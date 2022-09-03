This examine presents a scalable NLP strategy that receives as enter an inventory of textual content expressions describing a medical end result of curiosity (end result question), scans all medical notes from an EHR, and computes an end result relevance rating for every affected person with enter textual content expressions in its notes. The output of this NLP system is a ranked listing of sufferers as potential circumstances for the end result of curiosity such that essentially the most related sufferers within the listing are ranked on the high. All strategies had been carried out in accordance with the related pointers and rules. The examine was permitted by the institutional evaluation board (IRB) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) with waiver of consent (IRB #151156).

