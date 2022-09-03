Read full article on original website
lbhspawprint.com
Community Grows with New Stores and Population
With the town’s population rising, more stores and businesses are coming to town making Los Banos grow even more, but does this change the small town community environment?. Due to the increase and growth of population in town, more stores and businesses are opening their doors. According the the City of Los Banos, Crumble Cookies and DD’s Discounts are a few new business in the works for coming to town.
Los Baños Enterprise
In Memoriam: Longtime Los Banos resident Kathleen Saavedra passes
Kathleen Saavedra (née Payton) was born in 1956 to Edward and Gloria Payton. Kathy was a sweet child who loved animals, had a sensitive nature, and excelled academics. She was especially talented in history and the language arts and was one of the best spellers you’d ever meet!
Los Baños Enterprise
Police seek public’s help locating missing at-risk Los Banos man
On August 26, 2022, Santana Moses Rosales was reported as a missing person by family members who have not had contact with him since August 21, 2022. According to family, it is unlike Rosales to leave the residence without staying in communication with family members. Rosales lives in Los Banos,...
montereycountyweekly.com
Four unhoused men from Salinas are killed in a truck crash, leaving friends at a loss.
They were four men from the streets of Salinas’ Chinatown, helping someone move on Friday, Aug. 26, using a truck rented from Home Depot. The truck full of furniture was traveling east on Blanco Road after leaving Marina just before 3pm, heading toward Salinas. For reasons still unknown, the truck veered to the right and crashed into a traffic light pole at Blanco and Research Drive. It burst into flames and all four men perished, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson.
KSBW.com
Man killed in shooting Sunday morning in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — One man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in Watsonville. According to the Watsonville Police Department the shooting happened on Sudden Street. Officers responded to the area at about 11:16 a.m. where they found a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim died at...
CHP: Northbound 101 off-ramp closed at Crazy Horse because of “person on ledge”
The California Highway Patrol has the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp shut down at Crazy Horse Canyon Road because of a "person on a ledge." The post CHP: Northbound 101 off-ramp closed at Crazy Horse because of “person on ledge” appeared first on KION546.
35-year-old man shot in southeast Fresno, police say
A suspect is in custody accused of shooting a man in southeast Fresno.
One dead in Modesto shooting, police say
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday night, a man died after being shot in Modesto, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Facebook post from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Imperial Ave in Modesto. When deputies arrived on the scene, […]
Deputies: Man arrested in Aptos parking lot for selling narcotics
APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested while selling illegal narcotics to a minor, according to deputies. Suspect Benjamin Reynolds was contacted at the Safeway parking lot in Aptos. He had on him numerous baggies of cocaine, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms, all of which were packaged for sale, The post Deputies: Man arrested in Aptos parking lot for selling narcotics appeared first on KION546.
Salinas Police arrest man wanted for elder abuse in Fresno County
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An arrest was made Monday morning for a wanted man out of the City of Sanger, according to Salinas Police. Ladislado Jimenez, 47, was wanted for alleged assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), criminal threats, and elder abuse charges. Jimenez fled the residence and was thought to be headed to Salinas, said The post Salinas Police arrest man wanted for elder abuse in Fresno County appeared first on KION546.
One dead in rollover crash between Las Lomas and Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) - The California Highway Patrol Monterey confirms that at least one person is dead after a rollover crash on Hudson Landing Road and Hall Road. The crash was first reported before 3 p.m., and there are currently no road closures, said CHP. This is a developing story. The post One dead in rollover crash between Las Lomas and Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Morgan Hill police release more evidence in 2021 homicide investigation
MORGAN HILL (CBS SF/BCN) – To further efforts in a year-old homicide investigation, Morgan Hill police released two photographs of parties detectives hope to identify with the public's help One photo is of a person they hope the public can identify, and the other is an updated version of a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting death of Humberto Cossio on July 20, 2021.The 33-year-old Cossio was shot and killed as he was walking south through the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue.Police said they believe Cossio had been engaged in a verbal confrontation with a group of individuals on Ciolino Avenue, but no suspects have yet been identified.Police did make some progress on the case following the department's release Aug. 14 of a photograph of a white Nissan Sentra believed to have been used by the suspect or suspects during the shooting. The department has received dozens of tips and anonymous information related to this case. Police urge anyone who may have information to contact Detective Adrian Sapien at (669) 253-4995 or email Adrian.Sapien@morganhill.ca.gov.Anonymous tips can be left at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or 1 (800) 222-TIPS.
