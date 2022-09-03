As someone who didn’t grow up in Texas, some of the laws here were new to me. Especially laws involving the ways alcohol can and can't be purchased. Most of the time I still forget that you can't buy liquor at the grocery store and that you have to purchase it within designated times. Fortunately, this isn’t something that bothers me much because I'm not a big drinker, but there are still times when it’s inconvenient.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO