Oxford, MS

Ole Miss softball announces fall schedule

Ole Miss softball announced its 2022 fall schedule on Wednesday, with the Rebels set to play six exhibition games in Oxford. All games at the Ole Miss Softball Complex during the fall are open to the public and free of charge. Ole Miss kicks off the fall season on Friday,...
OXFORD, MS
Trojans focus attention to home opener against Alabama A&M

After a week one loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, the Troy Trojans (0-1) now set their sights on their 2022 home opener this Saturday against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1). Troy is coming off a frustrating but, at times, productive 28-10 loss to Ole Miss in week one. Head coach Jon Sumrall emphasized that the Trojans were able to do some things that they had planned to give themselves a chance to win against Ole Miss.
TROY, AL
