ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

17-year-old Ukrainian describes his experience as a prisoner of war

By Michela Moscufo
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UvPL5_0hhESIuv00

Vlad Buryak, 17, was traveling in a car on the morning of April 8 and stopped at a Russian checkpoint. Within hours, he would end up in a Russian prison.

Russian soldiers had seen his cellphone and accused him of filming them, he told ABC News' Britt Clennett during an interview held over Zoom. They took his phone and while checking his photos and social media, they found a pro-Ukrainian Telegram group.

MORE: It's back to school in Ukraine — but far from normal

The soldiers were furious, he said, and threatened to kill him on the spot. Instead, he was taken to a filtration camp and then to a prison where he would spend 48 days before eventually being released.

Thousands of Ukrainians have reportedly been held as prisoners of war and hundreds of thousands have been forcibly deported from the country through so-called filtration camps .

The experience of children during the war, which has stretched over six months, has been uniquely traumatic and provides a chilling portrait into the painful reality on the ground in Ukraine.

The U.N. estimates that nearly 1,000 children have been killed or injured during the conflict and more than 5 million Ukrainian children, both inside the country and living as refugees, are in need of humanitarian aid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z54lM_0hhESIuv00
Leo Correa/AP - PHOTO: Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Aug. 29, 2022.

The prison he was put into "so awful and so difficult," he said, adding that hearing constant cries of "help me" and "don't beat me" breaks you inside.

His job was to wash floors, cleaning rooms that had been used for torture "three or four days a week," he said.

He helped pass information between prisoners, written on small bits of paper which they would try to smuggle outside the prison walls to family members.

He wasn't beaten, but watched other gets beaten and tortured. Although he noticed everything going on around him, he tried to be invisible he said, focusing on his work. He didn't want the Russian soldiers to know how much he was seeing.

MORE: 'Drone Boy' becomes hero in Ukraine after taking out a line of Russian tanks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jma8r_0hhESIuv00
The Washington Post via Getty Images - PHOTO: A soldier with the call sign Bury walks in one of the villages near the Kherson frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, Aug. 8, 2022.

During the interview with ABC News, he admitted that he had probably blocked out many aspects of his time in prison. "If you see awful things, your brain forgets it." If he dwells on the past too much, "I can have problem in my head," he said, "and I don't want to have [that]."

So, he said, "I prefer to not think about this."

It was very difficult to maintain his psychological health in prison, he said. If you show emotion, there was the fear of being beaten and tortured, and of never being released, he said.

"If you begin crying, if you begin to be angry with these Russian soldiers, these Russian soldiers can kill you or torture you."

To keep himself mentally sane, he would talk to himself. "I think about what I do when I have freedom. What I do after prison, what I do with my family, how I visit my friends, how I go to the café, how I go to McDonald's," he said.

MORE: Ukrainian teen recalls horror of being shot by Russian soldiers, playing dead

After 48 days, he was finally reunited with his father.

"You can't explain this emotion," he said, displaying maturity beyond his years. "This emotion you can only feel."

Comments / 17

Deborah Kirk
5d ago

God Bless this kid ...He should have never gone thru what he did. He will have to be really strong for the rest of his life. 🙏💪🇺🇦

Reply(3)
6
M. Private
5d ago

MILLIONS of Ukrainians and 75000 Russian soldiers. Hmmmm I'm afraid I'd be fighting them for sure. I wish I had those odds everywhere I was sent in the military. Retired Rangers lead the way!

Reply(5)
2
Related
Daily Mail

Tennessee man whose death was confirmed on Friday is at least the seventh American to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

A 24-year-old man from , who went to the frontlines to fight with the Ukrainian army was killed by Russian forces this week, officials said. The young soldier's name has been released by the Russian media, but his name was not released out of respect for the family, a US State Department spokesperson said on Friday, Newsweek reported.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Ukrainian Soldier Single-Handedly Takes Down Russian Attack Jet

A Ukrainian soldier single-handedly downed a Russian jet with a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS), according to Ukrainian authorities. During a Russian sortie on Ukraine's occupied Zaporizhzhia region, a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine fired an Igla MANPADS at a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 ground attack aircraft, the service said in a statement posted on social media Wednesday.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Cannibal hell at Nazi concentration camp: Survivor describes how prisoners butchered dead inmates and ATE their livers at trial of WW2 'secretary of evil' in Germany

Starving prisoners at a Nazi concentration camp ate the body parts of dead inmates to stay alive, a holocaust survivor told a shocked trial on Tuesday. Prisoners turned to cannibalism on a daily basis, often butchering corpses for their livers, the German court heard. The shocking testimony came in the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prisoner Of War#Ukraine War#Politics#Humanitarian Aid#Prisoners Of War#Russian#Pro Ukrainian#Ukrainians#U N
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
TMZ.com

Steven Seagal Ripped by Org Helping Ukrainians, Says Hollywood Should Cut Ties

Steven Seagal's pro-Russia publicity stunt isn't sitting well with orgs dedicated to helping Ukraine ... not in the slightest. A rep for NOVA Ukraine, a nonprofit that spreads awareness of the war while providing aid to Ukrainians, tells TMZ ... the fact Seagal showed up at a Russian prison site -- where upwards of 50 innocent lives were taken at Putin's behest -- is despicable, especially since it served as nothing more than a photo-op.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

'Conflict Mounting' Between Ukraine Army And Zelensky, Lukashenko Claims; President Refutes Statement

The Ukrainian army is allegedly in conflict with its own president as the war against Russia stretches into its seventh month, according to claims made by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Speaking in an open discussion for Belarusian schoolchildren and university students aired Thursday, Lukashenko suggested the conflict will hit its...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

The photo that condemned Putin's Wagner thugs: Ukraine 'blows up Russian mercenary HQ in Donbas using HIMARS' after propagandist gave away its location with picture of a street sign

Smiling alongside mercenaries in full combat gear, this is how Russian war propagandist Sergei Sreda marked a visit to Wagner's Ukraine headquarters last week - saying they welcomed him 'like family' and told 'funny stories'. But Sreda may have condemned the men to death - giving away the base's location...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there

Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
MILITARY
ABC News

ABC News

821K+
Followers
175K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy