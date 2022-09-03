ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Humphrey
4d ago

I'm a drinker but I know better than to drink when I'm driving kids around and this idiot is worse by doing it on that particular job

morgan mommsen
3d ago

if my child was on the bus his legal punishment would seem mild. no one seems mad that he endangered everyone one the bus. after one or two swerves I would be in the seat behind the driver talking to him to keep him awake or to see other reasons for poor driving performance.

UPMATTERS

When could it snow in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As the leaves begin to change color and daily temperatures only reach 40 degrees, it signals the inevitable arrival of snow. But what does past history tell us when snow is expected to arrive in northeast Wisconsin?. Most Wisconsinites won’t have to break out the shovels or...
WISCONSIN STATE
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review

Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
WISCONSIN STATE
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

WATCH: Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal shipment of Texas puppies

MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Washington County, just outside Milwaukee, intercepted a pickup Friday illegally transporting nearly 50 dogs — mostly puppies — from Texas to Wisconsin. The stop happened about midnight Friday, and authorities quickly contacted the Washington County Humane Society. Caregivers worked into the early morning...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
KFIL Radio

Wisconsin’s Most Misspelled Word is Pretty Embarrassing

We all misspell goofy things. If you've read enough of my stories I'm sure there's a typo somewhere that I've missed. It happens. But Google Trends came out with the most misspelled word in each state and some are kind of embarrassing. Let's look at Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa's most misspelled words and a few others that I just find funny.
MINNESOTA STATE
WNCY

Wisconsin is One Of The States On Salmon Recall List

WASHINGTON DC (MetroSource-WTAQ) – FDA officials are recalling contaminated smoked salmon sold in ten states, including Wisconsin. St. James Smokehouse issued a voluntary recall for 93 cases of their four-ounce packages of Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon because of potential listeria contamination. The products were also shipped to stores...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Northeast Wisconsin officers warn of vehicle entries, report one stolen

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Two police departments in northeast Wisconsin are warning residents to watch out for vehicle break-ins as several happen within a short period of time. According to the Plymouth Police Department in Sheboygan County, officers are investigating ‘vehicle entries’ that started at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WOW! Peek Inside One of Largest Luxury Homes For Sale in Wisconsin

A prominent Wisconsin family just put their incredible 21,000-square-foot estate on the market. This is resort-style living all year round. Small Milwaukee Suburb Among Best Places to Live in Wisconsin. While River Hills, Wisconsin is one of the smallest communities in the state, there is an incredibly large collection of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota State Fair Comes to Chaotic Close

Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to a chaotic close over the holiday weekend. A MnDOT traffic camera stationed at one of the entrances to the fairgrounds captured a fight breaking out around 10:20 p.m. Monday. The video then shows an individual shooting fireworks at police officers who responded to break up the fight.
MINNESOTA STATE
whby.com

2 hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — Two people are hurt in an accidental shooting in Grand Chute. Police say a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired in the 800 block of W. Northstar Drive around 7:15 p.m. Friday. A 70-year-old Grand Chute man and a 67-year-old Florida woman were struck and...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
whby.com

2 men found dead in Appleton home

APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton police are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a home in the 900 block of N. Richmond Street. The bodies were discovered Monday morning. The men have not been identified, and a cause of death has not been released. Police...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local to be honored in fundraiser ride by Wisconsin charitable org.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin charitable organization is giving back to a local in an upcoming fundraiser ride. According to the team at The All American Garage (T.A.A.G.), the purpose of the organization is to give back to the women and men who protect and serve our country.
KAUKAUNA, WI
visitoshkosh.com

Coming to the Oshkosh Arena

SEPTEMBER 14 @ 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM. I Prevail is coming to the Oshkosh Arena featuring Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly! I Prevail is a Grammy nominated rock band from Detroit, MI. This band finds success with their original music as well as well-known covers.
OSHKOSH, WI
