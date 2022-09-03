Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz ‘almost beat up Dana White in a club’ after both ‘were drinking,’ White responds
Maybe Dana White should take his own advice. The UFC president nearly came to blows with welterweight bruiser Nate Diaz long before the Stockton slapper became a household name. Turns out both parties “were drinking” at the same club back in late 2014 when Diaz was in Las Vegas to help Gilbert Melendez coach Season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).
Georges St-Pierre shares his prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
Georges St-Pierre has given his thoughts on this weekend’s UFC 279 main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. On Saturday night in Las Vegas, a blockbuster main event will take place as Nate Diaz battles Khamzat Chimaev in what will serve as the final fight on his UFC contract. The popular opinion is that Chimaev is the runaway favourite to take home the win and, all things considered, that’s probably an accurate statement to make.
A bareknuckle fighter celebrated a knockout win by lifting her top and flashing the entire crowd.
Tai Emery won her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship bout by knockout, mounted the ropes, and then lifted her top to flash the crowd.
Nate Diaz says the UFC is acting like he called for the Khamzat Chimaev fight: “I didn’t call for, and I don’t want, didn’t want and still don’t want”
UFC welterweight star Nate Diaz didn’t want to fight Khamzat Chimaev this weekend. The two welterweights are set to face off in the main event of UFC 279 on Saturday. The bout is a rare non-title pay-per-view headliner. Diaz has been out of action since his decision loss to Leon Edwards last June.
Nick Kyrgios credits girlfriend Costeen Hatzi for big turnaround at US Open
Nick Kyrgios is enjoying his best run ever at the US Open, which is also coming during the best stretch of his career. The talented 27-year-old says that his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi is a big reason for his recent success. Kyrgios on Sunday night eliminated top seed Daniil Medvedev from...
PWMania
Photo: WWE Referee and Former WWE Star Get Married
On September 4th, WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn, also known as Aja Perera, and former WWE star Leon Ruffin, better known as Leon Ruff, made the announcement that they are now married. After the ceremony, LaShaunn posted a picture of the two of them together on her Twitter account. She wrote...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Is Going to Break a Bunch of Hearts
Anderson Silva and Jake Paul will box on October 29th.
Anderson Silva says Jake Paul fight will be “the biggest combat event of the year”
Anderson Silva believes his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the year. Silva and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 from Glendale, Arizona. On paper, it is a big fight as Silva is a former UFC champion and one of the best fighters of all time, while Paul is an up and coming boxer who is well-known for his YouTube channel and being on Disney. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul which many fans wanted to see which only adds to the intrigue of the event which is why Silva has high expectations.
mmanews.com
Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List
A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum. When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can...
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
MMA Fighting
Dana White, Nate Diaz comment on alleged near-altercation in club: ‘We were drinking’
Nate Diaz and Dana White might have gotten a little heated back in the day. In an interview Tuesday with ESPN ahead of UFC 279, Diaz revealed an alleged near-altercation that unfolded between him and the UFC president dating back to 2014. Diaz laughed about the story and said he “almost beat up” White during the alleged incident.
Nate Diaz says he was “nowhere near” a new contract, claims he told the UFC to sign all his friends in order for him to re-sign
Nate Diaz says he was nowhere near re-signing with the UFC before his fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. It has been well-documented that Diaz has one fight left on his deal and the UFC was looking to re-sign him. The hope was to get him locked into a new multi-fight deal but that never happened and he will now face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. According to Diaz, he says he was never close to re-signing with the deal.
ESPN
Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. knocks down Luis Ortiz for unanimous-decision victory
Andy Ruiz Jr. floored Luis Ortiz three times en route to a unanimous-decision victory Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The scores: 114-111, 113-112 and 114-111. With the win, Ruiz is in line for a shot at the WBC title held by Tyson Fury, who is in talks to fight Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship. Deontay Wilder, who was ringside Sunday and returns next month, is another possibility for a Ruiz matchup next year.
MMA Fighting
‘DAMN! That Was Crazy’: Looking Back At UFC 151’s Cancellation with the ‘Sport Killer’
While DAMN! They Were Good normally celebrates the careers of the most exciting and influential fighters in MMA history, for the 10-year anniversary of one of the biggest fiascos in UFC history, this week DAMN! will dive deep into the first fight card the UFC ever cancelled, UFC 151. UFC...
PWMania
WWE Teases Another Tag Team Splitting Up on RAW, Possible Gimmick Makeover
Fans are getting hints from WWE about another tag team that has been having problems, and it appears that they will be breaking up in the near future. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop were defeated by Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on RAW. Nikki and Doudrop were seen arguing later on in the show, when Damage CTRL was shown walking in the backstage area towards the ring. In addition to this, you see Nikki take off her mask and hurl it in Doudrop’s direction before turning and walking away.
Bitter rivals Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall go head-to-head in an historic undisputed showdown as they headline Britain's first all-female boxing card: Everything to know ahead of the fight
Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will finally settle their long-term feud in an historic night for women's boxing on Saturday. The highly-decorated duo go head-to-head for all the middleweight marbles, as Shields puts her WBC, WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine titles on the line, while Marshall brings her WBO belt to the table.
MMA Fighting
Demetrious Johnson on the curious case of his missing UFC belts: ‘I don’t know where they’re at’
Demetrious Johnson has lost most of his UFC belts. Johnson is one of the most decorated fighters in MMA history, having defended his UFC flyweight title a record 11 times. But back in 2017, “Mighty Mouse” was butting heads with the promotion over the number of belts he had. Specifically, he had only been given one belt, the one he took home when he captured the flyweight championship. He wanted belts for all of his previous title defenses, a standard practice at the time.
MMA Fighting
Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis in the works for UFC 282
Darren Till is making good on his promise of fighting before the end of 2022. The popular Liverpool native has verbally agreed to meet rising prospect Dricus du Plessis in a pivotal middleweight matchup on Dec. 10 at UFC 282. Contracts have yet to be signed but both fighters have agreed to it. MMA Fighting confirmed the matchup Tuesday following an initial report by ESPN.
