Read full article on original website
David Silva
2d ago
Goes to show you the ignorance or better yet, the stupidity of people. The actor married a woman and yet people are making homophobic comments. ignorance is not a bliss and reading is fundamental.
Reply
35
Daryle Lacey
3d ago
y'all are so miserable. dude is in love and happy. it's obvious none of you get laid and it shows in your hateful comments. Dude is happy in life don't be jealous
Reply(3)
26
TruthInGodsWord
2d ago
For all of those of you who don't read the articles & comment based on your assumptions/ opinions only;👉 HE MARRIED A WOMAN / HIS LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND ‼️👈
Reply
17
Related
brides.com
'Game of Thrones' Star Jack Gleeson Is Married to Róisín O’Mahony
Jack Gleeson is officially married! The Game of Thrones actor tied the knot with Róisín O’Mahony in an intimate ceremony at The Sacred Heart Church in Ireland on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Father Patsy Lynch, who officiated the wedding, shared the exciting news on Twitter. “Very simple,...
Why It Matters When the King Is Cut by the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon
The Iron Throne rejects those who don't deserve to sit on it.
International Business Times
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend
Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
Vogue
The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
RELATED PEOPLE
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Every time Meghan Markle talked about herself in her keynote speech to One World Summit in Manchester
Meghan Markle was accused of focusing too much on herself in a speech to the One Young World summit in Manchester last night. One royal expert said it 'felt a bit flat because it was very, very self-centred'. In the video below, MailOnline tallies how often she talked about herself...
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants
Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneydining.com
“DO NOT release that movie”: Fans demand Disney bring Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow
An online petition directed to The Walt Disney Company in regard to bringing actor Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise has seen a major upswing in signatures recently. Disney, are you listening?. Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise began with...
‘House of the Dragon’: 8 Moments Daenerys Targaryen Hinted She Was Just Like Her Father the Mad King
The upcoming ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ will tell the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors civil war — Dance of the Dragons.
Mark Harmon Breaks His Silence on Leaving ‘NCIS’ After 19 Seasons: I Want to ‘Keep It Challenging’
Closing the chapter. Mark Harmon opened up about his departure from NCIS for the first time since his character's final appearance last fall. "What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging," the 70-year-old actor, who portrayed special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on […]
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Could Hallmark Bring Back One Of Its Major Cancelled Series?
One Hallmark series could be brought back after its cancellation.
Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?
This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
Ashton Kutcher Reveals Rare Disease Diagnosis That Left Him Unable To See, Hear, Or Walk
Click here to read the full article. Ashton Kutcher is opening up about an autoimmune disease he was diagnosed with that left him unable to see, hear, or walk. The actor shared the diagnosis in an upcoming episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. “Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium,” Kutcher said in a clip shared by Access Hollywood. The That ’70s Show alum added, “It took me like a year to build it...
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
Colin Farrell receives 13-minute standing ovation at Venice premiere of The Banshees of Inisherin
Colin Farrell received an approximate 13-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Banshees of Inisherin.The 46-year-old Irish actor reunites with Brendan Gleeson and director Martin McDonagh in the forthcoming drama about two men whose life-long friendship is abruptly ended. When Farrell’s Pádraic sets out to repair the damaged relationship, Gleeson’s Colm delivers a shocking ultimatum. The two actors previously led McDonagh’s 2008 crime-comedy movie In Bruges. According to Variety, who was present at the recent Venice debut, McDonagh, Farrell, Gleeson, and co-star Kerry Condon were met with the “longest and loudest reception” of any film...
Game of Thrones fans spot major clue hinting that Jon Snow spin-off is underway – plus a few key details
House of the Dragon is well under way – but fans are excited for another Game of Thrones prequel that may already be in the works.In June this year, reports emerged that a spin-off series focusing on Jon Snow was in early development at HBO with Kit Harington reprising his role. Eagle-eyed fans believe they have now spotted a big clue hinting at the truth of those reports.TV producer Daniel West is working on an “untitled” limited series for HBO, according to the filmmaker’s credits on his agent’s website. West previously worked with Harington on the 2017 historical drama...
Comments / 86