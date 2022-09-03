Read full article on original website
2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Is a Very Fancy Truck With a Jeweled Shifter
RamRam's Limited trim gets an even snazzier sibling with suede headliner.
motor1.com
Jacques Villeneuve to test Alpine F1 car at Monza
It will be the first time that the 51-year-old has driven a near-contemporary F1 car since his last race with BMW Sauber at Hockenheim in 2006. The chance came about through his relationship with broadcaster Canal+, and is part of a 25th anniversary celebration of his world championship title, achieved with a Renault-powered Williams in 1997.
MotorAuthority
KTM's first road car is the 493-hp X-Bow GT-XR
KTM, an Austrian firm most widely recognized for its motorcycles, has revealed its first four-wheeled model designed for the road. The new X-Bow GT-XR, which was shown on Tuesday, traces its roots to KTM's original X-Bow track car launched in 2008, but is more closely related to the X-Bow GT2 race car launched in 2020.
motor1.com
2023 BMW M2 teased ahead of 11 October official debut
Next month will mark the beginning of the end for BMW M's cars powered solely by combustion engines as the new M2 (G87) will be the final model from the performance division to do away with electrification. Teased extensively in recent months, the sports coupe has returned in a new official preview depicting a high-end version with M Performance Parts. Notable upgrades include the rear wing, centre-mounted exhaust tips, and bronze 1000M wheels.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson Street Glide Hides A 2000cc Heart Under Its Hot Rod Guise
Customization is a key part of the Harley-Davidson family and the company itself encourages it by organizing several build competitions around the world. This is also the reason why we get to see some truly gorgeous custom Harleys, and the Street Glide Hot Rod by Southeast Customs featured here is one such project.
yankodesign.com
This modernized Ford dune buggy is equally swift on city roads
Ford is known for its robust trucks like the F-150 Raptor and they have a few upbeat concept buggy designs in the pipeline too. That makes complete sense as the future shouts out loud for compact off-roading vehicles that are good for city commutes too instead of hoarding multiple vehicles. This Ford concept off-roading buggy is in line with the future-forward vision the Michigan-based automotive giant could adopt in the coming years.
motor1.com
2024 BMW M5 spied with production headlights, thinner camouflage
In early June, BMW M workshop manager Hans Rahn revealed the next M5 will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain based on the S68 engine. This twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 is already available in the facelifted X7 and the new 7 Series, with the production-ready XM to follow before the year’s end. As a reminder the super saloon will be a PHEV, a prototype has been spotted up close with "Electrified Vehicle" stickers on its front doors and rear bumper.
motor1.com
Bugatti La Voiture Noire joins world's most expensive cars at drag strip
With an €11 million (around £7.8 million then) price tag, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire was the most expensive new car when it was launched in 2019 – before it was dethroned by Rolls-Royce Boat Tail in 2021. Apart from being reserved for the one percent of...
motor1.com
BMW M5 Touring E61 hits 205 mph with ease in top speed run
The BMW M5 in all its generations is a rocket on wheels. We are seriously uncertain about which our favourite generation of the performance vehicle is but we know for sure the E61 family is among the best vehicles ever created. We love to see it in action and today we are happy to share a new video with the mighty M5 E61.
This Bonkers All-Electric Catamaran Doubles as a Camper for Land or Water
The Caracat electric catamaran is so much more than just a watercraft. That’s because the vessel, which is made by the German company of the same name, can easily be transformed into a dedicated camper. It’s packed with all the things you need to stay out on the water having a good time—even after the sun goes down. The Caracat has a patented design that includes two pontoons that swing out or retract. This feature allows you to use the battery-powered craft in one of three ways: as a dedicated camper when towed atop a standard boat trailer, as a catamaran and...
This Listing for an ‘Arctic Limo’ Has a Wild Surprise Inside
It's an all-terrain, amphibious vehicle that can carry 22 people.
Barn Find Ford Go-Kart Is A Hot Rod Hiding In Plain Sight
At first, this machine might look like little more than an old project that never got fully built or some kind of wrecked automobile slowly being repaired after years of sitting. We couldn't really blame you on that part because of the vehicle's dusty condition and distinct lack of pretty much anything other than the mechanical parts still present. However, this highly-noticeable removal of external panels was not an accident. Rather it was all done in an effort to build a wild vehicle the likes of which hardly anyone has ever seen. OVer the years the car might have grown old but it still retains everything that made it special in the first place earning it the most unique V8 power go kart we've ever seen.
motor1.com
Ferrari SF90 Versione Speciale spied testing with aero upgrades
The Ferrari SF90 Versione Speciale will take the already quick supercar and will add even more performance. These new spy shots catch the vehicle under development at the Nürburgring. It's odd to see a vehicle testing while wearing sponsor stickers. Ferrari might be using them to make people think...
motor1.com
Porsche 911 GT3 screams at 9,000 rpm during 198-mph Autobahn blast
The hot Porsche 911 GT3 RS debuted less than a month ago, putting it a step above the regular GT3 that broke cover in early 2021. All the attention is on the GT3 RS right now, but the regular GT3 shouldn’t be forgotten about. A new video from AutoTopNL shows the new 911 GT3 rocketing down the German Autobahn for another top-speed test run.
History of the Chevy Blazer SUV: From Convertible to Electric SUV in 55 Years
The history of the Chevy Blazer SUV started in 1969 with the K5 Blazer, and in 2024 will become an all-electric SUV. The post History of the Chevy Blazer SUV: From Convertible to Electric SUV in 55 Years appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
motor1.com
If Lucid Air Coupe was real, it would probably look a lot like this
Lucid has burst onto the scene with what has been described (and tested) as one of the most well-rounded and competent premium electric saloons on the market, the Air. It’s been receiving rave reviews for the way it drives, its range, its interior and its understated good looks. In...
motor1.com
Lucid Air with metal roof teased on production line
Lucid Air Pure is the name of the most affordable version of the premium electric saloon, and one of the features it will do without in the name of affordability is the full glass roof. All Airs sold so far have had the glass roof, but Lucid recently shared a photo showing an Air on the assembly line at its factory with the metal roof, suggesting that it has already begun production of this body style.
motor1.com
Three Tesla Semis spotted together - report
As the market launch of the Tesla Semi nears (finally), Tesla followers report that the electric Semi prototype sightings are becoming more common. Below we can see a short video of three Tesla Semi (shared by Shoaib Quraishi) seen together, potentially during some tests. Some of them were with trailers, some not, but in general, they appear to be the latest, updated versions of the Semi.
MotorTrend Magazine
Remaking the Legendary S.Co.T Supercharger
The first recorded use of a supercharger on an automobile was by Mercedes in 1921. The first recorded use of one on a hot rod was by Bill and Tom Spalding, who fitted a Mercedes unit to a Riley OHV Ford V-8 in 1938. With a homemade intake and two Stromberg carbs, the Spauldings' Modified ran about 120 mph. The supercharger apparently cost $100 from a foreign car wrecking yard in Los Angeles. It possibly came from a Mercedes 500K (K for kompressor) that had been introduced in 1934 at the Berlin Motor Show.
motor1.com
Watch Tesla vehicle production and deliveries visualised in 3D
Tesla is not only an EV pioneer but the world's largest battery-electric car manufacturer, which accustomed us to amazing and quite consistent growth. Here is a presentation of Tesla vehicle production and deliveries for each year since 2014, in a 3D real scale on a background of a large city.
