UFC Paris results. William Gomis survives last second comeback attempt to beat Jarno Errens by majority decision

By Damon Martin
MMA Fighting
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bjpenndotcom

Georges St-Pierre shares his prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Georges St-Pierre has given his thoughts on this weekend’s UFC 279 main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. On Saturday night in Las Vegas, a blockbuster main event will take place as Nate Diaz battles Khamzat Chimaev in what will serve as the final fight on his UFC contract. The popular opinion is that Chimaev is the runaway favourite to take home the win and, all things considered, that’s probably an accurate statement to make.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
WWE
960 The Ref

Hairy situation at US Open: 2 removed for haircut in stands

NEW YORK — (AP) — There was quite a hairy situation at the U.S. Open on Tuesday night. Two men's stay in the Arthur Ashe Stadium seats was, um, cut short after one buzzed the other's head right there in the stands while Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov played their quarterfinal.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev, but also left US Open fans baffled with absurd blunder

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios pulled off a massive upset victory at the 2022 US Open, as he took down no. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev in four sets during their battle in the tournament’s fourth round. Kyrgios pushed Medvedev to the wall early with a win in the opening set before finishing the match on […] The post Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev, but also left US Open fans baffled with absurd blunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva says Jake Paul fight will be “the biggest combat event of the year”

Anderson Silva believes his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the year. Silva and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 from Glendale, Arizona. On paper, it is a big fight as Silva is a former UFC champion and one of the best fighters of all time, while Paul is an up and coming boxer who is well-known for his YouTube channel and being on Disney. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul which many fans wanted to see which only adds to the intrigue of the event which is why Silva has high expectations.
GLENDALE, AZ
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Shields On Marshall's Knockouts: She's Knocking Out Smaller Girls With Losing Records

Claressa Shields rolls her eyes when she examines Savannah Marshall’s record. The three-division champion cannot understand why Marshall is considered a knockout artist, when it is clear to Shields that Marshall has feasted on smaller, inferior opponents. Shields, who will meet Marshall in a middleweight title unification fight September 10 at O2 Arena in London, dissected Marshall’s unblemished record (12-0, 10 KOs) during an interview with BoxingScene.com.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Calls New WWE Champion 'A Diamond In The Rough'

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to his podcast Tuesday night to encourage fans not to underestimate one half of the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The former six-time world champion addressed comments from fans during the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast. One suggested WWE Women's Tag Champion Raquel Rodriguez lacks "a good partner." Rodriguez and her partner, Aliyah, became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on this week's "Monday Night RAW." The pair defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the titles, which were vacated in May by Naomi and Sasha Banks.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Expected To Bring Back Another Former Superstar On Tonight's Raw

This past week, a report dropped suggesting that WWE had been in contact with former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, with plans to have him return to the company after being let go in 2021. Strowman's return to the WWE was being viewed as a "when, not if" scenario, given the news that Triple H had taken over as Chief Content Officer of WWE following the retirement of Vince McMahon.
WWE
PWMania

Photo: WWE Referee and Former WWE Star Get Married

On September 4th, WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn, also known as Aja Perera, and former WWE star Leon Ruffin, better known as Leon Ruff, made the announcement that they are now married. After the ceremony, LaShaunn posted a picture of the two of them together on her Twitter account. She wrote...
WWE
Yardbarker

Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw

WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
WWE
MMA Fighting

Dana White, Nate Diaz comment on alleged near-altercation in club: ‘We were drinking’

Nate Diaz and Dana White might have gotten a little heated back in the day. In an interview Tuesday with ESPN ahead of UFC 279, Diaz revealed an alleged near-altercation that unfolded between him and the UFC president dating back to 2014. Diaz laughed about the story and said he “almost beat up” White during the alleged incident.
UFC
mmanews.com

Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List

A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum. When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can...
UFC
The Associated Press

Andy Ruiz beats Ortiz by decision in heavyweight showdown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andy Ruiz landed just enough big punches on Luis Ortiz to make up for his mistakes and caution in a narrow victory that kept him on the path to a chance to become the heavyweight champion again. Ruiz knocked down Ortiz three times on the way to a victory by unanimous decision Sunday night. Former three-division world champion Abner Mares also fought to a majority draw with Miguel Flores in Mares’ return from a four-year ring absence on the pay-per-view undercard. Lightweight Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz then stopped Eduardo Ramirez in the second round with two vicious knockdowns. In the main event, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) grinded out a decision over Ortiz (33-3), a two-time world title challenger. The Southern California native knocked down the 43-year-old Ortiz twice in the second round and again in the seventh, but his Cuban opponent battled through a badly swollen left eye and punched more accurately during long stretches of relative inactivity for both fighters.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Reinier de Ridder vs. Shamil Abdulaev, John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade headline ONE on Prime Video 3

The next major ONE Championship card on Amazon Prime Video has now been set on Oct. 21 with a pair of title fights at the top of the event. Two-division ONE champion Reinier de Ridder will put his middleweight title up for grabs when he faces Shamil Abdulaev while bantamweight champion John Lineker takes on Fabricio Andrade in the co-main event.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis in the works for UFC 282

Darren Till is making good on his promise of fighting before the end of 2022. The popular Liverpool native has verbally agreed to meet rising prospect Dricus du Plessis in a pivotal middleweight matchup on Dec. 10 at UFC 282. Contracts have yet to be signed but both fighters have agreed to it. MMA Fighting confirmed the matchup Tuesday following an initial report by ESPN.
LAS VEGAS, NV

