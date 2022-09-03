UFC Paris results. William Gomis survives last second comeback attempt to beat Jarno Errens by majority decision

Read full article on original website
Nick Kyrgios credits girlfriend Costeen Hatzi for big turnaround at US Open
Nick Kyrgios is enjoying his best run ever at the US Open, which is also coming during the best stretch of his career. The talented 27-year-old says that his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi is a big reason for his recent success. Kyrgios on Sunday night eliminated top seed Daniil Medvedev from...
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz ‘almost beat up Dana White in a club’ after both ‘were drinking,’ White responds
Maybe Dana White should take his own advice. The UFC president nearly came to blows with welterweight bruiser Nate Diaz long before the Stockton slapper became a household name. Turns out both parties “were drinking” at the same club back in late 2014 when Diaz was in Las Vegas to help Gilbert Melendez coach Season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).
FINISH HIM: Fighting Kangaroo Pulls Wild Move Right Out Of A Video Game
Two mad marsupials went at it in a Canberra nature reserve.
Georges St-Pierre shares his prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
Georges St-Pierre has given his thoughts on this weekend’s UFC 279 main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. On Saturday night in Las Vegas, a blockbuster main event will take place as Nate Diaz battles Khamzat Chimaev in what will serve as the final fight on his UFC contract. The popular opinion is that Chimaev is the runaway favourite to take home the win and, all things considered, that’s probably an accurate statement to make.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
Hairy situation at US Open: 2 removed for haircut in stands
NEW YORK — (AP) — There was quite a hairy situation at the U.S. Open on Tuesday night. Two men's stay in the Arthur Ashe Stadium seats was, um, cut short after one buzzed the other's head right there in the stands while Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov played their quarterfinal.
Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev, but also left US Open fans baffled with absurd blunder
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios pulled off a massive upset victory at the 2022 US Open, as he took down no. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev in four sets during their battle in the tournament’s fourth round. Kyrgios pushed Medvedev to the wall early with a win in the opening set before finishing the match on […] The post Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev, but also left US Open fans baffled with absurd blunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anderson Silva says Jake Paul fight will be “the biggest combat event of the year”
Anderson Silva believes his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the year. Silva and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 from Glendale, Arizona. On paper, it is a big fight as Silva is a former UFC champion and one of the best fighters of all time, while Paul is an up and coming boxer who is well-known for his YouTube channel and being on Disney. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul which many fans wanted to see which only adds to the intrigue of the event which is why Silva has high expectations.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Is Going to Break a Bunch of Hearts
Anderson Silva and Jake Paul will box on October 29th.
Boxing Scene
Shields On Marshall's Knockouts: She's Knocking Out Smaller Girls With Losing Records
Claressa Shields rolls her eyes when she examines Savannah Marshall’s record. The three-division champion cannot understand why Marshall is considered a knockout artist, when it is clear to Shields that Marshall has feasted on smaller, inferior opponents. Shields, who will meet Marshall in a middleweight title unification fight September 10 at O2 Arena in London, dissected Marshall’s unblemished record (12-0, 10 KOs) during an interview with BoxingScene.com.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Calls New WWE Champion 'A Diamond In The Rough'
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to his podcast Tuesday night to encourage fans not to underestimate one half of the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The former six-time world champion addressed comments from fans during the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast. One suggested WWE Women's Tag Champion Raquel Rodriguez lacks "a good partner." Rodriguez and her partner, Aliyah, became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on this week's "Monday Night RAW." The pair defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the titles, which were vacated in May by Naomi and Sasha Banks.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Expected To Bring Back Another Former Superstar On Tonight's Raw
This past week, a report dropped suggesting that WWE had been in contact with former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, with plans to have him return to the company after being let go in 2021. Strowman's return to the WWE was being viewed as a "when, not if" scenario, given the news that Triple H had taken over as Chief Content Officer of WWE following the retirement of Vince McMahon.
PWMania
Photo: WWE Referee and Former WWE Star Get Married
On September 4th, WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn, also known as Aja Perera, and former WWE star Leon Ruffin, better known as Leon Ruff, made the announcement that they are now married. After the ceremony, LaShaunn posted a picture of the two of them together on her Twitter account. She wrote...
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
MMA Fighting
Dana White, Nate Diaz comment on alleged near-altercation in club: ‘We were drinking’
Nate Diaz and Dana White might have gotten a little heated back in the day. In an interview Tuesday with ESPN ahead of UFC 279, Diaz revealed an alleged near-altercation that unfolded between him and the UFC president dating back to 2014. Diaz laughed about the story and said he “almost beat up” White during the alleged incident.
MMA Fighting
Zuluzinho ‘shocked’ by standup rule that led to brutal knockout, still plans to fight in late-September
Zuluzinho was seconds away from what could have been a submission victory when the fight’s referee removed him from the mount, asking he and Petr Romankevich to stand up. Seconds later, he was knocked out cold at AMC Fight Nights 114 in Belarus. Understandably, the Brazilian MMA vet is...
mmanews.com
Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List
A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum. When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can...
Andy Ruiz beats Ortiz by decision in heavyweight showdown
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andy Ruiz landed just enough big punches on Luis Ortiz to make up for his mistakes and caution in a narrow victory that kept him on the path to a chance to become the heavyweight champion again. Ruiz knocked down Ortiz three times on the way to a victory by unanimous decision Sunday night. Former three-division world champion Abner Mares also fought to a majority draw with Miguel Flores in Mares’ return from a four-year ring absence on the pay-per-view undercard. Lightweight Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz then stopped Eduardo Ramirez in the second round with two vicious knockdowns. In the main event, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) grinded out a decision over Ortiz (33-3), a two-time world title challenger. The Southern California native knocked down the 43-year-old Ortiz twice in the second round and again in the seventh, but his Cuban opponent battled through a badly swollen left eye and punched more accurately during long stretches of relative inactivity for both fighters.
MMA Fighting
Reinier de Ridder vs. Shamil Abdulaev, John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade headline ONE on Prime Video 3
The next major ONE Championship card on Amazon Prime Video has now been set on Oct. 21 with a pair of title fights at the top of the event. Two-division ONE champion Reinier de Ridder will put his middleweight title up for grabs when he faces Shamil Abdulaev while bantamweight champion John Lineker takes on Fabricio Andrade in the co-main event.
MMA Fighting
Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis in the works for UFC 282
Darren Till is making good on his promise of fighting before the end of 2022. The popular Liverpool native has verbally agreed to meet rising prospect Dricus du Plessis in a pivotal middleweight matchup on Dec. 10 at UFC 282. Contracts have yet to be signed but both fighters have agreed to it. MMA Fighting confirmed the matchup Tuesday following an initial report by ESPN.
