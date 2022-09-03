Read full article on original website
Did You Miss the Memo About This Major Texas Law Change?
As someone who didn’t grow up in Texas, some of the laws here were new to me. Especially laws involving the ways alcohol can and can't be purchased. Most of the time I still forget that you can't buy liquor at the grocery store and that you have to purchase it within designated times. Fortunately, this isn’t something that bothers me much because I'm not a big drinker, but there are still times when it’s inconvenient.
How To Make Pumpkin Spice Pure Texas
Like everyone else, I've been known to follow popular trends. I have already had a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks and I'll try a big variety of pumpkin spice foods and drinks as the Fall season evolves. Yearning to embrace my new "Texas" home, the pumpkin spice products I've tasted so far have left me unsatisfied.
Could Texas Really See Our Heat Index Reach 125?
A study by First Street Foundation, based on predicting the ramifications of climate change finds that our Texas heat index could reach 125 degrees at times over the next 30 years. The study and report comes on the heels of the fact that Texas has been experiencing its worst drought...
TxDOT Says Improved Roads Are Coming To Texas
Governor Abbott & TxDOT today announced a record $85 Billion 10-Year Transportation Plan for the Texas Dept of Transportation. Governor Greg Abbott today announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes
It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
Is Pumpkin Spice A Texas Thing? The Answer Is Surprising
Living in West Texas where the weather is still very summerlike, it is just harder to get in the mood for pumpkin spice, even though the rest of the country is going crazy over it. Here, with temperatures in the 90's every day, it still just seems more appropriate to have a nice cold iced tea or margarita. Does anyone around here even know someone who is crazy about pumpkin spice?
You Don’t Have to Drive to Utah to Experience A Great Salt Lake
We've all heard of the Great Salt Lake in Utah. The Bible is full of stories about The Dead Sea in Israel. Until recently, I was unaware that Texas has it's own Great Salt Lake. It's called La Sal Del Ray or "The King's Salt". This incredible inland lake sits...
What Do Those Metal Stars on Texas Homes and Barns Mean?
The architectural countryside of West Texas holds much diversity. There is the Mexican and Spanish influence. There is a definite Native American influence. Last but not least, there is traditional American influences. That is where you find the tradition of stars on barns and homes. So, where did the stars...
Anyone Look Familiar? These Are Texas’ Most Wanted Criminals
It is an unfortunate part of life in Texas, but crimes happen daily in the Lone Star State. Thanks the fine men and women in law enforcement, most suspects are eventually arrested and charged for their crimes. However, some escape justice and go on the run. Thankfully, it's easier than...
Drought Unearths Huge Dinosaur Tracks In Texas River Bed
How would you like to be walking around one day and find dinosaur tracks? Thanks to the Texas drought, that has pretty much happened, but in an area well known for it's dinosaur discoveries. While we've had some rainy weather lately in Lubbock and across Texas, we all know that...
Texas Man Travels To All 50 States In 5 Days, Breaks Record
Before my radio career, I was an OTR truck driver and Army soldier, so I've visited about 45 of the 50 states and that number includes Hawaii. I can tell you from personal experience that while driving cross country can sound like fun, it can get exhausting unless you have some REALLY cool people to do it with like this fascinating story.
15 of the Most Tragic Moments in Recent Texas History
Like other states, Texas has experienced its own fair share of tragedies. Some come in the form of natural disasters, then others were merely freak accidents, and to no one's surprise, other tragedies came at the hands of firearms and mental health issues. Some of these tragedies I remember well,...
Mini Cows Are the Next Chic Pet In West Texas
I have known about mini-horses and miniature pigs. In fact, there are many varieties of "miniature" animals that have been domesticated in the United States. I never knew, however, that miniature cows were a thing. It always seemed part of Texas culture that cows be as large as they could be, right? Large cows, large steaks, more hamburger, I mean that's the whole object.
The Farmer’s Almanac Predicts This Winter’s Weather in Texas
After Snowmageddon in Texas last year, a lot of Texans are wondering what is being predicted for our 2022–2023 Winter Weather. The first day of winter and the shortest day of the year, officially arrives on December 21, 2022. The Famers' Almanac is not forecasting the kind of severe weather experienced during the deadly February 2021 storms.The Farmers' Almanac is however predicting significant snowfall Jan.12th -15th in Central Texas. That snowfall would follow heavy snow they are predicting in northern Texas on Jan. 4th - 7th, with frosty conditions forecast for the Gulf Coast.
H-E-B Holding a Statewide Hiring Event August 23rd
The great resignation has been a cultural phenomenon of incredible proportions as millions of Americans have said goodbye to jobs that were not satisfying in favor of new employment. Sometimes, its not even about the money. Often, its about the lack of advancement or a toxic boss. Then there's an...
Can You Legally Be Buried With Your Pet in Texas?
People love their pets. Let’s face it, for many of us, our pets are our best friends. In fact, there have been many recent polls where people admit that they would rather sleep in the same bed with their pet as sleep with their spouse. Other studies have found that the average person has more photos of their pets in their smart phone right now, than their pets.
Get Ready for Fall With These 15 Texas-Made Decorations and Home Goods
As the weather slowly cools off and the leaves start to turn brown, you know fall is on the way. The official first day of fall is only one month away, which means it’s time to gather up all those decorations and refresh your collection with some new purchases.
As School Starts, Take A Few Tips From The DPS.
With the start of a new school year, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has a few tips for drivers to keep everyone safe around school zones and neighborhoods. First, drivers should use extra caution in and around school zones and neighborhoods. Know Texas laws about driving near stopped school buses and not using cell phones when you’re driving.
Justice for Sarah Walker: Slain Texas Woman’s Killer Is Executed
Wednesday night (August 17th, 2022), Kosoul Chanthakoummane was executed by lethal injection for the 2006 murder of Sarah Anne Walker. Walker, a real estate agent, was found in a model home she was showing. She had been brutally beaten and stabbed, and had a bite mark on her neck. Her expensive watch and ring were missing. Walker was recently divorced, so police looked at her ex-husband first. However, DNA evidence ruled him out.
