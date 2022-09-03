Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Related
Man sent to hospital with serious injuries following shooting in Norfolk
A man was sent to the hospital seriously injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Norfolk.
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Diggs Road in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting on Diggs Road in Norfolk Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported in the 8000 block of Diggs Road around 2:10 p.m. Medics took the man to a hospital to be treated. His injuries are considered life-threatening, according to...
Police: Man arrested after Hampton crash left 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt
HAMPTON, Va. — A Norfolk man was arrested after a vehicle crash in Hampton left one person dead and two others seriously hurt, including a 13-year-old boy, last month. Michael Carter, 25, was charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, reckless driving and not having insurance, the Hampton Police Division said.
One dead, one hurt: PPD investigating homicide
NORFOLK, Va. — A person died and another was hurt in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said. In a new release issued Wednesday, PPD said it responded to the 600 block of South Street around 2:30 p.m. Once there, officers found 21-year-old Jaquan White with fatal injuries. His...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hit-and-run driver returns to scene before crashing and dying, VBPD said
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Department officers responded to a hit-and-run around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the department said. Officers were taking a report on the scene, which was in the 5200 block of Fairfield Boulevard, when the suspect vehicle returned, according to the department. Officers tried to initiate...
Woman dies after shooting on Kerrey Ave. in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Tuesday morning. According to a tweet from the department, a call came in shortly after midnight about a shooting on the 1500 block of Kerrey Avenue. That's right off of E. Princess Anne...
Two hurt after shooting on W. 27th Street in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about a violent Labor Day Weekend in Norfolk that aired on Sept. 4, 2022. Two people were hurt in a Norfolk shooting Monday evening. According to police, a call was received about the shooting,...
Driver killed in crash while running from Virginia Beach Police
According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers were responding to a hit-and-run on the 5200 block of Fairfield Boulevard at around 8:36 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 when the suspect returned to the scene. The officers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver would not stop and the officers lost sight of him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fugitive in custody after reportedly barricading inside Newport News apartment complex, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News said a "tactical situation" has concluded after taking a suspect into custody on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said a "fugitive with federal warrants" had barricaded inside an apartment complex. Police set up a perimeter in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Turnberry Boulevard.
Vehicle hits VB home; driver charged with DUI
Police arrested 24-year-old Jeffrey Fletcher, of Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
3 teenage girls arrested after shooting into air near Hampton church, police say
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Three teenage girls were arrested Sunday after Hampton police say they fired shots into the air near a church on Fox Hill Road. Hampton police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Fox Hill Road near Community Presbyterian Church just after 3 p.m. Sunday for a shots fired call.
4 girls accused of burglary at Hampton elementary school
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a burglary at an elementary school, with the youngest suspect being just 7 years old. Police said it happened Saturday at Kraft Elementary School. The suspects reportedly used a stick to break into the window of a door and get into the school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
17-year-old boy injured following shooting in Franklin
According to the investigation, the shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Harris Street. A 17-year-old resident of Isle of Wight County had been shot in his lower leg.
18-wheeler carrying cinderblocks overturns in Isle of Wight Co.
An 18-wheeler carrying cinder blocks ran off the roadway on Benns Church Blvd and landed on its side, Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department says.
17-year-old shot in the leg in Franklin, police say
FRANKLIN, Va. — A 17-year-old person from Isle of Wight County was shot in the leg in Franklin Saturday evening, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Harris Street, the Franklin Police Department said. Officers responded to the area around 7:45 p.m. and found that...
Police identify Suffolk man killed in Sunday shooting
A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to authorities. The Suffolk 911 Center received several calls for shots being fired in the area of South Saratoga Street at 3:29 p.m.
Police: Truck crashes off I-95 in Virginia killing child in car below
An 11-year-old girl was killed in a crash that involved a converted ambulance truck on Interstate 95 in Sussex County, Virginia on Sunday, September 4, 2022, according to Virginia State Police.
Teens wounded in shooting incident on W. 27th St.
Norfolk Police confirmed officers responded to the 1400 block of W. 27th Street around 6 p.m. for the report of a gunshot disturbance.
No charges after 11-year-old killed in Virginia crash
All passengers in the Kia were left with serious injuries from the crash and were taken to Southside Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, police said. An 11-year-old girl who was seat belted, and sitting in the back seat at the time of the crash, died as a result of the incident.
Sheriff’s office: Gates Co. man shot girlfriend 3 times; victim airlifted
A man in Gates County was arrested after deputies say he shot his girlfriend three times Sunday evening.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0