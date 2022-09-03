ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, MO

kjluradio.com

MSHP Labor Day numbers: 5 fatal car crashes, 1 drowning & 1 fatal boating accident

Five people died in traffic crashes on Missouri roads over the holiday weekend. Two of those fatalities happened in mid-Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, died Friday night following a head-on crash in Morgan County. The patrol says Stafford was driving on Highway 5 just south of his hometown when an oncoming driver attempted to pass several vehicles at once, pulling into Stafford’s path.
KMBC.com

Critical injuries sustained in accident on US 150 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Accident investigators responded to meet Missouri State Highway Patrol in regard to a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning. The accident resulted in critical injuries to a passenger in one of the involved cars. A silver Chevy Ventura van was traveling east on US 150 Highway at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for September 6, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 48-year-old Shannon M. Arnold of Marshall at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday in Ray County. She was charged with driving while under the influence of drugs. Arnold was taken to the Ray County Jail, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

SUV stopped going 96 mph on Highway 36, driver and passenger arrested

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a man was arrested on September 1st after a sports utility vehicle was checked speeding. A deputy near Mooresville radioed that the SUV was going east on Highway 36 at 96 miles per hour in a 65 zone. Another deputy responded to Highway 36 and reportedly checked the vehicle going 100 miles per hour just outside of Chillicothe.
KYTV

Driver dies in head-on crash in Morgan County, Mo.

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed one driver and injured another driver. Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, Mo., died in the crash. The crash happened Friday night on Route 5, two miles south of Versailles. Investigators say, Alexander Luttrell, of...
kmmo.com

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK IN HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A 20-year-old Warrensburg man was moderately injured in a hit and run accident in Johnson County on Sunday, September 4. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states the accident occurred when a vehicle traveled off the road and struck Lane Freed. The vehicle, which was only described as a BMW, fled the scene.
KCTV 5

Shooting at Kansas City Quiktrip early Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a Kansas City gas station left one person hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Officers and emergency medical crews responded at 4:08 a.m. to the Quiktrip on Truman Road near Winchester Avenue in regard to a shooting. Crews transported one victim to the hospital....
KMBC.com

Two killed in quadruple shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a deadly quadruple shooting at a home Monday night. Police were called to 73rd and Manchester Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found three people shot. Two victims died at the scene, and a third was...
northwestmoinfo.com

Pair of Warrant Arrests Monday In The Area

The Highway Patrol says they made a pair of warrant arrests in the area Monday. The first of the arrests happened at 2:50 P.M. in DeKalb County when Troopers arrested 43-year-old St. Joseph resident Crystal L. Melton on two Buchanan County arrest warrants for probation violations. Melton was booked into...
KSNT News

RV turned on side after car crash in Douglas Co.

DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – An RV was turned onto its side after a collision with another car on Saturday. U.S. Highway 56 was shutdown around 10 a.m. Saturday in both directions at Mile Marker 437, where Highway 56 and County Road 1061 intersect. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said no one was transported to the […]
kq2.com

1 life-flighted, 3 others injured in Saturday night crash near Gower

(GOWER, Mo.) One person was life-flighted to KU Medical Center Saturday night following a two-vehicle crash near Gower. According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, around 8:00 p.m. one car was t-boned at the intersection of SE U.S. Highway 169 and SE State Route VV after one vehicle failed to check both ways at the stop sign.
