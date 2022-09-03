ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13News Now

Police: Man arrested after Hampton crash left 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt

HAMPTON, Va. — A Norfolk man was arrested after a vehicle crash in Hampton left one person dead and two others seriously hurt, including a 13-year-old boy, last month. Michael Carter, 25, was charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, reckless driving and not having insurance, the Hampton Police Division said.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

One dead, one hurt: PPD investigating homicide

NORFOLK, Va. — A person died and another was hurt in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said. In a new release issued Wednesday, PPD said it responded to the 600 block of South Street around 2:30 p.m. Once there, officers found 21-year-old Jaquan White with fatal injuries. His...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

4 girls accused of burglary at Hampton elementary school

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a burglary at an elementary school, with the youngest suspect being just 7 years old. Police said it happened Saturday at Kraft Elementary School. The suspects reportedly used a stick to break into the window of a door and get into the school.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

17-year-old shot in the leg in Franklin, police say

FRANKLIN, Va. — A 17-year-old person from Isle of Wight County was shot in the leg in Franklin Saturday evening, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Harris Street, the Franklin Police Department said. Officers responded to the area around 7:45 p.m. and found that...
FRANKLIN, VA
