Five people died in traffic crashes on Missouri roads over the holiday weekend. Two of those fatalities happened in mid-Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, died Friday night following a head-on crash in Morgan County. The patrol says Stafford was driving on Highway 5 just south of his hometown when an oncoming driver attempted to pass several vehicles at once, pulling into Stafford’s path.

MORGAN COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO