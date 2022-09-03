ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

US Open quarter-finals: Swiatek takes first set against Pegula

Swiatek errors keep Pegula in touching distance on the Pole's serve, and Pegula finds herself with a break point as Swiatek goes long as she dips for a forehand. Swiatek only needs one break point, the break handed to her on a plate as Pegula fires a backhand long over the baseline.
US Open: Aryna Sabalenka used Wimbledon ban as motivation in Grand Slam quest

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Aryna Sabalenka says she used her ban from Wimbledon as motivation in her quest...
Shericka Jackson talks up tilt at Flo-Jo 200m record

Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Dates: 7-8 September. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson says she is targeting the 34-year-old 200m world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in Thursday's Diamond League final.
