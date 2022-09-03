ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

bjpenndotcom

Georges St-Pierre shares his prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Georges St-Pierre has given his thoughts on this weekend’s UFC 279 main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. On Saturday night in Las Vegas, a blockbuster main event will take place as Nate Diaz battles Khamzat Chimaev in what will serve as the final fight on his UFC contract. The popular opinion is that Chimaev is the runaway favourite to take home the win and, all things considered, that’s probably an accurate statement to make.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Charles Jourdain
PWMania

Photo: WWE Referee and Former WWE Star Get Married

On September 4th, WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn, also known as Aja Perera, and former WWE star Leon Ruffin, better known as Leon Ruff, made the announcement that they are now married. After the ceremony, LaShaunn posted a picture of the two of them together on her Twitter account. She wrote...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
WWE
#Mixed Martial Arts#Unanimous Decision#Combat#Ufc Paris#Canadian
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva says Jake Paul fight will be “the biggest combat event of the year”

Anderson Silva believes his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the year. Silva and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 from Glendale, Arizona. On paper, it is a big fight as Silva is a former UFC champion and one of the best fighters of all time, while Paul is an up and coming boxer who is well-known for his YouTube channel and being on Disney. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul which many fans wanted to see which only adds to the intrigue of the event which is why Silva has high expectations.
GLENDALE, AZ
mmanews.com

Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List

A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum. When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can...
UFC
Yardbarker

Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw

WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
WWE
MMA Fighting

Dana White, Nate Diaz comment on alleged near-altercation in club: ‘We were drinking’

Nate Diaz and Dana White might have gotten a little heated back in the day. In an interview Tuesday with ESPN ahead of UFC 279, Diaz revealed an alleged near-altercation that unfolded between him and the UFC president dating back to 2014. Diaz laughed about the story and said he “almost beat up” White during the alleged incident.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz says he was “nowhere near” a new contract, claims he told the UFC to sign all his friends in order for him to re-sign

Nate Diaz says he was nowhere near re-signing with the UFC before his fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. It has been well-documented that Diaz has one fight left on his deal and the UFC was looking to re-sign him. The hope was to get him locked into a new multi-fight deal but that never happened and he will now face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. According to Diaz, he says he was never close to re-signing with the deal.
UFC
ESPN

Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. knocks down Luis Ortiz for unanimous-decision victory

Andy Ruiz Jr. floored Luis Ortiz three times en route to a unanimous-decision victory Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The scores: 114-111, 113-112 and 114-111. With the win, Ruiz is in line for a shot at the WBC title held by Tyson Fury, who is in talks to fight Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship. Deontay Wilder, who was ringside Sunday and returns next month, is another possibility for a Ruiz matchup next year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PWMania

WWE Teases Another Tag Team Splitting Up on RAW, Possible Gimmick Makeover

Fans are getting hints from WWE about another tag team that has been having problems, and it appears that they will be breaking up in the near future. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop were defeated by Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on RAW. Nikki and Doudrop were seen arguing later on in the show, when Damage CTRL was shown walking in the backstage area towards the ring. In addition to this, you see Nikki take off her mask and hurl it in Doudrop’s direction before turning and walking away.
WWE
Daily Mail

Bitter rivals Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall go head-to-head in an historic undisputed showdown as they headline Britain's first all-female boxing card: Everything to know ahead of the fight

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will finally settle their long-term feud in an historic night for women's boxing on Saturday. The highly-decorated duo go head-to-head for all the middleweight marbles, as Shields puts her WBC, WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine titles on the line, while Marshall brings her WBO belt to the table.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Demetrious Johnson on the curious case of his missing UFC belts: ‘I don’t know where they’re at’

Demetrious Johnson has lost most of his UFC belts. Johnson is one of the most decorated fighters in MMA history, having defended his UFC flyweight title a record 11 times. But back in 2017, “Mighty Mouse” was butting heads with the promotion over the number of belts he had. Specifically, he had only been given one belt, the one he took home when he captured the flyweight championship. He wanted belts for all of his previous title defenses, a standard practice at the time.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis in the works for UFC 282

Darren Till is making good on his promise of fighting before the end of 2022. The popular Liverpool native has verbally agreed to meet rising prospect Dricus du Plessis in a pivotal middleweight matchup on Dec. 10 at UFC 282. Contracts have yet to be signed but both fighters have agreed to it. MMA Fighting confirmed the matchup Tuesday following an initial report by ESPN.
LAS VEGAS, NV

