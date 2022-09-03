ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant woman in stable condition after being shot

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
 4 days ago

A pregnant woman and the child she is carrying survived a gunshot wound she sustained to her abdomen during a shooting Friday night in the Little Raleigh area of the city.

Jessica Moore, 31, of Rocky Mount is in stable condition after being airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson said Saturday.

But Jackson said there is “significant concern for the child.”

No arrests have been made and police are asking for the public’s help finding the person or persons responsible.

Officers at about 9 p.m. Friday responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 500 block of Mullins Street and while they were en route, the police department’s 911 center advised them of what had happened to the woman, Jackson said.

Audio of Nash County emergency radio traffic, obtained by the Telegram via the website Broadcastify, said the victim was found to be about 30 to 31 weeks pregnant and said there was an entry wound and no exit wound.

Anyone with any additional information about the shooting is asked to phone the police department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

Tips can be texted to police at 274637 by beginning messages with RMPOL to direct the tip to the police department and messages can be sent to police via the MyRMT mobile app.

ShotSpotter is a system of sensors designed to detect, locate and alert police of gunfire in real-time.

Word of the shooting began circulating via the Fighting Crime News and Who’s Wanted Facebook page.

