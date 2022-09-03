Read full article on original website
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Greg: UNC's Decade of Disappointing Defense
On Sept. 21, 2014, North Carolina’s football sports information director broke postgame protocol following East Carolina’s 70-41 victory at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Assistant coach interviews have traditionally been limited to mid-week opportunities, although an exception was made following arguably the worst defensive performance in school history as associate head coach for defense Vic Koenning met with reporters after the game to field questions for which he did not have answers.
chapelboro.com
Mack Brown: UNC Defense ‘Embarrassed’ After Appalachian State Game
Three days later, the dust is still settling from UNC and App State’s historic encounter in Boone. The game set the Kidd Brewer Stadium turf aflame, as the teams combined for 62 points in the fourth quarter and 124 overall in the 63-61 Carolina victory. For those counting at home, that’s more total points than when the two men’s basketball teams squared off in the Smith Center last season.
GigEm247 Podcast: Breaking down Aggies-Mountaineers matchup with AppStateMania's David Ware
On the latest edition of the GigEm247 Podcast, Andrew Hattersley is joined by App State Mania’s Dave Ware to break down the upcoming contest between the Aggies and Mountaineers. Texas A&M is coming off a 31-0 shutout victory over Sam Houston State in the opener while Appalachian State is...
What is Duke getting in Top-25 prospect, TJ Power?
As if Duke needed another commitment after a two-year hot streak they got another in Top-25 prospect TJ Power on Wednesday evening. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward out of Shrewsbury (Mass.) Worcester Academy committed to the Blue Devils over Virginia, North Carolina, Boston College and Iowa, strengthening their unrelenting grasp on the No. 1 spot in the Team Rankings.
TJ Power commits to Duke live on 247Sports
TJ Power, No. 22 overall in the national class of 2023, just announced his commitment to Duke in a ceremony from Worcester Academy that was aired live on the 247Sports Channel. Power chose Duke from a final five that also included Boston College, Iowa, North Carolina, and Virginia. His commitment...
UNC Basketball extends offer to five-star Trentyn Flowers
Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have officially extended an offer to five-star Class of 2024 prospect Trentyn Flowers. Add five-star Trentyn Flowers to the list of players from the Class of 2024 that the UNC basketball program has extended an official offer to. On Monday night, it was...
packinsider.com
Why is NC State’s new 7 footer, Mady Traore, not on the roster?
We’ve talked a lot about NC State’s late addition, 7-footer Mady Traore. However, if you’ve been taking a look at this year’s roster on GoPack.com, you’ll notice he’s missing. So what’s the deal?. Well, we asked around and the word we got back...
cbs17
NC Central head coach speaks after big win over rival NC A&T in Duke’s Mayo Classic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — North Carolina Central University knocked off rival North Carolina A&T State University, 28-13, in the Duke’s Mayo Classic inside Bank of America Stadium. Jordan Crammer caught up with Eagles coach Trei Oliver on the right after the game’s final. Watch the video to hear...
North Carolina high school football game canceled early due to several fights
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to fights at a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. Dispatch officials tell FOX8 officers were called to the game around 9 p.m. The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham. There is no word on injuries or charges […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Just in time for the NFL season, Catawba Indians debut 24/7 sports betting at NC casino
Just in time for kickoff of the 2022 NFL season, the Catawba Indians opened a sports betting book at their North Carolina casino on Tuesday. The temporary casino off Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain now features a branded Catawba Two Kings Casino sportsbook, agent-teller services with betting voucher redemption, and 30 24/7 betting kiosks in a sportsbook area and throughout the facility, casino officials said Tuesday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former NC high school English teacher accused of statutory rape
SMITHFIELD, NC (WTVD) — A Johnston County Public Schools teacher has been arrested on charges of statutory rape of a child younger than 15. Amanda Doll, 37, was booked into jail on September 2nd, 2022. That same day, she was terminated from her teaching position. Johnston County Public Schools...
soultracks.com
"Mockingbird" hitmaker Inez Foxx dies at age 79
(September 6, 2022) We’ve just learned of the death of singer Inez Foxx, one-half of the brother-sister duo Inez & Charlie Foxx, in West Compton, California. She was 79. Inez & Charlie Foxx were best known for the top 10 hit “Mockingbird” in 1963, but had a string of additional moderate hits running to the mid-70s.
Targeted COVID-19 boosters available this week in North Carolina
According to the CDC, these boosters in September could prevent more than 100,000 hospitalizations compared to a rollout two months later.
North Carolina town ranked as safest city in the country
A town in the Triangle has been ranked the safest city in the country, according to a new report.
Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
Charlotte Stories
New Lake Norman Power Plant Now The Most Powerful In The World
The Lincoln Combustion Turbine Station is located near Denver, NC, about 25 miles north of Charlotte and can generate enough energy to power more than 300,000 homes. Siemens Energy’s SGT6-9000HL is designed to run longer between maintenance cycles and will be the most efficient of its type in Duke Energy’s fleet (about 34% more efficient than the existing combustion turbines at the Lincoln site).
wfmynews2.com
Report: Greensboro police, Rockingham County Sheriff's Office among law enforcement that used tech to track people
The technology is called Fog Reveal. It can give investigators clues to identify possible suspects in criminal incidents. It can pull data from hundreds of millions.
