor mill has become abuzz with word that Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen will be joining the world of Westeros in the second season. With the HBO spinoff series adapting Fire...
One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO
Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
Early reactions to ‘Barbarian’ praise it as the most twisted horror film of the year
Barbarian is about to stomp into cinemas and it looks like good news for horror fans as early reactions pour in on social media. Actor-director Zach Cregger’s first foray into horror is shaping up to be a solid entry to the genre. First shown at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022, it’s out at the end of the week and these reactions should give plenty of hope to those searching for spooky season entertainment.
An underrated action-thriller that spawned a hit streaming series is shooting up the charts
Lately, it’s not uncommon to see the series Hanna suggested for you to stream (especially if you have an Amazon Fire Stick like me). If you’ve dug into the three-season series, which concluded last year, you might dig a little further and come to the realization that the show is based on a movie of the same name.
Mark Hamill is still bitter ‘Star Wars’ sequels didn’t let him have a scene with Harrison Ford
Like anything else related to Star Wars, the sequel trilogy will be debated and discussed until the end of time. It had high highs, low lows, creamy middles, and, for Mark Hamill, one negative still stuck in his craw today is the lack of time with Ford’s Solo. Hamill...
Netflix teases the addition of everyone’s favorite 2022 Marvel film
Soon, Netflix will be able to say the words that have been on everyone’s lips throughout 2022. Yes, it’s the new superhero catchphrase that’s taken the world by storm, launched a million memes, delighted audiences around the world, and confused the hell out of Sony Pictures executives. That’s right folks…
Fans are ready to kill for the MCU’s rumored new Sue Storm
The rumor mill keeps turning for the Fantastic Four, and fans are all out in support over the potential cast for Sue Storm — Jodie Comer. The English actress has been put forward as the newest version of Sue Storm / Invisible Woman in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A recipient of several accolades for her roles in television, including a Primetime Emmy for her work on Killing Eve.
A controversial film that axed Johnny Depp from its roster still among HBO’s most streamed titles
Johnny Depp has been making waves in the news lately, from his VMA appearance to new updates surrounding the actor post-Amber Heard trial. Despite a handful of people who are keen to know what happens next after that legal fiasco, it seems like the world has suddenly moved on from the events that unfolded.
James Gunn reveals the video game movie he almost made instead of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’
It’s hard to imagine the MCU without Guardians of the Galaxy, as that 2014 sci-fi adventure helped establish that the franchise could take literally take any C-list (or below) character from the comics and turn them into a fan-favorite. What’s more, the irreverent tone James Gunn brought to the property had a massive impact on the universe overall, arguably inspiring later movies like Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War.
AI brings Rainn Wilson’s Wolverine to life and Marvel needs to cast him, now!
The internet has done it again with an AI model, this time taking Rainn Wilson and X-men’s Wolverine as their latest lucky victims, much to everyone’s delight. Twitter user and TV director, Micheal McWhorter, going by TizzyEnt on the platform, just couldn’t help himself and gave everyone exactly what they wanted — a Marvel and The Office hybrid — using an AI model to generate images from any prompt. Inspired by a picture circulating online of Wilson’s The Office character, Dwight, onto Hugh Jackman’s ripped Wolverine figure, the user on Twitter went on to create even more inciting AI-generated images of this fictitious character.
Netflix’s latest expensive flop has already crashed out of the global Top 10
Netflix‘s original movies aren’t always the most critically acclaimed films out there, but the streamer’s tactic of throwing a lot of money at the wall and coaxing big names on board often does the job of convincing users to click nonetheless. e.g. The Gray Man. However, the platform’s most recent pricey original has failed to both win over critics and find an audience, as it’s crashing hard in the global rankings.
‘Star Wars’ fan wants to know why nobody is talking about a fate worse than death suffered by a ‘Solo’ character
One of the most contentious philosophical questions in Star Wars is whether droids are sentient beings or not. It feels difficult to argue that, for example, C-3PO isn’t a person with thoughts and feelings, but what about Gonk droids or bog-standard B1-series battle droids as seen in the prequels?
Tom Hanks weighs in on whether he’d ever join the MCU
It could happen. Maybe? Tom Hanks is arguably one of the last true straight-up, no bones about it, classic as a green glass bottle of coca-cola movie stars on the planet. One who could spend the rest of his career making nothing but critically lauded Cinema with a capital “C” Oscar bait. So would he, could he, lend those titanic, everyman-portraying, Academy Award-winning skills to one of the biggest film franchises in history?
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ debuts with a Rotten Tomatoes score that should have people worried, darling
After a messy build-up, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has finally held its premiere, and the first reviews for the film would suggest it might not be the thriller epic that we’ve been led to believe. Right now, Don’t Worry Darling has a dismally low 39 percent...
