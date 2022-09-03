ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa manages 7 points on field goal, 2 safeties in ugly win over South Dakota State

A win is a win no matter how ugly it is, right? That is the mantra they will tell you after Iowa downed South Dakota State, 7-3, in its season opener.

What, you wonder is, so strange about a team winning by this score in a game that offenses stumbled and bumbled and went absolutely nowhere?

Well, the way Iowa got to 7 points is the story.

How about a field goal in the first quarter and a safety in each of the third and fourth quarters?

How ugly was it? The teams combined for 288 total yards, or about what happens in one-quarter of a Big 12 game.

The quarterbacks were a combined 21-of-51 for a grand total of 196 yards. Oof.

Hunter Dustman of South Dakota State and Tory Taylor of Iowa combined for 21 punts that totaled 936 yards.

Incredibly, Dustman did not have a punt inside the Iowa 20 and the Hawkeyes still could not score on offense after the first quarter.

Severe Weather, Heavy Rain For Much Of Iowa This Weekend, Northwest Iowa Drier

Statewide, Iowa — Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa, as well as in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. Meteorologist Ashley Bury of the National Weather Service office in Des Moines says the weather system that moved into the state Saturday encountered moisture in the air.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

