Rumors surrounding the possibility of a Lexus LFA successor have been swirling for so long that we almost lost interest. But then Toyota and Lexus teased a slew of electrified concepts, and among them was the Electrified Sport Concept, which was touted as a "future battery-electric supercar inspired by the Lexus LFA." This suggests that the LFA could be an EV, which is contrary to prevalent rumors that the LFA is likely to be powered by a twin-turbocharged V8.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO