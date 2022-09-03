After a week one loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, the Troy Trojans (0-1) now set their sights on their 2022 home opener this Saturday against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1). Troy is coming off a frustrating but, at times, productive 28-10 loss to Ole Miss in week one. Head coach Jon Sumrall emphasized that the Trojans were able to do some things that they had planned to give themselves a chance to win against Ole Miss.

TROY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO