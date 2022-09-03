Read full article on original website
MSHP Labor Day numbers: 5 fatal car crashes, 1 drowning & 1 fatal boating accident
Five people died in traffic crashes on Missouri roads over the holiday weekend. Two of those fatalities happened in mid-Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, died Friday night following a head-on crash in Morgan County. The patrol says Stafford was driving on Highway 5 just south of his hometown when an oncoming driver attempted to pass several vehicles at once, pulling into Stafford’s path.
1 critically injured in crash on Missouri 150 in Kansas City
One person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash at Missouri 150 and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City Tuesday morning.
Critical injuries sustained in accident on US 150 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Accident investigators responded to meet Missouri State Highway Patrol in regard to a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning. The accident resulted in critical injuries to a passenger in one of the involved cars. A silver Chevy Ventura van was traveling east on US 150 Highway at...
MSHP Arrest Reports for September 6, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 48-year-old Shannon M. Arnold of Marshall at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday in Ray County. She was charged with driving while under the influence of drugs. Arnold was taken to the Ray County Jail, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
3-year-old killed after car overturns in Morgan Co.
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A child was killed in a car crash after the vehicle he was in overturned in Morgan County. Larry Lunnin, 40, of Rocky Mount was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler with a 7-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy on Route W Saturday when the vehicle left the right side of the […]
Kansas City woman seriously injured after tubing incident at Lake of the Ozarks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon following an incident at the Lake of the Ozarks. A report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated 26-year-old Ashton Penrod was tubing behind a boat just before 4:30 p.m. when she was thrown from the tube.
One arrest made after boat crash in Gardner sends two people to the hospital
GARDNER, Kan. — An unidentified person has been arrested after a boat crash late Sunday night on Gardner Lake sent two people to the hospital. According to Sergeant David Rollf with the Gardner Police Department, alcohol was a factor in the crash. Rollf said the boat hit an outcropping...
SUV stopped going 96 mph on Highway 36, driver and passenger arrested
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a man was arrested on September 1st after a sports utility vehicle was checked speeding. A deputy near Mooresville radioed that the SUV was going east on Highway 36 at 96 miles per hour in a 65 zone. Another deputy responded to Highway 36 and reportedly checked the vehicle going 100 miles per hour just outside of Chillicothe.
Driver dies in head-on crash in Morgan County, Mo.
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed one driver and injured another driver. Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, Mo., died in the crash. The crash happened Friday night on Route 5, two miles south of Versailles. Investigators say, Alexander Luttrell, of...
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK IN HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 20-year-old Warrensburg man was moderately injured in a hit and run accident in Johnson County on Sunday, September 4. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states the accident occurred when a vehicle traveled off the road and struck Lane Freed. The vehicle, which was only described as a BMW, fled the scene.
Ex-Chiefs assistant Reid to enter plea in crash that injured girl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to enter a plea on Monday to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a young girl. Reid, son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, is expected...
2 people dead, 2 hurt in Kansas City, Missouri, shooting
Police say preliminary information indicates there was a house party at the residence where the shooting took place.
Pedestrian killed on I-435 Northbound Sunday morning
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian killed Sunday morning.
Shooting at Kansas City Quiktrip early Tuesday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a Kansas City gas station left one person hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Officers and emergency medical crews responded at 4:08 a.m. to the Quiktrip on Truman Road near Winchester Avenue in regard to a shooting. Crews transported one victim to the hospital....
Two killed in quadruple shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a deadly quadruple shooting at a home Monday night. Police were called to 73rd and Manchester Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found three people shot. Two victims died at the scene, and a third was...
MISSING: 30-year-old man last seen 2 weeks ago in Ottawa, Kansas
The Franklin County, Kansas Sheriff's Office is looking for a 30-year-old man last seen two weeks ago in Ottawa.
Pair of Warrant Arrests Monday In The Area
The Highway Patrol says they made a pair of warrant arrests in the area Monday. The first of the arrests happened at 2:50 P.M. in DeKalb County when Troopers arrested 43-year-old St. Joseph resident Crystal L. Melton on two Buchanan County arrest warrants for probation violations. Melton was booked into...
RV turned on side after car crash in Douglas Co.
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – An RV was turned onto its side after a collision with another car on Saturday. U.S. Highway 56 was shutdown around 10 a.m. Saturday in both directions at Mile Marker 437, where Highway 56 and County Road 1061 intersect. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said no one was transported to the […]
1 life-flighted, 3 others injured in Saturday night crash near Gower
(GOWER, Mo.) One person was life-flighted to KU Medical Center Saturday night following a two-vehicle crash near Gower. According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, around 8:00 p.m. one car was t-boned at the intersection of SE U.S. Highway 169 and SE State Route VV after one vehicle failed to check both ways at the stop sign.
Spectator run over, killed at illegal sideshow in Kansas City
A spectator at an illegal sideshow on Front Street in Kansas City was killed after being ran over by a vehicle just after midnight.
