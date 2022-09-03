Read full article on original website
A single line saved these otherwise mediocre films from being forgotten
Earlier this year, audiences were treated to one of this summer’s earliest blockbusters in the form of The Lost City. With a cast consisting of Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum. Daniel Radcliffe, and Brad Pitt, plus a premise that was equal parts daunting and hilarious, it had all the tools to get by without needing to accomplish much in the creative department.
Serious to seriously silly: The 10 best Brendan Fraser films
From serious to seriously silly, we sure do love some Brendan Fraser. As essentially everyone applauds and cheers (literally) the comeback of the iconic actor, and as we eagerly await Fraser’s new highly-touted film — The Whale — to hit theaters, it feels like a fitting time to have a little look back at all the roles Fraser has played.
AI brings Rainn Wilson’s Wolverine to life and Marvel needs to cast him, now!
The internet has done it again with an AI model, this time taking Rainn Wilson and X-men’s Wolverine as their latest lucky victims, much to everyone’s delight. Twitter user and TV director, Micheal McWhorter, going by TizzyEnt on the platform, just couldn’t help himself and gave everyone exactly what they wanted — a Marvel and The Office hybrid — using an AI model to generate images from any prompt. Inspired by a picture circulating online of Wilson’s The Office character, Dwight, onto Hugh Jackman’s ripped Wolverine figure, the user on Twitter went on to create even more inciting AI-generated images of this fictitious character.
A bewitching family comedy with the darkest of all reboots is casting a fresh spell on streaming
Calling all witches and clever black cats, come join us and sit for a spell. It’s almost spooky season, the most delightful time of year, and we’ve got a story to tell. A series is causing quite a stir on Paramount Plus, and its witchy starring lady has flown into the third spot — on her broom, no less. Sabrina the Teenage Witch is hitting us with both spooky season vibes and nostalgia as the number 3 series on the platform, as reported by FlixPatrol.
Ranking 15 Horror Movie Trailers That Live Rent-Free In My Nightmares
Marketing so good, it's — yeah, I'll say it — scary.
Chris Pine’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ premiere antics is the internet’s new favorite meme
A backdrop of chaos around the production of Don’t Worry Darling seems to bother Chris Pine little as he attempts to jazz up the Venice Film Festival. Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde’s reported feud that has made up the majority of the film’s press seems to have resulted in other members of the cast doing whatever they can to change the narrative. This included having Harry Styles kiss Nick Kroll, Olivia Wilde talk about how good Pugh’s performance was, and having Pine do whatever the heck he felt like.
